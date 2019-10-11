Home Depot: Top Quality For The Long Term

Home Depot is well-positioned for attractive returns, and any pullbacks down the road should be considered a buying opportunity.

The stock is not aggressively cheap, but valuation is still reasonable considering the quality of the business.

The company has an impeccable track record of financial performance, with healthy dividends and buybacks over time.

In a challenging market environment, Home Depot (HD) is delivering outstanding returns for investors. Shares of the home-improvement retail leader have gained over 21% in the past 12 months, and the stock is trading near all-time highs as of the time of this writing.

Past performance does not guarantee future returns. However, when considering factors such as fundamental strength, financial performance, and valuation, Home Depot stock still has a lot to offer to investors going forward.

Solid Business Fundamentals

Home Depot owns 2,300 stores throughout the United States, Canada, and Mexico, offering 30,000 products in-store and 1 million products online. This makes the company the largest home improvement retailer in the world. Home Depot is expected to make $110.77 billion in revenue this year, while competitor Lowe's (LOW) will generate $72.54 billion in revenue.

This massive scale is a key source of competitive advantage for the company, providing not only a variety of choices but also competitive prices, which is a key decision driver for consumers in the business. Home Depot leverages its size to negotiate low prices with suppliers. Besides, the company gets to spread its fixed costs on a massive amount of units, which reduces fixed costs per unit.

Brand value provides an additional layer of competitive strength for the company, and the Home Depot brand comes second to none in its market. Home Depot has a customer-centric culture, with well-trained employees that can handle customers' requests in an efficient manner. Besides, scale and a wide variety of products provide more opportunities for cross-selling.

Management is leading Home Depot in the right direction with its One Home Depot strategic plan. This strategy is focused on building omnichannel capabilities and interconnected shopping experience. Online sales grew 20% last quarter, and nearly 50% of those online sales are being picked up at the stores, so the company is doing a sound job in terms of integrating its physical and online channels into a single shopping experience.

Strong Financial Performance

Home Depot is deeply exposed to the cyclicality of the real estate market, but the company has proven its ability to produce rock-solid financial performance over the long term and through all kinds of environments.

The chart below shows revenue and operating profit for the company over the long term, with shaded areas showing recessions. Home Depot is not immune to the business cycle in the short term, but the company clearly knows how to successfully navigate through all kinds of environments.

The table below shows key profitability and efficiency ratios for Home Depot versus the median company in the consumer discretionary sector. The business clearly excels in comparison to standards metrics for the sector.

HD Sector Median EBITDA Margin 16.53% 10.29% Net Income Margin 10.18% 3.75% Return on Total Capital 32.86% 5.99% Asset Turnover Ratio 2.24 1.14 Net Income Per Employee 27.13K 7.69K

Home Depot reported a 3% increase in comparable sales last quarter, with comparable sales in the US growing by 3.1%. Earnings per share amounted to $3.17 per share during the period, surpassing analyst's estimates by $0.09 per share. The company is being hurt by fluctuating lumber prices, and trade tariffs could have a negative impact on margins over the middle term. But the big picture looks quite strong overall.

Home Depot generates more cash than it needs to retain in the business, and this allows the company to reward shareholders with massive cash distributions via dividends and buybacks over time. Over the past decade, the dividend has increased by over 500%, while the number of shares outstanding has declined by more than 35% of the total.

In February of this year, Home Depot announced a vigorous dividend increase of 32%, complemented with a new share buyback program for $15 billion. There is no slowdown at sight when it comes to cash distributions. Besides, the dividend payout ratio is quite safe at around 52% of earnings, so the company has a lot of room to continue raising dividends in the years ahead.

Reasonable Valuation

Home Depot stock is no bargain at current prices, but valuation is still in line with historical standards for the company. Looking at the price to earnings, price to free cash flow, and price to operating cash flow ratios, the stock is still trading at fairly reasonable valuation levels.

The dividend yield currently stands at 2.21%, which compares favorably versus a 1.85% yield for the S&P 500. Home Depot's dividend yield is not particularly large when compared to the high dividend stocks universe, but it comes from a business with an impeccable trajectory of dividend growth.

It is important to acknowledge that Home Depot has consistently delivered earnings numbers above expectations. When the company outperforms expectations, the stock price needs to increase to reflect the better than expected earnings if valuation ratios are going to remain constant.

In other words, if the company continues delivering above expectations, such as it has consistently done over the years, then the stock would ultimately be more undervalued than what current valuation metrics are indicating.

Valuation is not just about looking at the company's valuation ratios in isolation. Price is what you pay and value is what you get, so the price tag needs to be evaluated in the context of other quantitative return drivers such as financial performance and momentum.

The PowerFactors system is a quantitative algorithm that ranks companies in the market according to a combination of quantitative factors that includes: financial quality, valuation, fundamental momentum, and relative strength.

In simple terms, the PowerFactors system is looking to buy good businesses (quality) for a reasonable price (valuation) when the company is doing well (fundamental momentum) and the stock is outperforming (relative strength).

The algorithm has delivered market-beating performance over the long term. The chart below shows backtested performance numbers for companies in five different PowerFactors buckets over the years.

This has bullish implications for The Home Depot since the stock has a PowerFactors ranking of 88 as of the time of this writing. This means that Home Depot is firmly in the top quintile of companies in the US stock market based on a combination of quantitative return drivers as measured by the PowerFactors system.

The Bottom Line

Looking at the risks, the retail industry as a whole is going through a major transformation. Home Depot is doing a great job at adapting and thriving under the omnichannel paradigm, but this is a key driver that investors need to monitor closely in order to guarantee that the company remains on the right side of industry trends.

From a cyclical perspective, the housing market remains strong, but volatility is unavoidable. Sooner or later, there is going to be a deceleration in the sector, and this will most probably have a negative impact on Home Depot stock price, even if the business remains fundamentally solid over the long term.

Those risks being acknowledged, Home Depot is a high-quality business with strong fundamentals. Valuation is not aggressively low, but Home Depot does not need to trade at bargain levels in order to produce solid returns.

Chances are that the stock will continue doing well for investors going forward, and any pullback down the road should be considered an opportunity to buy a top-quality business for a more attractive valuation.

