Strong Fundamentals And Bearish Sentiment Have Helped Propel Atlassian Higher

The application software firm has seen earnings and revenue grow sharply in the last few years.

Application software firm Atlassian (TEAM) has been on an incredible run over the last three years with the stock gaining over 400% at its recent peak. The Australian-based company is scheduled to report fiscal first quarter results on Thursday and investors are looking for more positive results to move the stock even higher.

Analysts expect Atlassian to report earnings of $0.24 per share on revenue of $351.8 million. The company reported earnings of $0.20 in the first quarter of 2019 on revenue of $267.29 million. If the estimates are accurate, it would represent earnings growth of 20% and revenue growth of 31.6%.

Over the last three years, the company has seen earnings grow at a rate of 41% per year while revenue has grown by 39% per year. In the fourth quarter of 2019, earnings increased by 43% while revenue increased by 36%. Analysts expect earnings to grow by 17% in 2020 while revenue is expected to jump by 28.4%.

The company's management efficiency measurements are well above average with a return on equity of 29.1% and a profit margin of 22.9%.

All in all, the earnings growth, the revenue growth, the ROE, and the profit margin put Atlassian among the top-ranked companies in terms of its fundamental indicators.

An Interesting Pattern on the Weekly Chart for Atlassian

Looking at the weekly chart for Atlassian, there is a pattern that I noticed in the last few years. In the fourth quarter of 2017, the stock went through a consolidation phase in the $45 area and then it started trending higher within a trend channel. The stock broke above the upper rail of that channel in August 2018. The stock pulled back in the fourth quarter of 2018 and then went through a consolidation phase in the $70s. Once again, the stock started moving higher and a trend channel formed.

The stock has just moved below the lower rail of the second trend channel and appears to be going through yet another consolidation period in the $120 to $140 range.

The weekly stochastic readings have fallen sharply in the last two months and are approaching oversold territory. These indicators have only been lower than they are now on two occasions in the last three and a half years, in the fourth quarter of last year and in the fourth quarter of 2016. In fact, the only times these indicators have been below the 50-level has been in the fourth quarter of the last three years.

It is also worth noting that the stock has been above its 52-week moving average since the beginning of 2017. The stock did dip down to the 52-week low last December before turning higher. The company went public in December 2015, so the 52-week moving average wasn't even available until December 2016. It has been above the trend line almost the entire time.

The Sentiment Toward Atlassian is Surprisingly Rather Pessimistic

Despite the strong fundamentals and the price performance, the sentiment toward Atlassian is pretty bearish. There are 22 analysts covering the stock at this time with 11 "buy" ratings and 11 "hold" ratings. This puts the buy percentage at 50% and that is well below average for all stocks, but especially low for a company with such strong fundamental and technical indicators.

The short interest ratio for the stock is at 5.61 currently. This ratio is well above average and indicates more bearish sentiment. We see that the ratio has been elevated for quite some time now and has changed dramatically from time to time, but that has been due to the changes in the average daily trading volume. The number of shares sold short hit 8.4 million at the end of September and that is the second-highest reading in the last five months and the third highest reading of the past year.

The put/call ratio is at 0.995 with 25,549 puts open and 25,666 calls open currently. This ratio falls in the average range and it is a tad lower than the reading on July 25 when the company last reported earnings.

Overall, the sentiment shows that analysts are skeptical of Atlassian, short sellers are more pessimistic, and option traders are somewhat indifferent. To me, this indicates far more pessimism than should be directed toward the stock at this time.

My Overall Take on Atlassian

I am bullish on Atlassian and think the stock will move higher over the coming months. Even though I am bullish, I don't think you have to buy the stock ahead of the earnings report to benefit from the next bullish phase. Over the last four earnings reports, the stock has gapped higher twice and it has gapped lower twice. On the two instances where it gapped higher, the stock didn't really go anywhere in the next week. On the two occasions where it gapped lower, the stock started to rally within the next few weeks.

I like the strong fundamentals and I like the fact that there is bearish sentiment toward the stock. I'm not crazy about the chart right now and can see the stock possibly moving a little lower after this earnings report and then starting yet another upward trend in the next week or two.

If you want to be conservative, you could wait until the weekly stochastic readings make a bullish crossover. In each of the last three instances when the indicators were below the 50 level and then made a bullish crossover, the stock gained over 100% within the next year.

If this pattern plays out again, it would mean the stock had moved to the $250 to $260 level - at least based on where the stock is currently. If the stock moves lower after earnings and dips down closer to the 52-week moving average, the stock would need to reach the $225 to $230 range to double.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.