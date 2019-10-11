Seeking Alpha

Daily Insider Ratings Round Up 10/10/19

|
Includes: AGO, ATEX, CWH, PFMT, PPR, TERP
by: InsiderInsights
Summary

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 10/10/19, based on dollar value.

Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.

Proprietary Insider Company Ratings are relayed to clarify significance.

InsiderInsights' Daily Round Up articles rate the "Significance" of the Top 10 dollar value insider purchases and sales filed at the SEC on the Title date. Dollar value is only the most basic metric to assess the "Significance" of an insider transaction, however, and often not even the most important one.

When a new insider transaction occurs, our programs mathematically score the significance of the company's 3-month insider profile based on numerous criteria programmed into our expert system.

Stocks that achieve an InsiderInsights Company Rating of "Significant" and "Leaning" Bullish or Bearish have been independently validated to generate alpha as a group and should be considered by investors looking for new long and short investments.

Seasonal Note: Form 4 filing volumes are at a seasonal low point after most companies have closed trading windows to their insiders until quarterly results are released. Insider trading volumes will remain on the light side through October, before surging again in November.

On Today's Tables:

Insider trades were rated Significant at:

  • TerraForm Power (TERP)
  • Voya Prime Rate Trust (PPR)
  • Camping World (CWH)
  • Anterix (ATEX)
  • Assured Guaranty (AGO)

Insider trades were rated Nearly Significant at:

  • Performant Financial (PFMT)

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

  • Barnes & Noble Education (BNED)
  • UDR (UDR)
  • KBL Merger (KBLMU)
  • Kellogg (K)
  • Haemonetics (HAE)
  • Grocery Outlet Holding (GO)
  • Salesforce.com (CRM)

There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases & sales) at:

  • Verrica Pharmaceuticals (VRCA)
  • Cardlytics (CDLX)

There is an IPO or Known Corporate Action at:

  • Viela Bio (VIE)

It's difficult to argue significance for most transactions made during IPOs or when insiders make trades during a known corporate action.

Insider Purchases

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value

1

Brookfield Ast Mgt

BO

TerraForm Power

TERP

JB*

$49,999,988

2

Abrams Capital

BO

Camping World

CWH

B

$5,151,941

3

Saba Capital Mgt

BO

Voya Prime Rate Trust

PPR

B

$2,856,653

4

Sosin Clifford

BO

Cardlytics

CDLX

B

$2,454,133

5

Feldstein Andrew T

FO

Assured Guaranty

AGO

B

$1,031,124

6

Owl Creek Asset Mgt

BO

Anterix

ATEX

B

$989,121

7

Tong Xiaomeng

DIR, BO

Viela Bio

VIE

B

$787,722

8

Prescott Capital

BO

Performant Financial

PFMT

B

$514,260

9

Outerbridge Master Fund

BO

Barnes & Noble Education

BNED

B

$328,535

10

Manning Paul B

DIR, BO

Verrica Pharm

VRCA

B

$300,280

Insider Sales

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value

1

H & F Corporate Investors Vii

BO

Grocery Outlet Holding

GO

JS*

$371,228,928

2

Oxford Asset Mgt Llp

BO

KBL Merger

KBLMU

JS*

$7,352,950

3

Kellogg WK Fdn

BO

Kellogg

K

AS

$6,231,250

4

Burke William P Mr

VP, CFO

Haemonetics

HAE

AS

$5,133,423

5

Basil Michelle L

VP, GC

Haemonetics

HAE

AS

$2,404,863

6

Toomey Thomas W

CB, CEO

UDR

UDR

S

$1,944,556

7

Matthews Norman

DIR

Grocery Outlet Holding

GO

S

$1,464,717

8

Troupe Warren L

VP

UDR

UDR

S

$971,612

9

Tong Xiaomeng

DIR, BO

Viela Bio

VIE

S

$800,502

10

Benioff Marc

CB, CEO

Salesforce Com

CRM

AS

$732,562

Source: InsiderInsights.com|Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes: B = Open-market Buy; AB = 10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB* = Buy indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session. S = Open-market Sale; AS = 10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS* = Sale indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

Did you miss our Previous Daily Round Up?

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.