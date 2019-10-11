Daily Insider Ratings Round Up 10/10/19

Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 10/10/19, based on dollar value.

InsiderInsights' Daily Round Up articles rate the "Significance" of the Top 10 dollar value insider purchases and sales filed at the SEC on the Title date. Dollar value is only the most basic metric to assess the "Significance" of an insider transaction, however, and often not even the most important one.

When a new insider transaction occurs, our programs mathematically score the significance of the company's 3-month insider profile based on numerous criteria programmed into our expert system.

Stocks that achieve an InsiderInsights Company Rating of "Significant" and "Leaning" Bullish or Bearish have been independently validated to generate alpha as a group and should be considered by investors looking for new long and short investments.

Seasonal Note: Form 4 filing volumes are at a seasonal low point after most companies have closed trading windows to their insiders until quarterly results are released. Insider trading volumes will remain on the light side through October, before surging again in November.

On Today's Tables:

Insider trades were rated Significant at:

TerraForm Power (TERP)

Voya Prime Rate Trust (PPR)

Camping World (CWH)

Anterix (ATEX)

Assured Guaranty (AGO)

Insider trades were rated Nearly Significant at:

Performant Financial (PFMT)

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

Barnes & Noble Education (BNED)

UDR (UDR)

KBL Merger (KBLMU)

Kellogg (K)

Haemonetics (HAE)

Grocery Outlet Holding (GO)

Salesforce.com (CRM)

There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases & sales) at:

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (VRCA)

Cardlytics (CDLX)

There is an IPO or Known Corporate Action at:

Viela Bio (VIE)

It's difficult to argue significance for most transactions made during IPOs or when insiders make trades during a known corporate action.

Insider Purchases

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value 1 Brookfield Ast Mgt BO TerraForm Power TERP JB* $49,999,988 2 Abrams Capital BO Camping World CWH B $5,151,941 3 Saba Capital Mgt BO Voya Prime Rate Trust PPR B $2,856,653 4 Sosin Clifford BO Cardlytics CDLX B $2,454,133 5 Feldstein Andrew T FO Assured Guaranty AGO B $1,031,124 6 Owl Creek Asset Mgt BO Anterix ATEX B $989,121 7 Tong Xiaomeng DIR, BO Viela Bio VIE B $787,722 8 Prescott Capital BO Performant Financial PFMT B $514,260 9 Outerbridge Master Fund BO Barnes & Noble Education BNED B $328,535 10 Manning Paul B DIR, BO Verrica Pharm VRCA B $300,280

Insider Sales

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value 1 H & F Corporate Investors Vii BO Grocery Outlet Holding GO JS* $371,228,928 2 Oxford Asset Mgt Llp BO KBL Merger KBLMU JS* $7,352,950 3 Kellogg WK Fdn BO Kellogg K AS $6,231,250 4 Burke William P Mr VP, CFO Haemonetics HAE AS $5,133,423 5 Basil Michelle L VP, GC Haemonetics HAE AS $2,404,863 6 Toomey Thomas W CB, CEO UDR UDR S $1,944,556 7 Matthews Norman DIR Grocery Outlet Holding GO S $1,464,717 8 Troupe Warren L VP UDR UDR S $971,612 9 Tong Xiaomeng DIR, BO Viela Bio VIE S $800,502 10 Benioff Marc CB, CEO Salesforce Com CRM AS $732,562

Source: InsiderInsights.com|Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes: B = Open-market Buy; AB = 10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB* = Buy indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session. S = Open-market Sale; AS = 10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS* = Sale indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

