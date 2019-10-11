Daily Insider Ratings Round Up 10/10/19

InsiderInsights' Daily Round Up articles rate the "Significance" of the Top 10 dollar value insider purchases and sales filed at the SEC on the Title date. Dollar value is only the most basic metric to assess the "Significance" of an insider transaction, however, and often not even the most important one.
When a new insider transaction occurs, our programs mathematically score the significance of the company's 3-month insider profile based on numerous criteria programmed into our expert system.
Stocks that achieve an InsiderInsights Company Rating of "Significant" and "Leaning" Bullish or Bearish have been independently validated to generate alpha as a group and should be considered by investors looking for new long and short investments.
Seasonal Note: Form 4 filing volumes are at a seasonal low point after most companies have closed trading windows to their insiders until quarterly results are released. Insider trading volumes will remain on the light side through October, before surging again in November.
On Today's Tables:
Insider trades were rated Significant at:
- TerraForm Power (TERP)
- Voya Prime Rate Trust (PPR)
- Camping World (CWH)
- Anterix (ATEX)
- Assured Guaranty (AGO)
Insider trades were rated Nearly Significant at:
- Performant Financial (PFMT)
Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:
- Barnes & Noble Education (BNED)
- UDR (UDR)
- KBL Merger (KBLMU)
- Kellogg (K)
- Haemonetics (HAE)
- Grocery Outlet Holding (GO)
- Salesforce.com (CRM)
There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases & sales) at:
There is an IPO or Known Corporate Action at:
- Viela Bio (VIE)
It's difficult to argue significance for most transactions made during IPOs or when insiders make trades during a known corporate action.
Insider Purchases
|#:
|Filer Name
|Insider Titles
|Company Name
|Ticker
|TransType
|Dollar Value
|
1
|
Brookfield Ast Mgt
|
BO
|
TerraForm Power
|
TERP
|
JB*
|
$49,999,988
|
2
|
Abrams Capital
|
BO
|
Camping World
|
CWH
|
B
|
$5,151,941
|
3
|
Saba Capital Mgt
|
BO
|
Voya Prime Rate Trust
|
PPR
|
B
|
$2,856,653
|
4
|
Sosin Clifford
|
BO
|
Cardlytics
|
CDLX
|
B
|
$2,454,133
|
5
|
Feldstein Andrew T
|
FO
|
Assured Guaranty
|
AGO
|
B
|
$1,031,124
|
6
|
Owl Creek Asset Mgt
|
BO
|
Anterix
|
ATEX
|
B
|
$989,121
|
7
|
Tong Xiaomeng
|
DIR, BO
|
Viela Bio
|
VIE
|
B
|
$787,722
|
8
|
Prescott Capital
|
BO
|
Performant Financial
|
PFMT
|
B
|
$514,260
|
9
|
Outerbridge Master Fund
|
BO
|
Barnes & Noble Education
|
BNED
|
B
|
$328,535
|
10
|
Manning Paul B
|
DIR, BO
|
Verrica Pharm
|
VRCA
|
B
|
$300,280
Insider Sales
|#:
|Filer Name
|Insider Titles
|Company Name
|Ticker
|TransType
|Dollar Value
|
1
|
H & F Corporate Investors Vii
|
BO
|
Grocery Outlet Holding
|
GO
|
JS*
|
$371,228,928
|
2
|
Oxford Asset Mgt Llp
|
BO
|
KBL Merger
|
KBLMU
|
JS*
|
$7,352,950
|
3
|
Kellogg WK Fdn
|
BO
|
Kellogg
|
K
|
AS
|
$6,231,250
|
4
|
Burke William P Mr
|
VP, CFO
|
Haemonetics
|
HAE
|
AS
|
$5,133,423
|
5
|
Basil Michelle L
|
VP, GC
|
Haemonetics
|
HAE
|
AS
|
$2,404,863
|
6
|
Toomey Thomas W
|
CB, CEO
|
UDR
|
UDR
|
S
|
$1,944,556
|
7
|
Matthews Norman
|
DIR
|
Grocery Outlet Holding
|
GO
|
S
|
$1,464,717
|
8
|
Troupe Warren L
|
VP
|
UDR
|
UDR
|
S
|
$971,612
|
9
|
Tong Xiaomeng
|
DIR, BO
|
Viela Bio
|
VIE
|
S
|
$800,502
|
10
|
Benioff Marc
|
CB, CEO
|
Salesforce Com
|
CRM
|
AS
|
$732,562
Source: InsiderInsights.com|Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes: B = Open-market Buy; AB = 10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB* = Buy indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session. S = Open-market Sale; AS = 10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS* = Sale indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.
Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.