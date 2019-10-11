Top Small-Cap Stocks To Buy Now

Small-cap stocks have underperformed large-cap stocks, and recent manufacturing and services industry data increases concerns that profits could stagnate. The risk of decelerating economic activity to small-cap stocks shouldn't be ignored, but that doesn't mean there aren't sectors, industries, and stocks you can buy.
Best and worst small-cap sectors
After aggregating our ratings on over 1,600 stocks by sector, the top-ranked small-cap basket is industrial goods, led by AAR Corp. (AAR), Cavco Industries (CVCO), Beazer Homes (BZH), Aegion Corporation (AEGN), and Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (HOV).
The services, financials, REITs, and technology sectors are neutral-rated, with scores that are roughly in line with the average universe score. Below-average scores in basic materials, utilities, consumer goods, and healthcare suggest small-cap investors are best off staying industry and stock-specific in those sectors for now.
Source: Limelight Alpha Management Partners.
Best and worst small-cap stocks to buy
The following are the top and bottom-ranked small-cap stocks across our 1,600 stock universe this week. An overview of our scoring methodology is available here, but as a quick reminder, scores are based on forward earnings growth, historical trends in reporting earnings that beat Wall Street estimates, insider buying, short-term and long-term institutional money flow, forward valuation relative to historical valuation, contra-trend short interest analysis, and quarterly seasonality over the past decade.
Since stocks tend to follow earnings over time, insiders only buy one reason, money flow indicates institutional optimism or pessimism, and seasonal patterns often rhyme, these individual stocks have characteristics that are likely to be reward investors in the future.
|
SMALL CAP
|
10/10/2019
|
4 Week MA
|
Company Name
|
Symbol
|
Sector
|
INDUSTRY
|
SCORE
|
SCORE
|
BEST
|
Hub Group Inc.
|
SERVICES
|
AIR DELIVERY & FREIGHT SERVICES
|
105
|
88.75
|
PennyMac
|
REITS
|
REITS
|
105
|
76.25
|
Anika
|
HEALTHCARE
|
BIOTECHNOLOGY
|
100
|
90
|
CSG Systems International Inc.
|
TECHNOLOGY
|
BUSINESS SOFTWARE & SERVICES
|
100
|
86.25
|
Dillard's Inc.
|
SERVICES
|
DEPARTMENT STORES
|
100
|
62.5
|
Diodes Inc.
|
TECHNOLOGY
|
SEMICONDUCTOR- INTEGRATED CIRCUITS
|
100
|
83.75
|
The Bancorp Inc.
|
FINANCIALS
|
REGIONAL BANKS
|
100
|
82.5
|
AAR Corp.
|
INDUSTRIAL GOODS
|
AEROSPACE/DEFENSE PRODUCTS & SERVICES
|
95
|
92.5
|
FTI Consulting Inc.
|
SERVICES
|
MANAGEMENT SERVICES
|
95
|
82.5
|
Kulicke and Soffa
|
TECHNOLOGY
|
SEMICONDUCTOR EQUIPMENT & MATERIALS
|
95
|
86.25
|
Methode Electronics
|
TECHNOLOGY
|
DIVERSIFIED ELECTRONICS
|
95
|
88.75
|
Nanometrics Inc.
|
TECHNOLOGY
|
SCIENTIFIC & TECHNICAL INSTRUMENTS
|
95
|
68.75
|
Gibraltar Industries
|
BASIC MATERIALS
|
STEEL & IRON
|
95
|
81.25
|
U.S. Physical Therapy
|
HEALTHCARE
|
SPECIALIZED HEALTH SERVICES
|
95
|
92.5
|
Utah Medical
|
HEALTHCARE
|
MEDICAL INSTRUMENTS & SUPPLIES
|
95
|
85
|
Brady Corp.
|
SERVICES
|
BUSINESS SERVICES
|
90
|
83.75
|
Beazer Homes USA Inc.
|
INDUSTRIAL GOODS
|
RESIDENTIAL CONSTRUCTION
|
90
|
88.75
|
Cavco Industries
|
INDUSTRIAL GOODS
|
MANUFACTURED HOUSING
|
90
|
80
|
Easterly Government Properties Inc.
|
REITS
|
REITS
|
90
|
72.5
|
Flagstar Bancorp
|
FINANCIALS
|
SAVINGS & LOANS
|
90
|
91.25
|
Gannett Co. Inc.
|
SERVICES
|
PUBLISHING-NEWSPAPERS
|
90
|
81.25
|
Invacare Corp.
|
HEALTHCARE
|
MEDICAL APPLIANCES & EQUIPMENT
|
90
|
72.5
|
Kforce Inc.
|
SERVICES
|
STAFFING & OUTSOURCING SERVICES
|
90
|
76.25
|
Mind C.T.I. Ltd.
|
TECHNOLOGY
|
INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY SERVICES
|
90
|
88.75
|
Marten Transport
|
SERVICES
|
TRUCKING
|
90
|
76.25
|
SCS Transportation
|
SERVICES
|
TRUCKING
|
90
|
77.5
|
Sykes Enterprises
|
TECHNOLOGY
|
INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY SERVICES
|
90
|
77.5
|
WORST
|
CorePoint Lodging Inc.
|
REITS
|
REITS
|
10
|
22.5
|
EMCORE Corp.
|
TECHNOLOGY
|
SEMICONDUCTOR- INTEGRATED CIRCUITS
|
10
|
27.5
|
ImmunoGen
|
HEALTHCARE
|
BIOTECHNOLOGY
|
10
|
18.75
|
Protalix BioTherapeutics
|
HEALTHCARE
|
BIOTECHNOLOGY
|
10
|
11.25
|
Big Lots, Inc.
|
SERVICES
|
DISCOUNT, VARIETY STORES
|
15
|
32.5
|
Cerus
|
HEALTHCARE
|
BIOTECHNOLOGY
|
15
|
28.75
|
CytRx
|
HEALTHCARE
|
BIOTECHNOLOGY
|
15
|
17.5
|
Golden Star Resources
|
BASIC MATERIALS
|
GOLD
|
15
|
21.25
|
Hornbeck Offshore Services Inc.
|
SERVICES
|
SHIPPING
|
15
|
21.25
|
Merrimack Pharmaceuticals
|
HEALTHCARE
|
BIOTECHNOLOGY
|
15
|
40
|
Novavax
|
HEALTHCARE
|
BIOTECHNOLOGY
|
15
|
26.25
|
Pacific Biosciences
|
HEALTHCARE
|
BIOTECHNOLOGY
|
15
|
22.5
|
Rockwell Medical
|
HEALTHCARE
|
DRUG MANUFACTURERS
|
15
|
17.5
|
comScore
|
SERVICES
|
BUSINESS SERVICES
|
15
|
20
|
Seadrill Ltd.
|
BASIC MATERIALS
|
OIL & GAS EQUIPMENT & SERVICES
|
15
|
16.25
|
Talend SA
|
TECHNOLOGY
|
BUSINESS SOFTWARE & SERVICES
|
15
|
27.5
|
Trupanion
|
FINANCIALS
|
ACCIDENT & HEALTH INSURANCE
|
15
|
21.25
Best and worst small-cap industries
The best small-cap industries this week are aerospace/defense (AIR), staffing (KFRC), newspaper publishing (GCI), management services (FCN), and trucking (SAIA, MRTN).
Source: Limelight Alpha Management Partners.
Taking this analysis further, here are the best and worst industries by sector to help ensure small-cap investors are fishing in the right pond.
- In basics, buy independent oil & gas (VAALCO Energy EGY) and steel & iron (ROCK).
- Concentrate on processed & packaged goods and business equipment (LSI Industries LYTS) in consumer goods.
- Focus on P&C insurers (Horace Mann Educators (HMN), Greenlight Capital Re (GLRE)), regional banks (TBBK), and S&Ls (Flagstar Bancorp FBC) in financials.
- The top healthcare industries are medical instruments (Utah Medical Products UTMD), long-term care (Brookdale Senior Living BKD), and medical appliances (IVC).
- Aerospace/defense, heavy construction (AEGN), and farm & construction machinery (Columbus McKinnon CMCO) offer upside in industrial goods.
- The strongest scoring services baskets are staffing, newspaper publishers, and management services.
- Semi equipment (KLIC), information technology (SYKE, MNDO), and printed circuit boards (SigmaTron International (SGMA), Benchmark Electronics (BHE)) are top-rated in technology.
The following table shows the strongest and weakest industries by sector, providing additional insight for sector-specific investors into what baskets may perform best and worst from here.
Source: Limelight Alpha Management Partners
Never miss a money-making idea! Get every report, including sector, industry and ADR, large cap, mid cap, and small cap stock rankings by joining our marketplace community (coming soon!). Dividend stocks? Marijuana stocks? Software stocks? Energy stocks? Biotech stocks? We've got you covered. We'll help you know what and when to buy or sell with ratings on 1,600 stocks spanning all sectors and styles. Plus, an active chat room where we help each other make the most of the markets inevitable pops and drops. Our idea tool is used by the largest mutual funds and hedge funds already. Soon, you'll have access too! Stay tuned.
Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.