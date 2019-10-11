Top Small-Cap Stocks To Buy Now

Small-cap stocks have underperformed large-cap stocks, and recent manufacturing and services industry data increases concerns that profits could stagnate. The risk of decelerating economic activity to small-cap stocks shouldn't be ignored, but that doesn't mean there aren't sectors, industries, and stocks you can buy.

Best and worst small-cap sectors

After aggregating our ratings on over 1,600 stocks by sector, the top-ranked small-cap basket is industrial goods, led by AAR Corp. (AAR), Cavco Industries (CVCO), Beazer Homes (BZH), Aegion Corporation (AEGN), and Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (HOV).

The services, financials, REITs, and technology sectors are neutral-rated, with scores that are roughly in line with the average universe score. Below-average scores in basic materials, utilities, consumer goods, and healthcare suggest small-cap investors are best off staying industry and stock-specific in those sectors for now.

Best and worst small-cap stocks to buy

The following are the top and bottom-ranked small-cap stocks across our 1,600 stock universe this week. An overview of our scoring methodology is available here, but as a quick reminder, scores are based on forward earnings growth, historical trends in reporting earnings that beat Wall Street estimates, insider buying, short-term and long-term institutional money flow, forward valuation relative to historical valuation, contra-trend short interest analysis, and quarterly seasonality over the past decade.

Since stocks tend to follow earnings over time, insiders only buy one reason, money flow indicates institutional optimism or pessimism, and seasonal patterns often rhyme, these individual stocks have characteristics that are likely to be reward investors in the future.

SMALL CAP 10/10/2019 4 Week MA Company Name Symbol Sector INDUSTRY SCORE SCORE BEST Hub Group Inc. HUBG SERVICES AIR DELIVERY & FREIGHT SERVICES 105 88.75 PennyMac PMT REITS REITS 105 76.25 Anika ANIK HEALTHCARE BIOTECHNOLOGY 100 90 CSG Systems International Inc. CSGS TECHNOLOGY BUSINESS SOFTWARE & SERVICES 100 86.25 Dillard's Inc. DDS SERVICES DEPARTMENT STORES 100 62.5 Diodes Inc. DIOD TECHNOLOGY SEMICONDUCTOR- INTEGRATED CIRCUITS 100 83.75 The Bancorp Inc. TBBK FINANCIALS REGIONAL BANKS 100 82.5 AAR Corp. AIR INDUSTRIAL GOODS AEROSPACE/DEFENSE PRODUCTS & SERVICES 95 92.5 FTI Consulting Inc. FCN SERVICES MANAGEMENT SERVICES 95 82.5 Kulicke and Soffa KLIC TECHNOLOGY SEMICONDUCTOR EQUIPMENT & MATERIALS 95 86.25 Methode Electronics MEI TECHNOLOGY DIVERSIFIED ELECTRONICS 95 88.75 Nanometrics Inc. NANO TECHNOLOGY SCIENTIFIC & TECHNICAL INSTRUMENTS 95 68.75 Gibraltar Industries ROCK BASIC MATERIALS STEEL & IRON 95 81.25 U.S. Physical Therapy USPH HEALTHCARE SPECIALIZED HEALTH SERVICES 95 92.5 Utah Medical UTMD HEALTHCARE MEDICAL INSTRUMENTS & SUPPLIES 95 85 Brady Corp. BRC SERVICES BUSINESS SERVICES 90 83.75 Beazer Homes USA Inc. BZH INDUSTRIAL GOODS RESIDENTIAL CONSTRUCTION 90 88.75 Cavco Industries CVCO INDUSTRIAL GOODS MANUFACTURED HOUSING 90 80 Easterly Government Properties Inc. DEA REITS REITS 90 72.5 Flagstar Bancorp FBC FINANCIALS SAVINGS & LOANS 90 91.25 Gannett Co. Inc. GCI SERVICES PUBLISHING-NEWSPAPERS 90 81.25 Invacare Corp. IVC HEALTHCARE MEDICAL APPLIANCES & EQUIPMENT 90 72.5 Kforce Inc. KFRC SERVICES STAFFING & OUTSOURCING SERVICES 90 76.25 Mind C.T.I. Ltd. MNDO TECHNOLOGY INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY SERVICES 90 88.75 Marten Transport MRTN SERVICES TRUCKING 90 76.25 SCS Transportation SAIA SERVICES TRUCKING 90 77.5 Sykes Enterprises SYKE TECHNOLOGY INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY SERVICES 90 77.5 WORST CorePoint Lodging Inc. CPLG REITS REITS 10 22.5 EMCORE Corp. EMKR TECHNOLOGY SEMICONDUCTOR- INTEGRATED CIRCUITS 10 27.5 ImmunoGen IMGN HEALTHCARE BIOTECHNOLOGY 10 18.75 Protalix BioTherapeutics PLX HEALTHCARE BIOTECHNOLOGY 10 11.25 Big Lots, Inc. BIG SERVICES DISCOUNT, VARIETY STORES 15 32.5 Cerus CERS HEALTHCARE BIOTECHNOLOGY 15 28.75 CytRx OTC:CYTR HEALTHCARE BIOTECHNOLOGY 15 17.5 Golden Star Resources GSS BASIC MATERIALS GOLD 15 21.25 Hornbeck Offshore Services Inc. HOS SERVICES SHIPPING 15 21.25 Merrimack Pharmaceuticals MACK HEALTHCARE BIOTECHNOLOGY 15 40 Novavax NVAX HEALTHCARE BIOTECHNOLOGY 15 26.25 Pacific Biosciences PACB HEALTHCARE BIOTECHNOLOGY 15 22.5 Rockwell Medical RMTI HEALTHCARE DRUG MANUFACTURERS 15 17.5 comScore SCOR SERVICES BUSINESS SERVICES 15 20 Seadrill Ltd. SDRL BASIC MATERIALS OIL & GAS EQUIPMENT & SERVICES 15 16.25 Talend SA TLND TECHNOLOGY BUSINESS SOFTWARE & SERVICES 15 27.5 Trupanion TRUP FINANCIALS ACCIDENT & HEALTH INSURANCE 15 21.25

Best and worst small-cap industries

The best small-cap industries this week are aerospace/defense (AIR), staffing (KFRC), newspaper publishing (GCI), management services (FCN), and trucking (SAIA, MRTN).

Taking this analysis further, here are the best and worst industries by sector to help ensure small-cap investors are fishing in the right pond.

In basics, buy independent oil & gas (VAALCO Energy EGY) and steel & iron (ROCK).

Concentrate on processed & packaged goods and business equipment (LSI Industries LYTS) in consumer goods.

Focus on P&C insurers (Horace Mann Educators (HMN), Greenlight Capital Re (GLRE)), regional banks (TBBK), and S&Ls (Flagstar Bancorp FBC) in financials.

The top healthcare industries are medical instruments (Utah Medical Products UTMD), long-term care (Brookdale Senior Living BKD), and medical appliances (IVC).

Aerospace/defense, heavy construction (AEGN), and farm & construction machinery (Columbus McKinnon CMCO) offer upside in industrial goods.

The strongest scoring services baskets are staffing, newspaper publishers, and management services.

Semi equipment (KLIC), information technology (SYKE, MNDO), and printed circuit boards (SigmaTron International (SGMA), Benchmark Electronics (BHE)) are top-rated in technology.

The following table shows the strongest and weakest industries by sector, providing additional insight for sector-specific investors into what baskets may perform best and worst from here.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.