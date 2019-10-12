AT&T Stock Buybacks In Q4 And Next Year Give It A High Total Yield

I expect that AT&T will likely buy back anywhere from $2 to $3 billion of shares during the fourth quarter. Buybacks could reach between $7.5 and $12.7 billion next year.

Added to estimates that AT&T would use 50% of its FCF less dividends on share buybacks, and that FCF will be $28 billion, we can project the buyback amounts.

AT&T confirmed it will begin share buybacks in Q4, even though most of these monetizations will not be closed before then.

On Oct. 9, 2019, AT&T announced it had raised $1.95 billion from the sale of its Puerto Rico and U.S. Virgin Islands Operations.

AT&T's Buybacks Have Been Clarified

AT&T (NYSE:T) has clarified that it expects to make buybacks during the fourth quarter of 2019. On Oct. 9, 2019, AT&T announced it had raised $1.95 billion from the sale of its Puerto Rico and U.S. Virgin Islands Operations. In that statement, it included the following:

"Given the company’s confidence in reaching a net debt-to-adjusted EBITDA ratio in the 2.5x range this year, shareholders should expect that share buybacks will be in the mix in the fourth quarter of 2019, along with continued de-levering." Source: Oct 9, 2019 Press release

Given that AT&T has now raised over $11 billion in monetization efforts this year, it is possible to estimate how much money it will spend on buybacks. This is because of some other statements it has made in the recent past. For example, on Sept. 26, AT&T announced its quarterly dividend. But it also made the following statement:

"The company expects full-year 2019 free cash flow in the $28 billion range, with a full-year dividend payout ratio in the 50% range versus 60% in 2018." Source: Sept. 26, 2019, Press Release

Earlier this last month, on Sept. 11, John Stephens, AT&T's CFO, had said at a conference that "...buybacks would be in the mix this year."

Buyback Estimates This Year and Next

Based on my estimate of about $28.4 billion in FCF this year and $30 billion next year, I estimate that dividends will cost about $14.7 billion this year and $15.7 billion next year. Assuming roughly $3 billion in asset sales during the fourth quarter and $11 billion in 2020, my model shows that T could afford to buy back about $2 billion in stock during Q4 and from $7.5 billion to $12.7 billion during 2020.

That would give AT&T stock a buyback yield of 0.74% this year and between 2.74% and 4.67% next year. Given AT&T's 5.45% dividend yield, adding in the buyback yield gives the stock a total yield of 6.2% this year and between 9% and 10.95% next year.

I used an estimate of $7.5 billion of buybacks on the low side since this would be about half of the post-dividend free cash flow estimate for 2020 (i.e., after dividends are paid out of a bit over $15 billion). On the high side, $12.7 billion in buybacks would use up most of the monetization funds that the company has announced so far this year, plus a little more. Most of these won't close until 2020 anyway.

These estimates also include debt principal repayments that would be made quarterly. I estimate that AT&T will use at least 50% of FCF before asset sales on debt repayments, or again about $15 billion next year. It could be less if the total is 50% of FCF less dividends plus asset sales. In that case, the amount of debt repaid or bought back could be about $12.7 billion next year. The point is that AT&T seems to have room to do three things with its free cash flow (including asset sales): dividends, buybacks, and debt repayments.

Effect on AT&T Stock

This is good news for the T stock. For example, the Elliot Plan, as I mentioned in my last article on Sept. 19 which models out their projections, requests that AT&T should spend half of its post-dividend free cash flow on share buybacks. The other 50% would be used to pay down debt.

So, in effect, depending on how much money AT&T directs toward share buybacks, and given its recent statements that it intends to make these buybacks, it looks like AT&T is moving towards the outlines of the Elliott plan.

Expect good things to happen to the AT&T stock price, based on these recent statements by management. AT&T will report its Q3 earnings on Oct. 23. We will see if they bought back any stock during Q3 and if they plan on clarifying how much will be bought in Q4.

The bottom line is that it looks like AT&T has a total yield, based on dividends and buybacks of between 9% and 11% for the coming year.

Subscribers to my Total Yield Value Guide can see my projections and my model spreadsheet for AT&T.

Total Yield Value Guide Extensive financial analysis of high total yield and deep value stocks The Total Yield Value Guide follows high dividend yield, and high buyback stocks (total yield) and stocks with abundant net cash, cash flow, and catalysts. Our focus on high buyback yield stocks (buybacks/market price) plus high dividend yield is unique. These stocks tend to perform well over time. Subscribers receive exclusive articles, model spreadsheets on stocks published both here and on other sites, access to my historical articles and a chat room. Subscribers also receive a free two-week trial to review the service. Here is the link to subscribe.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.