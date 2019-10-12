McCullough: Stay Away From European Markets

Whether it’s Germany entering a recession or the euro continuing to sink against the dollar, there are plenty of reasons to invest elsewhere.

Hedgeye CEO Keith McCullough has a warning for any investors thinking of allocating their money to Europe (or the euro):

"Stay the hell away."

The reason(s) why are the same as they've been since we first recommended getting out of European equities in December of 2017 - the data keeps getting worse.

Whether it's Germany entering a recession, or the euro continuing to sink against the dollar, there are plenty of reasons to invest elsewhere.

"Your best case is that the bottoming process could potentially happen," McCullough explains in the video above.

"'Potentially happening' is not enough for me putting my hard-earned wealth there. There's nothing to bet on there. It's still a bad situation that's getting worse."

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.