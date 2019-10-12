Rough Days For Embraer's Future Plans - Understanding The Merger Control Approach

It is therefore not unlikely that Boeing and Embraer will have to offer commitments to get the deals through.

The Commission seems to have good reasons to move on to the second phase of the audit.

In the first week of October, the European Commission has opened up an antitrust investigation into the planned joint venture between Boeing and Embraer.

In the first week of October, the European Commission as the European competition authority has opened up an antitrust investigation into the planned joint venture between Embraer (ERJ) and Boeing (BA).

(Source: Rough days for Embraer's future plans with Boeing)

The planned transaction is for the creation of two joint ventures.

One joint venture, solely controlled by Boeing (Boeing plans to take an 80 percent stake), was planned to take over Embraer's global commercial aircraft business that includes product development, production, marketing and services. The second jointly controlled joint venture was planned to be in charge of the marketing of the Embraer KC-390 military aircraft. Additionally, Boeing planned to pay USD 4.2 billion for the deal and may also cover part of Embraer's debt. Embraer could use the money. At the end of the second quarter 2019, Embraer had a total debt of USD 3.6 billion, yielding a net debt position of USD 1.1 billion.

As I may have some better understanding of the legal background, I want to provide you some input, which is not that easy to extract from the publicly available sources of information. Accordingly, the article does not offer an investment analysis in the narrower sense, where readers receive a concrete investment recommendation at the end. I would like to inform interested investors much more about how the Commission will carry out its review. Investors with more knowledge of the specific market will then be better able to carry out their own due diligence.

Analysis

First things first: I would like to address an aspect that strikes me particularly among the actual regulative environment (Europe and USA as well) and which I believe is completely out of place. Some investors will point to the circumstance that the announcement came two days after the United States of America announced punitive customs tax on goods from the European Union from the 18th of October, including aircraft. In addition, the announcement also came a few hours after the World Trade Organization ruled in favor of Airbus (OTCPK:EADSY) in the Boeing subsidies case.

It should be clear that investors invest their money in a market that is reality. It has rules and cornerstones. Investors have no influence on this. He is not an actor, but can at most react. In contrast, however, many investors behave deeply emotionally. I think it's extremely dangerous for investors to ignore certain scenarios only because they believe these scenarios are wrong or unfair. The personal opinion about right or wrong should never be the yardstick of your own investment.

So instead of thinking about things you can't change, it makes much more sense for investors to think about what they can deduce from the information given. Hence, we should go to the important aspects of this decision. Investors can already draw initial conclusions from the procedure. It is clear how the Commission will define the market here. This will help investors to better evaluate future transactions in advance. Such transactions are extremely expensive. It is therefore annoying (and painful) for investors when companies burn money for hopeless ventures. Given that, let's dig into the information provided by the European Commission.

Investors need to understand what the purpose of the Commission's investigation is. Given that, the merger control follows a preventive approach. The Commission is trying to prevent a transaction between two companies from harming competition, or in its own words:

Effective competition brings benefits to consumers, such as low prices, high quality products, a wide selection of goods and services, and innovation. Through its control of mergers, the Commission prevents mergers that would be likely to deprive customers of these benefits by significantly increasing the market power of firms.

The Commission must therefore first define where this competition takes place. Hence, it is important to define the relevant product and geographic markets. According to the Commission, the relevant product market comprises all those products and services which are regarded as interchangeable or substitutable by reason of the products' characteristics, their prices and their intended use.

According to recent decisions, you should consider the following markets: Two market segments were concerned by the proposed transactions, the commercial aircraft business and the military aircraft business. The European Commission divides this market for commercial aircraft into the market for single-aisle and twin-aisle large commercial aircraft. In most of their businesses, companies do not compete directly. Boeing and Embraer compete mainly in the markets for commercial aircraft. Embraer is the leading global active manufacturer of regional jets and offers the E2 family of aircraft, which serve both the regional jet market (below 100 seats) and the lower end of the single-aisle market.

The second question is whether or not the transaction harms competition in these markets. For this purpose, the Commission will compare the competitive conditions that would result from the notified merger with conditions that would have prevailed without the merger. On this basis, the possible concerns about the transaction can also be well identified. The European Commission's concerns are aimed at consolidating market concentration. The Commission is concerned that the transaction will remove Embraer as the third largest global competitor in the commercial aircraft market:

As regards the segment for small single-aisle commercial aircraft(100-150 seats), Boeing and Embraer have an aircraft offering that appears to target, at least to a certain extent, the same demand and customers. While they face important competition from Airbus, Boeing and Embraer also seem to engage in head-to-head competition as regards price and other parameters in important aircraft purchasing campaigns globally and in the European Economic Area ("EEA"). As regards the overall single-aisle market (100-225 seats), Embraer has been steadily expanding its customer base as well as its technical and commercial capabilities to bring new aircraft models to the market. Despite Embraer's comparatively small market share it also seems to exert some price constraint on the market leaders Boeing and Airbus even beyond the boundaries of the lower 100-150 seats segment. The transaction may therefore eliminate a small but important competitive force in the concentrated overall single-aisle market.

And indeed, the transaction would bolster Boeing's duopoly with Airbus over the market for smaller jets. In addition, Boeing would be in a better position to compete with Bombardier's (OTCQX:BDRBF) and Airbus's CSeries jets. Furthermore, the Commission fears high market barriers. These market barriers apply to potential entrants from China, Japan and Russia as well. In particular, the European Commission sees the threat that due to these market barriers, new competitors won't be able to reproduce Embraer's current competitive pressure within the next five or even ten years. From an economic point of view, however, this would argue in favor of Boeing being strengthened by the joint venture in order to maintain competition within the duopoly.

Time frame

Of course, investors must also consider the time frame of such a decision. It will be several months before a decision is reached. The European Commission now has 90 working days, until 20 February 2020, to take a decision. Experience has shown that the Commission will also need this time. At least there will definitely be no Commission clearance this year.

Conclusion

For interested investors, some information can be derived from the procedure:

The Commission seems to have good reasons to move on to the second phase of the merger control. It is therefore not unlikely that Boeing and Embraer will have to offer commitments to get the deals through. In the event of a refusal, Embraer will find it more difficult than a small producer to compete. This in turn could also be an argument for a release.

If you enjoyed this article and wish to receive updates on my latest research regarding antitrust and regulatory issues, click "Follow" next to my name at the top of this article and check "Get email alerts".

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.