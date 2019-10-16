Fueling Growth Through Infrastructure, With Garvis Toler, Helix TCS

Listen on the go! Subscribe to The Cannabis Investing Podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and Stitcher.
Today, I am happy to be joined by Garvis Toler, who was recently named president of data services at Helix TCS (OTCQB:HLIX), a cannabis technology provider. Previously, Garvis was the global head of capital markets at the New York Stock Exchange and prior to that held senior roles at MSCI and J.P. Morgan.
Topics include:
- 1:15 - Garvis joined the cannabis industry as it's a growth industry and felt his background could make an impact. Helix specifically had the team and ability to impact the world at large. Chief role is to build out and grow data services business. From security and software and point of sale services - huge amount of data is generated - to grow and commercialize that data is the goal.
- 3:05 - Type of data being tracked: pricing, software used throughout the seed to sale process plus, it's a decade of data. Volatility in the sector is natural as it's a growth industry - it's also where the opportunity comes from. But the growth needs to be fueled by infrastructure, which Helix is helping build out. Over time, the volatility will settle down.
- 4:55 - Still early days in the sector - much like the dotcom era, lots of people with lots of ideas. Difficult to predict who will fail or succeed, but the commonality of who succeeded in the dotcom era is the same as in cannabis sector - those who build out the infrastructure. In almost any growth industry it's the same. Legalization is a matter of years, not decades.
- 8:10 - Helix acquired Amercanex International Exchange earlier this year - Garvis also has some experience in blockchain which has become a buzzword, but it's a tool, not to be shoe-horned into every application, but it can be applied to the cannabis space. Plan going forward is to have best of both worlds - growing through R&D organically and acquisitions.
- 10:25 - Vicente Fox on the Board at Helix. How he helps with his experience and connections. Importance of having curated financial, industry experience to position the company for further growth. Decision to not have Q&A on the last earnings call; keen going forward to improve on communication with investors.
- 13:00 - Helix reported 142% revenue growth last quarter and improved cash flow from operations by 39% - stocks in this sector tend to travel together for better or worse. Helix is focused on driving sustainable growth and the rest will take care of itself.
- 14:50 - What differentiates technology companies from each other in this space. There are a lot of opportunities where there are gaps in the system. Helix's goal is to attack the security challenges in the cannabis space. But Helix wants to 'skate to where the puck is going'; a lot of SaaS companies in other industries don't have to deal with hurdles of the cannabis sector.
- 17:30 - How Garvis sees the sector shaking out in the future. The pattern in the past has been that smart entrepreneurial companies are able to grow and succeed. Sometimes they grow into behemoths, sometimes they work better folded into a bigger company. Both scenarios seems likely going forward in the cannabis industry.