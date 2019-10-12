Oil Market Is Not As Bearish As It Seems

In the context of supply and demand balance, the oil market has a fundamental support now.

The latest OPEC data means the absence of real changes in the expected global oil balance next year.

Investment Thesis

The fundamental state of the oil market does not point to further decline in the iPath S&P GSCI Crude Oil Total Return Index ETN (OIL).

Instrument

The S&P GSCI Crude Oil Total Return Index reflects the returns that are potentially available through an unleveraged investment in the West Texas Intermediate crude oil futures contract. In other words, the return on the index is directly proportional to the return on the value of the crude oil futures contract. Therefore, the decision to invest in this index should be made after analyzing the oil market.

Analysis

In the introduction, I would like to highlight the major changes that the latest report published by OPEC caused in the forecast of the global oil market structure.

In October, OPEC once again lowered its forecast for oil demand in OECD countries in 2020 to 48.5 mb/d. It is worth noting that a similar forecast for 2019 assumed the OECD oil demand at the level of 48.03 m/bd:

Accordingly, the forecast for world oil demand in the next year was decreased also:

But, in the same time, in October, OPEC became more conservative in its forecast for the non-OPEC oil supply:

Of course, America will mainly be accountable for cutting oil supply outside OPEC:

So, according to OPEC, the forecast of supply and demand in the global oil market decreased approximately equally, which means a neutral change in the expected world oil market balance next year.

Let's move on.

In its latest report, OPEC published the updated assessment of the OECD commercial closing stock levels at the end of Q2 2019, and now we can see more clearly to what extent the current oil price reflects the fundamental situation.

As can be seen from the model below, the current Brent oil price almost exactly coincides with the price simulation based on its long-term interdependence with the OECD commercial closing stock levels:

In general, I would like to note that this simple model has been serving as a good indicator (R^2=0.71) of the balanced Brent oil price over the past eight years. However, this model has a substantial drawback - it does not take into account the level of demand.

So, we turn to the next one. In this model, Brent oil price is bound to the days of forward consumption in OECD countries (stocks divided by daily oil consumption):

And in this case, the current balanced oil price is at the level of $70 which involves a potential for growth. So, in reality, judging by the numbers, the oil market has a fundamental support now.

And finally, let us evaluate what the dynamics of the oil market balance we should expect in the coming quarters.

Assuming that the current deal on limiting the oil production OPEC+ remains in force until April 2020 and based on the latest OPEC data, we get the following structure of the oil market balance for the next two quarters:

As can be seen, the global oil stocks will not change significantly in the coming quarters. Because there will be a shortage in the global oil market in Q4 2019, and in Q1 2020, a surplus of approximately the same size.

Bottom Line

In the oil market, as a commodity market, in the long-run, the price is formed on the basis of the balance between supply and demand. And, as was shown, in this context, the oil market is balanced and even prone to growth. And of course, it should be remembered that the risk of destabilization in Asia remains high. All these facts mean that it is risky now to sell OIL.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.