KSA: Increasingly Likely Military Conflict Makes Saudi Arabia A Sell

As the country runs out of money (and ability to get money), the probability of a break in the Riyal-U.S. dollar peg increases.

While they need to diversify away from oil, Saudi Arabia lacks the competitive advantages necessary to do so (chiefly, personal and economic freedom).

Saudi stocks in KSA are cheaper than those in the U.S., but still 50% more expensive than they should be considering the country's likely recession and growing balance sheet risks.

The country is currently reliant on debt financing to stay afloat, if military conflicts grow, that funding may dry up.

The Saudi government is currently running a roughly 10% of GDP government deficit and has lost nearly half of its FX reserves since 2015.

The Saudi economy is currently stuck in a very sticky situation. Depressed oil prices have caused the country's economy to slow dramatically and have forced its government to drastically increase borrowing. To make the situation worse, the country is currently engaged in military conflict in Yemen and the potential for conflict with Iran seems to be rising by the day.

The Saudi monarchy has the primary goal of diversifying its economy beyond oil. Indeed, if they stay reliant on oil and prices remain depressed, the country's high-cost economy could collapse. The country is still highly dependent on government subsidies and most government revenue comes from oil profits.

With the economy struggling and geopolitical risks rising, investing in Saudi Arabia looking increasingly risky. That said, high risks are fine as long as valuations appropriately account for such risks. In the case of the Saudi stock market, those risks are not yet accounted for in valuations. Particularly, the black swan risk of a breaking of the SAR/USD peg.

The easiest way to gain exposure to the Saudi economy is through the iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF (KSA). Let's take a close look at the fund. In my opinion, the fund is currently a sell, but if growth picks up, the story may be better.

The iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF

For most investors, investing in Saudi Arabia is a very exotic opportunity. Indeed, the country's ETF has a very low correlation to U.S. equities at about 0.30. Considering the country has a pegged currency so currency fluctuations do not impact the ETF, this gives the fund very high diversification value.

The ETF has been trading since 2015 and currently has ample liquidity with $685M in AUM. Let's take a look at how that figure has fluctuated over the years to see how other investors are currently positioned:

We can see here that the AUM trend gives us great insight into the fund's direction. As with the ETF's performance, inflows were stellar in early 2018 and early 2019 but pretty bad in the second half of 2018 and very bad over the last few months. Put simply, U.S. ETF investors are selling and show little signs of stopping soon.

Can Saudi Arabia Diversify Its Economy?

You may assume that the ETF is highly dependent on the price of oil. This is partly true from a risk perspective, but the fund actually does not hold many oil companies considering the giant Saudi Aramco (ARMCO) is not yet publicly traded. In fact, the ETF is primarily exposed to the country's growing financial sector. Take a look at its sector exposure:

The fund holds primarily bank stocks and secondarily materials (which are mostly mining companies). In a certain sense, this sector exposure is similar to the "Saudi Vision 2030" plan wherein the financial sector becomes Saudi Arabia's primary source of GDP. While this certainly is possible, I have my doubts.

For assessing a country's economic growth potential and risks, I follow a general model of income-producing sectors and "income keeping" sectors.

Income-producing sectors are those that bring in money from outside the country (or city/state if you use a more localized scale). Each industrial economy relies on one or more of these industries. These include:

Commodity production (Saudi Arabia, Russia, Canada, Norway, Australia)

International Banking (U.K., Switzerland, Hong Kong)

Manufacturing (China, Germany, India)

Intellectual Property Production (Tech/Biotech, Entertainment) (United States)

Tourism (Island economies)

On the other hand, "income keeping" sectors essentially allow for greater consumption and keep economic inertia alive. You cannot have these sectors without first having an income-producing sector, and all countries tend to have each of the industries in them. These include healthcare, government, education, retail stores, restaurants, mechanics, construction, domestic banking, and more. Problems occur when a developing country focuses on these "income keeping" sectors and not on "income-producing".

As an aside, you need to watch out for countries that focus too much on construction in particular. China and the Gulf have been focusing tremendously on construction by building huge buildings and cities. While making high buildings is great for its international image and often briefly helps investment flows, vacant buildings are a huge drain on an economy and unnecessary construction is an unnecessary waste. The Malaysian 1994-1998 construction of the Petronas Towers right before the Asian financial crisis is a good example.

Saudi Arabia began in commodity production, and has since moved to the bank and are trying to grow in tourism and technology. The problem is, I believe they lack the competitive advantage needed on these fronts for long-term growth.

As an example, the Saudi Vision 2030 "Financial Sector Development Program" is primarily concerned with growing Saudi banks to the point where Saudi citizens are no longer reliant on foreign banks. Thus, they are focused on domestic banking and not international banking which will do nothing to truly decrease the country's reliance on oil since it does not give the country another external income source. Even more, because of their more complex Islamic banking rules and having no tax advantages for international savers, they probably will never be the global banking giant they hope.

Here is the official Saudi Vision 2030 list of plans:

Quality of Life Program. Financial Sector Development Program. Housing Program. Fiscal Balance Program. National Transformation Program. Public Investment Fund Program. Privatization Program. National Companies Promotion Program. National Industrial Development and Logistics Program. Strategic Partnerships Program. Hajj and Umrah Program. Human Capital Development Program. Saudi Character Enrichment Program.

As you can see, all of these plans are geared toward "income keeping" sectors and none are truly geared toward much needed "income-producing" sectors. They do plan to increase tourism, and likely could, but they are large enough that they cannot generate enough money from that sector to sustain their current standard of living.

Quite frankly, if oil prices do not rise soon, there may be no hope for the Saudi economy.

Fund Valuation and Current Economic Trends

KSA currently has a weighted average P/E ratio of 14.7X and a yield of 2%. While this is better than what investors will find in the U.S., the majority of the companies in the ETF have negative or nearly negative revenue growth. Even more, debt levels are startlingly high for many of the stocks. To add more risk to the picture, the recent strike on Saudi oil pipelines and the strike on an Iranian boat make the possibility of military conflict increasingly likely.

Thus, Saudi companies probably should have a P/E valuation under 10X. Quite frankly, I would not see a good value opportunity unless they were under 7X. Iran equities have a typical P/E ratio of 6.2X and Egyptian equities (EGPT) have one at 8X. Quite frankly, I think Egypt and Iran are economically as unstable as Saudi Arabia. Saudi investors just have not realized it yet.

The government is currently bleeding money and, as explained in the last section, has no way to stop it without higher oil prices (which they no longer have really any control over because of U.S. and Russian supply). Take a look at the country's budget to GDP (right axis) vs. FX reserves since the oil crash in late 2014:

Initially, they maintained their budget by selling FX reserves. In fact, they lost nearly half of their reserves from 2015 to 2017. The country needs its reserves to maintain its U.S. dollar currency peg. If the peg breaks, KSA could drop 25%+ in a day.

The country has, at least temporarily, put some gauze on it to stop the bleeding via borrowing. Government borrowing is usually less common in Islamic countries so they do have a way to go before their debt becomes as big as it is in the DMs, but the growth rate is alarming and cause for concern:

(Source - Trading Economics)

In order to lessen the need for borrowing, the country has cut its military spending by about two-thirds since 2015. If the current military conflict grows, which I frankly am expecting one at this point, they will need to increase this segment of their budget right when they can't afford to.

Of course, they may be able to stay reliant on the U.S. which just deployed 3,000 plus troops to Saudi Arabia. That said, I have a feeling that, if Trump wants to be reelected, he'll need to take a step back from Saudi Arabia since most U.S. voters seem to be tired of foreign wars.

The Bottom Line

In order to stay sustainably afloat, Saudi Arabia needs crude oil over $80 per barrel. At that level, the services economy can keep turning and monetary risks will fade. Below that level, Saudi Arabian equities are nothing more than ultra-long-term call options that are too expensive today.

The reality is that the country does not have a great strategy for diversifying its economy beyond oil. They may have some winners here and there, but they lack the necessary competitive advantage to succeed on almost all fronts (including lack of personal freedom and democracy).

Because of the country's near-complete dependence on oil, KSA is completely indirectly dependent upon crude being higher. Consumption growth (which is the driver of revenue growth for the companies in KSA) cannot occur until the country has a positive budget balance. Until then, spending cuts will continue to push down growth. If those spending cuts do not occur, the country will lose its U.S. dollar peg.

On top of that, the growing risk of large-scale military conflict could be disastrous for the economy. It may boost oil prices temporarily, but it will break everything else.

KSA is a clear sell. You can find much cheaper opportunities with a similar risk profile (and better economic diversification) in Egypt (EGPT), Qatar (QAT), and Nigeria (NGE).

In my opinion, KSA looks like a pretty good short opportunity. You can borrow shares for less than 1% today and there are nearly 2 million available. Very few short the Saudi market and prices are falling fast, so it could be one of the best short opportunities today.

