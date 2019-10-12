S&P 500 Weekly Update: The Glass Is Half Empty. No, The Glass Is Half Full

In the minds of many analysts, it's "all about trade". That is NOT the way to view this stock market. Earnings are up next.

"A good listener is not only popular everywhere, but after a while he gets to know something." - Wilson Mizner

The U.S. economy is moving along at what I have often called a "Goldilocks" environment. There are times when the data is fine, and other times when it looks so cold a recession is about to begin. Investors then seem to fall into one of the two camps that have been set up. The economic cycle has run its course and it is "time" for a recession, or weigh all of the evidence, place it in context relative to the backdrop in place, and come up with a strategy.

The equity market as measured by the S&P 500 shows the index has backed off from the recent highs, with the S&P 500 now down 1.8% from its July all-time closing high of 3,025. We have seen this movie before, and there is little doubt that many investors have already made up their minds. They aren't waiting around to see what happens. The pundits continue to pound their concerning stories, many of which are based on the poor manufacturing data and the overwhelming fear of the tariff issues.

Not much has changed. The majority of investors are focused on trying to outsmart the market. They spend an inordinate amount of time wondering how they are going to get positioned for a certain event. China trade meetings, Brexit drama, Hong Kong protests, the next Fed move, and impeachment drama. When you combine all of those issues, the conclusion becomes it is time to lighten up or to get completely out of equities, garner a huge cash hoard and wait for the "all clear". Defaulting to a fundamental analysis of all the data, focusing on what is really important might be a better choice.

Of course, the other issue is the voyage people have undertaken looking for a recession. People are turning over every rock during their search. Well, I have some good news for you. Stop looking, manufacturing is already in a recession. The last two manufacturing recessions came during the European Debt crisis in 2011-2012, and the Emerging market commodity crisis in 2015-2106, each sparking fears of a U.S. recession ensuing.

Both events took stocks down, and as we know a U.S. recession did not follow. There were plenty of reasons the economy did not fall apart then, some believe the same can be said for today. Similar to the past those reasons are being overlooked again. So here we are with a similar backdrop. The questions to ponder. Have we already experienced the take down over this manufacturing weakness with the S&P falling 19.6% in the fourth quarter of 2018? Is the catalyst, the poor ISM data forecasting a recession?

Two views on the present market situation that investors can ponder.

Federated Research:

"Stock prices generally lead economic data, resulting in a negative coefficient between the two, the better the data, the worse forward market returns and vice versa. This suggests short of recession, September's surprisingly weak manufacturing ISM that prompted a quick sell off could be viewed as a buying opportunity."

Renaissance Macro:

"On a historical basis, the reading (ISM) came in at a level indicative of forward 6 month returns that are double the long-term average. Similarly, September's German PMI fell to a level consistent with forward 6 month returns 5 times the average in that country's blue chip index."

Can the present situation morph into something more ominous? Of course. Preparing for that event today may not be the best strategy just as it wasn't the ideal thing to do in 2015.

Last week saw the S&P get off to the fourth worst start to a fourth quarter in S&P history, with a 2.99% decline over the first two days of the month. Early action on Monday started off on a down note as trade rumors swirled around from the minute trading opened. Somewhat amazing that news outlets had information of what might be discussed before the talks actually began.

The negative headlines continued as the rumor mill was in high gear on the U.S./China trade front, Brexit struggles, and Hong Kong tensions. The S&P quickly revisited the lows seen during the first days of October, and any rally attempts were quickly snuffed out. The Bears were in charge until more trade headlines hit the newswires on Wednesday and this time they had a positive tone. The turnaround was in full swing.

"Pivotal moment in U.S. China relations", "Irritants sour the atmosphere", Hopes are dim as U.S./China meet for high stakes trade talks". Just some of the headlines that swirled around before trading began on Thursday, setting the stage for investors to quickly scurry to do something, anything. The daily scramble became an hourly exercise. The hedges were on, they're off, and no let's get them back on again. Someone just said the Chinese contingent isn't staying for dinner. Forget it, let's just sell. A sample of what market participants were running with this week.

When the dust settled, all of the major indices closed higher on the day. When the trading week was over, the S&P erased the early week losses and closed higher for the week. Savvy investors watched the action with a smile.

Economy

The last time investors feared a global slowdown was in 2015/2016. Many believed there was simply no way to avoid a recession. Growth was slowing to a crawl. However, we have already experienced times where the U.S. economy is capable of growing at very slow rates for prolonged periods.

During the nine-month period from July 2015 through March 2016, the economy grew at a 0.9% annualized rate, while oil prices plunged. Widespread bankruptcies in the energy sector and the initial Brexit fallout dominated the financial scene back then. There was plenty of angst and predictions of an imminent recession, but in the end the economy resumed its slow 2% growth pattern. That occurred despite a lack of any pro-business initiatives being enacted.

Now the forecasts are for growth to slow down enough, then stagnate into a recessionary pattern. Today it is the fear that Trump's tariff wars will escalate, and the global slowdown in manufacturing activity will kill whatever little growth may be found.

Meanwhile, monetary policy is not even close to being tight, and liquidity is abundant. Yes, the yield curve is inverted. While an inverted yield curve has always preceded a recession, it now depends on what yield curve you want to use to make that case. The 3-month/10-year Treasury remains inverted, and the 2/10 year is not.

There is an abundance of risk aversion present, and monetary policy is not tight with no signs that it will get tighter. There is a small minority that sees a scenario where it wouldn't seem likely that a slow growth environment is a precursor to a recession. While it seems no stone will be left unturned looking for a recession, the credit markets aren't signaling any danger.

Data points that are indicative of a consumer that is doing well and keeping their balance sheets in excellent shape.

Source: Bespoke

The total number of properties that are either delinquent or under foreclosure continues to fall. That also impacts the housing market in a positive way, as it reduces available inventory for sale relative to periods when financial stress is higher.

On an annual basis, growth in consumer credit has slowed somewhat and is currently ticking along in the mid-single-digit range. When it comes to monthly changes, revolving credit (credit cards) saw its fourth decline in the past nine months.

Source: Bespoke

In other words, debt growth these days is going towards amortizing credit rather than high interest, open credit card debt. Real consumer credit growth is much slower now than in the early 2000s or the 2014-2015 period. The consumer does not appear to be stretched and the implication could be they will continue to bolster the economy. After all, every demographic has lower unemployment rates with the prospect of employment near highs.

The Association of American Railroads updated its weekly data on rail traffic volume for the final week of September. For most of 2019, seasonally adjusted monthly volumes had been grinding lower off of the December 2018 peak of 255K.

Source: Bespoke

Although still well off of last year's levels, rail traffic has found some relief in the past few months and has been more or less trending sideways between 242K and 243K loadings, averaging 242.3K for each week in September. So while railroad activity has yet to rebound, it has also not degraded further.

The NFIB small business optimism index fell to 101.8 from 103.1 and that matches the lowest since February. September's figure falls within the top 20% of all readings in the Index's 46-year history. The survey shows no sign of a recession and indicated continued job creation, capital spending, and inventory investment, all consistent with solid but slower growth. The Uncertainty Index rose 2 points, revisiting high levels of concern.

Michigan sentiment report revealed an October climb to a sturdy 96.0 from 93.2 in September and a three-year low of 89.8 in August versus a 14-year high of 101.4 in March of 2018. This month's increase despite recent declines in other "soft data" measures extends the pattern of erratic volatility for these surveys that analysts attribute to divergent interpretations of what has been a volatile news flow this year.

September PPI headline and core both dropped 0.3%. There were no revisions, and August posted a 0.1% headline gain with a 0.3% increase in the ex-food and energy component. The 12-month headline pace slowed to 1.4% y/y versus 1.8% y/y, and the core decelerated to 2.0% y/y versus 2.3% y/y.

September CPI was flat, and the core was up 0.1%, both a little shy of estimates, following unrevised gains of 0.1% and 0.3%, respectively. The 12-month headline and core rates were steady at 1.7% y/y and 2.4% y/y, with the latter holding above the Fed's 2% target.

One thing that needs to be kept in mind about recent jobs prints, they're taking place under a pall of brutal retail weakness. As shown below, since the start of 2017, retail employment has diverged wildly from total employment growth.

Source: Bespoke

Retail jobs are shrinking on a year-over-year basis and have plunged from 11.1% of total non-farm payrolls to 10.3% in 22 months. The fact that employment is still chugging along despite the awful retail numbers is a good sign.

Using the broadest possible measure of unemployment, which includes those working part time and those outside the labor force but still interested in working, unemployment is now at record lows for data that goes back to 1994. The U3 or headline unemployment rate is at its lowest level since 1969, a paltry 3.5%.

Source: Bespoke

What's even more encouraging is that the improvement is being shared broadly. African American and Latino unemployment rates both hit new record lows for their history this month. While the jobs market could get tighter, it's hard to call it recessionary.

U.S. JOLTS report showed job openings dropped 123k to 7,051k in August after falling 74k to 7,174k in July. This is the lowest level since March 2018, but remains above 7M for 17 consecutive months since April 2018. The rate dipped back to 4.4% from 4.5%. It was at a record high of 4.8% in July 2018.

Global Economy

Germany's factory orders dropped 0.6 percent from a month earlier in August 2019 compared to market expectations of a 0.3 percent decline and following a revised 2.1 percent plunge in July.

After two months of decline, German industrial production beat estimates showing a gain of 0.3% for the month.

France Manufacturing Sentiment decreased to 50.1 in September 2019 from 51.1 in the previous month and below earlier estimates of 50.3.

Japanese Machine Tool Orders rolled in at -35% versus the prior month read of -37%.

A face-to-face meeting between UK PM Johnson and Irish Prime Minister Varadkar has led European Council President Tusk to say that he has received "promising signals" today about the possibility of a deal; EU negotiator Barnier also got approval to proceed with talks along the lines of what was agreed by Varadkar and Johnson yesterday.

Earnings Observations

Investors are preoccupied with trade issues and impeachment headlines lately, but earnings season is coming up next week. Whether the earnings headlines provide a welcome break from all the back and forth between the U.S. and China or Republicans and Democrats remains to be seen, but at least it will be a change of pace.

Next week we'll see a total of 53 S&P 500 companies report earnings, and from there the pace will even be busier. The busiest day of reports for large cap stocks this earnings season will be on 10/24 when 51 companies report, while the busiest week will be the last week of October when a total of 162 companies in the S&P 500 report EPS.

As of today, the Street consensus is expecting 3.6% revenue growth, and -2.7% S&P 500 EPS growth in Q3.

The Political Scene

If you haven't already seen last week's installment from Jeff Miller, he does a great job in analyzing the volatile political climate we live in today. While reminding investors to maintain objectivity.

"When a policy is investor friendly, I describe that as such even though I might not personally like it." "When a policy is dangerous for investors, I describe that regardless of my opinion."

I maintain a view that investors in U.S. stocks are better served treating impeachment-related headlines as noise for now. These intraday or day-to-day moves are more likely to be the headache as opposed to large, sustained declines in stocks.

President Trump signed the trade deal with Japan this week. The United States-Japan Trade Agreement will eliminate or reduce tariffs on certain agricultural and industrial products to enhance bilateral trade in a robust, stable, and mutually beneficial manner between our nations, which together account for approximately 30 percent of global gross domestic product.

Instead of following the lead of every financial media outlet, which highlights the U.S./ China trade deal as THE only thing that matters, I decided to place it at the end of this section of the article. The S&P has rallied 8% since the initial mention of tariffs to the new all-time highs attained in July. The market seems to agree with my long standing view. This is hardly the "event" that is driving the longer-term mindset.

As a comparison, any investor can look back at the last secular bull market in 1994/1995 when the trade war with Japan was in full swing. They will quickly come to realize that these types of skirmishes do not have to lead to a Bear market. In fact, quite the opposite can occur.

The first step in lessening the concerns over what has investors so obsessed has been taken. China and the U.S. have come to a Phase one deal on the trade skirmish. Treasury Secretary Mnuchin said Chinese tariffs will not go up on October 15. But there has not been a decision on the December levies. And, while there's still a "substantial" phase 1 deal, it has yet to be written, and that could take some three weeks. China's Lui He also said the negotiations with Lighthizer and Mnuchin were "very good" and added hopefully analysts will make progress.

Sources say China has agreed to increase its agriculture purchases and roll back some of its tariffs. There will be a phase 2 part of the talks, after phase 1 is completed, and possibly a phase 3. Reportedly Mnuchin is working on a "currency pledge."

The initial reaction from the media and analyst community is one of skepticism. According to some, we will more than likely never see Phase 2 and 3, and there is the probability that the entire deal falls apart.

Market participants should prepare themselves to hear a lot more of that tone in the weeks to come. How an investor deals with that rhetoric can make a huge difference to portfolio results.

The Fed

Fed Chair Powell gave a speech this week entitled:

"Data-Dependent Monetary Policy in an Evolving Economy."

He reiterated the Fed will "act as appropriate" and is not on a "preset course." And he emphasized throughout the prepared remarks that monetary policy will be data dependent. Additionally, he confirmed the Fed will start expanding its balance sheet "soon," but stressed this growth will be for "reserve management purposes" and "should in no way be confused with the large scale asset purchase programs that analysts deployed after the financial crisis."

The Fed will be using bills in its operations and it's expected it will resolve the pressures and should not "materially affect the stance of monetary policy." The Fed Chair didn't really give any policy clues, though analysts suspect that since he did not try to fight the market's expectations for a 25 basis point easing on October 30, such will continue to be priced in.

The minutes from the last FOMC meeting were released the next day:

"With regard to monetary policy beyond this meeting, participants agreed that policy was not on a preset course and would depend on the implications of incoming information for the evolution of the economic outlook. A few participants judged that the expectations regarding the path of the federal funds rate implied by prices in financial markets were currently suggesting greater provision of accommodation at coming meetings than they saw as appropriate and that it might become necessary for the Committee to seek a better alignment of market expectations regarding the policy rate path with policymakers' own expectations for that path. Several participants suggested that the Committee's post meeting statement should provide more clarity about when the re calibration of the level of the policy rate in response to trade uncertainty would likely come to an end."

The 3-month/10-year Treasury curve inverted on May 23rd, and other than a brief one-day change, that curve remained inverted until today. The recession mob had to wait for quite some time, but the 2/10 year Treasury Yield Curve inverted on August 27th. That inversion lasted for three days. For some that means the countdown clock has started for a recession, and "the" cycle peak in the S&P 500.

Source: U.S. Dept. Of The Treasury

The 2-10 spread started the year at 16 basis points; it stands at 13 basis points today.

Sentiment

This week's fund flow numbers from the Investment Company Institute showed that the long, steady rotation from equity mutual funds and exchange traded funds to fixed income funds has continued. Source: Bespoke

Apparently many think we have another 2008 situation brewing as cash has become king now.

Bullish individual investor sentiment dropped for the third week in the latest poll. The Association of Individual Investors (AAII) reported bullish sentiment declined further to 20.3% from 21.3% in the prior week. Bearish Sentiment increased for the third week, rising to 43.96% from 39.44%. Fewer individuals were neutral on the market as this declined to 35.73% from 39.19%.

This is the lowest percentage of bulls since May of 2016. The S&P went on to rally from 2,050 to 2,250 by the end of that year.

The message is there and has been for a VERY long time.

Crude Oil

The Weekly inventory report showed an increase of 2.9 million barrels from the previous week. At 425.6 million barrels, U.S. crude oil inventories are at the five-year average for this time of year. Total motor gasoline inventories decreased by 1.2 million barrels last week and are about 2% above the five-year average for this time of year.

After days of selling pressure with concerns over global weakness, the price of WTI rebounded to close the week at $54.83, up $1.88

The Technical Picture

The DAILY chart of the S&P shows the index captive between the 200-day MA (brown line) and the market highs around 3,000.

Chart courtesy of FreeStockCharts.com

There is no shortage of opinions as to what may occur in the near term. Most of the views lean to more weakness and downside for the major indices. Of course that opens up the discussion for just how low the S&P might fall. Technicians are in alignment with overall sentiment. Not many see any upside for equities.

No need to guess what may occur; instead it will be important to concentrate on the short-term pivots that are meaningful. However, the Long Term view, the view 30,000 feet, is the only way to make successful decisions. These details are available in my daily updates to subscribers.

Short-term views are presented to give market participants a feel for the current situation. It should be noted that strategic investment decisions should NOT be based on any short-term view. These views contain a lot of noise and will lead an investor into whipsaw action that tends to detract from overall performance.

Market Skeptics

Yes, I get it. Yes, I truly do get it. I do understand completely. The stock market hasn't gone anywhere in 20 months.

Yes, it is true. Stocks are up 2% in the last 20 months. The 14 months prior to the "flat performance" that everyone wants to talk about saw a 35+% gain in the S&P. It may come as a shock to some, but I have come to realize that equities do not go up forever.

If they did, the same people highlighting the "flat performance" would be telling investors the stock market is in a bubble. So in the last 35-36 months, the S&P is up 37% (not counting dividends). The entire "market has gone nowhere" argument is deeply flawed.

I therefore suggest anyone that wants to use that argument as their foundation for an investment strategy today bring those ideas over to a pundit who is bearish now, or a pundit who has been on the incorrect side of the trade for years. As the tweet in the last section says, they have "special wisdom". That "enlightening fact" will be embraced with open arms as many of them are saying the exact same thing.

Week after week the levels of pessimism seem to increase. I sometimes wonder why I don't join the crowd. Sit back, proclaim a recession is around the corner, and say the stock market is on the precipice of a complete collapse similar to what occurred during the financial crisis.

Heck, if I am wrong, I will have a lot of company, and that crowd never seems to get chastised for being wrong. It's a perfect scenario for any analyst these days, and it is what the majority of pundits are guilty of.

When I sit down and get ready to form an opinion and a strategy, I try to listen to who has been right and tune out who has been wrong. While it may sound ridiculous to some, I always lean to the people that had the story right to assist with my decisions.

So when I mentioned in 2015 (S&P 1,800) that I disagreed with the "Bull market is over" stories, I note that it was a correct call (S&P 2,900). The same with the December 2018 (S&P 2,350) call to stay the course. Using my own set of data points, then searching out the pundits who have been correct to garner their perspective, it was easy to make those calls. Following the lead of the pundits who have had the story right, while running far away from those that have been totally wrong is also an easy decision.

This week instead of providing a litany of data points to describe the investment landscape, I simply invite all to take a look at what has been and continues to be presented by the majority today.

Remove all the positives, dwell on the negatives and form an opinion. An opinion that has been wrong week after week, year after year. A strategy that has investors totally confused by moving in and out of the market when the mere hint of a 5% move is in the air.

Advising readers and clients to get defensive or leave the market every time the S&P was near, or at one of the 219 market tops the index recorded since 2009. Sentiment shows the majority of market participants are not only aligned, but are also following that outlook.

I've told a much different story. Today the S&P 500 is 1.8% from an all-time high.

Best of Luck to All!

I would also like to take a moment and remind all of the readers of an important issue. In these types of forums, readers bring a host of situations and variables to the table when visiting these articles. Therefore, it is impossible to pinpoint what may be right for each situation. Please keep that in mind when forming your investment strategy.

to all of the readers that contribute to this forum to make these articles a better experience for everyone.

Is this rally real or a quick flash that will soon fade? Stop by and see what I am saying about this trade deal now. When it's time to change strategy, you want someone that has called the market correctly. That "'call" will be made in ONE place and ONE place only. The Savvy Investor Marketplace Service. Member Feedback: Excellent discussions, "Big Picture" perspectives, very helpful trend analysis, great stock selection and research. Steve knows what he is doing and then some. Please consider joining one of the most successful new ventures here on Seeking Alpha at a price that is very affordable.

Disclosure: I am/we are long EVERY STOCK/ETF IN ALL OF THE SAVVY PLAYBOOKS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: My portfolios are ALL positioned to take advantage of the bull market with NO hedges in place.



This article contains my views of the equity market, it reflects the strategy and positioning that is comfortable for me. Of course, it is not suited for everyone, as there are far too many variables. Hopefully it sparks ideas, adds some common sense to the intricate investing process, and makes investors feel more calm, putting them in control.



The opinions rendered here, are just that – opinions – and along with positions can change at any time.



As always I encourage readers to use common sense when it comes to managing any ideas that I decide to share with the community. Nowhere is it implied that any stock should be bought and put away until you die. Periodic reviews are mandatory to adjust to changes in the macro backdrop that will take place over time.