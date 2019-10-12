Stocks To Watch: Q3 Earnings Blastoff

Welcome to Seeking Alpha's Stocks to Watch - a preview of key events scheduled for the next week. Follow this account and turn the e-mail alert on to receive this article in your inbox every Saturday morning. A podcast of Stocks to Watch is also available on Sundays on Seeking Alpha, Apple Podcasts, Stitcher and Spotify (click the highlighted links).

The tech sector will be in the spotlight next week after the U.S. and China agreed to "Phase 1" of a trade deal. While the Nasdaq was up 1.3% on Friday, many analysts think more gains could be in store for the semiconductor space in particular if the trade war actually cools down and a "risk on" trade resumes after a long pause. Investors will also have a flurry of earnings reports next week in addition to the trade developments, with major banks leading off the parade. After Citigroup (NYSE:C), Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) and JPMorgan (NYSE:JPM) lowered full-year forecasts for net interest income last month due largely to macroeconomic concerns and Fed rate cuts, keep an eye on the upcoming round of conference calls to see if the cadence is different. Next week could also see news on the world's largest IPO ever if the board of directors of Saudi Aramco gives the final approval for an offering that could give the oil major a valuation of between $1.5T and $2.0T.

Notable earnings reports: JPMorgan (JPM), Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH), Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS), Wells Fargo (WFC), Citigroup (C), United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL), Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) and BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) on October 15; Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX), IBM (NYSE:IBM), Bank of America (NYSE:BAC), Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) and Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) on October 16; Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM), Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) and Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) on October 17; Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO), American Express (NYSE:AXP), State Street (NYSE:STT) and Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) on October 18.

IPO watch: The only IPO expected to price next week is BellRing Brands (BRBR). The company set an initial range of $16 to $19 for the 30M-share offering. Analyst quiet periods expire on Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG),Ping Identity (NYSE:PING), Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN), IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) and Envisa (NYSE:NVST) on October 14. IPO share lockups expire late next week on Pinterest (NYSE:PINS), Zoom Video (NASDAQ:ZM), Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL),Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN), Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) and Genmab (NASDAQ:GMAB).

Projected dividend changes: E*Trade Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) to $0.16 from $0.14, Macerich (NYSE:MAC) to $0.76 from $0.75, Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) to $0.775 from $0.7375, Visa (NYSE:V) to $0.31 from $0.25, Antero Midstream Corp (NYSE:AM) to $0.3125 from $0.3075, Barnes Group (NYSE:B) to $0.18 from $0.16, Healthcare Services (NASDAQ:HCSG) to $0.20 from $0.1988, Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) to $0.90 from $0.84, Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) to $0.53 from $0.47, Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) to $0.32 from $0.31, LegacyTexas (NASDAQ:LTXB) to $0.26 from $0.25, Sensient (NYSE:SXT) to $0.39 from $0.36 and Tompkins (NYSEMKT:TMP) to $0.51 from $0.50.

M&A tidbits: Shareholders are set to vote on the Allergan (NYSE:AGN)-AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) merger on October 14 and International Speedway (NASDAQ:ISCA)-Nascar combination on October 16.

Google event: Google (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is expected to formally announce the Pixel 4, Pixel 4 XL, and other devices like a Pixelbook 2 and new Google Home speakers at a media event on October 15 in New York City. Last July, Google confirmed that the new Pixel 4 allows users to unlock the phone by looking at it like Apple's latest iPhones and lets people interact with the display using gestures. Sources indicate that Google might also unveil a new smartwatch and notebook as part of a strategy to use its own-branded hardware to integrate closely with the company's search engine and AI-driven software. Google is also said to have a 5G smartphone in test production in a development that could be of interest to Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), Samsung Electronics (OTC:SSNLF) and Huawei Technologies.

Spotlight on Netflix: Analysts have been reeling in estimates on Netflix (NFLX) ahead of the streamer's Q3 earnings report. Price target cuts from the sell-side include UBS, Goldman Sachs, Rosenblatt and Monness Crespi Hardt. The Netflix report is the last before Disney+ and Apple+ arrive on the streaming scene. Shares of Netflix are down 24% over the last 90 days.

Analyst and investor day events: Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) has a financial analyst day event scheduled for October 15 and Jefferies (NYSE:JEF) has a similar event on tap for October 16. Meanwhile, Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) plans to update investors on the company's overall strategic direction and business development on October 17. Other companies with investor events include Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) on October 14, Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) on October 15, Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) on October 16 and Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) on October 18.

R&D days: Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) has a research & development day planned for October 14 to highlight recent clinical progress and development planning for its KSI-301 therapeutic candidate. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) will discuss its emerging pipeline of RNAi therapeutics that leverage its proprietary targeted RNAi molecule platform at a R&D event on October 18.

Caterpillar: Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) is due to post its monthly retail machine sales report for a 3-month rolling period ending in September. Last month, Caterpillar reported global machine sales were up 4% after an 8% drop in Asia/Pacific was offset in other regions. Shares of Caterpillar ended last week on a high note, up 4.65% to a four-week high of $128.40.

Credit card writeoffs: Monthly updates on writeoffs and delinquencies are due in from American Express (AXP), Bank of America (BAC), Citigroup (C), Capital One (NYSE:COF), Discover Financial (NYSE:DFS), JPMorgan (JPM) and Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF).

Cannabis conference: Publicly-traded and private companies will gather at the MJMicro Conference in Beverly Hills to discuss growth plans and investing potential. Former Canopy Growth (NYSE:CGC) CEO Bruce Linton is the keynote speaker and participants include FluroTech (OTCPK:FLURF) and KushCo (OTCQB:WDLF).

Eyes on Qualcomm: Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) hosts a three-day 5G summit that includes keynotes on 5G development and commercialization, as well as speakers on industry trends and technology developments in AI, IoT, Always On, Always Connected PCs, smart cities and more. Qualcomm execs will present during the summit, as well as reps for Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), Nokia (NYSE:NOK) and Xiaomi (XI).

Global Gaming Expo 2E: Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie is scheduled to deliver a keynote address at the Global Gaming Expo next week. Christie was a vocal advocate for legalizing sports betting and overturning the federal ban. Companies that could make some product news from the event include Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS), International Gaming Technology (NYSE:IGT), TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) and Galaxy Gaming (OTCQB:GLXZ).

FDA watch: FDA action dates arrive for Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) for Zilretta, Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) for Ultomiris, Assertio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ASRT) for cosyntropin depot, Foamix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FOMX) for FMX101 and Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) for suprachoroidal injection. A FDA advisory committee meeting is scheduled for Shionogi's (OTCPK:SGIOY) cefiderocol.

The American Society of Human Genetics 2019 Annual Meeting: ASHG 2019 will feature presentations by the world's leading geneticists and some publicly-traded biotech firms like ArQule (NASDAQ:ARQL), Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) and Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB).

Box office: Warner Bros.' Joker is expected to easily hold on to the top spot on the U.S. box office list with a $45M tally. The Addams Family from United Artists Releasing is forecast to bring in $29M and Paramount's (NASDAQ:VIA) Gemini Man is tapped to haul in $21M.

Barron's mentions: Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) is seen outliving its legal headaches as the publication notes that personal injury lawsuits are part of the game for big pharma companies. By some estimates, the market is pricing in about $40B more in J&J legal liability than seems reasonable. Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) and Take-Two Interactive (NASDAQ:TTWO) are called the two videogame stocks set to benefit from the new console cycle. Meanwhile, Carter's (NYSE:CRI), Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) and Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) are seen as attractive with perhaps too much attention being paid to a declining birth rate. In an interesting twist, the last time the U.S. birth rate actually rose coincided with the introduction of Netflix, while next month will see both Disney (NYSE:DIS) and Apple launch their own streaming services. "All that couch time could drive a year-over-year expansion in funny business," reasons Jack Hough half-seriously.

