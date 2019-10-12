Wall Street Breakfast: What Moved Markets This Week

NBA trouble in China

Chinese state television CCTV suspended broadcast arrangements for the NBA's pre-season games after NBA Commissioner Adam Silver defended Houston Rockets General Manager Daryl Morey's tweet in support of the Hong Kong protests. "We believe that any speech that challenges national sovereignty and social stability is not within the scope of freedom of speech," CCTV said in a statement. Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) and JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) also removed items related to the Houston Rockets, while Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY) said it would stop showing Rockets matches and news related to the team.

HKEX pulls bid for LSE

Conceding it hadn't won over management, Hong Kong's bourse (OTCPK:HKXCY) dropped an unsolicited £32B offer for the London Stock Exchange (OTCPK:LDNXF), but said it still believed a combination would be "strategically compelling." Political turmoil engulfing Hong Kong and the perceptions of Beijing's growing influence over the city was another key obstacle to any deal. In walking away from the transaction, HKEX cleared the way for LSE to conclude its own $14.5B plan to acquire data and analytics company Refinitiv (TRI, BX).

Libra network pullouts

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) officially withdrew from the group of companies Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) had assembled to launch a global crypto-based payments network -- and it was followed Friday by departures from eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY), Stripe (STRIP), Mastercard (NYSE:MA) and Visa (NYSE:V). Partners had been reconsidering their support following a backlash from U.S. and European government officials. The now-faltering Libra was envisioned to be a way to send money between people and pay for goods and services online, running on a blockchain network backed by a pool of real assets and currencies.

J&J must pay $8B in Risperdal case

A Philadelphia jury ruled that Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) must pay $8B in punitive damages to a man who previously won $680,000 over his claims that the company failed to warn that men using its Risperdal anti-psychotic drug could grow breasts. The verdict is the first case in which a Pennsylvania jury was able to consider awarding punitive damages in one of thousands of Risperdal cases pending in the state. If the track record for similarly large punitive damage awards holds up, the award is likely to be reduced on grounds that it violates due process.

Power cut in California

More than 700,000 households in the state were without electricity on Wednesday. The state's largest utility, PG&E (NYSE:PCG), pulled the plug to prevent a repeat of the past two years when windblown power lines sparked deadly wildfires. If things couldn't get any worse, the judge overseeing PG&E's bankruptcy case said he will allow for the consideration of alternative restructuring plans, stripping the company of the sole right to propose a Chapter 11 plan covering billions of dollars of damages.

More clarity needed

The minutes of the Fed's September gathering showed that "several participants" wanted the FOMC's post-meeting statement to give more guidance on when they expected the monetary policy rate adjustments to end. Since the meeting, Fed officials' standard line is "there's no preset course," and incoming data will help determine any further actions. As was already disclosed, there were some policymakers that wanted to keep rates unchanged and a couple that wanted to cut rates by 50 basis points instead of the 25-bp cut that was taken.

Bed Bath nabs Target star

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) soared 22% on Thursday after hiring Target (NYSE:TGT) Chief Merchandising Officer Mark Tritton to take the helm of the struggling home furnishings retailer. Tritton has been credited with launching Target's private label development, which included more than 30 new brands in just 2.5 years, and helped the group grow comparable sales for eight consecutive quarters. Bed Bath trimmed its full-year profit guidance just a week ago following weak same-store sales for its fiscal second quarter.

Brexit hopes

Brexit negotiations shifted wildly over the past week, starting with a public row between London and Brussels. On Thursday, things took a turn for the better, with Boris Johnson and his Irish counterpart saying they had found a "pathway to a possible agreement," pushing the pound up 2%. On Friday, UK stocks jumped as the EU and UK signaled a deal was approaching, with negotiations set to go through the weekend and Johnson apparently willing to make concessions to allow for detailed talks. Johnson must get any deal's approval from Europe's biggest powers and then sell any deal to the British parliament (which he suspended unlawfully last month, and where he has no majority).

Moving past the Ghosn era

The board of French carmaker Renault (OTCPK:RNLSY) voted in favor of ousting CEO Thierry Bollore, just days after partner Nissan (OTCPK:NSANY) chose a new chief executive. It's a sign the automakers are working in sync to move past the Carlos Ghosn era and repair their troubled alliance. Resolving differences is a prerequisite to reviving any merger discussions with Fiat Chrysler (NYSE:FCAU), which were scrapped this year after Nissan failed to back the transaction.

Crude rallies on latest tanker attack