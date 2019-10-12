Seeking Alpha
Economy | Market Outlook

The Low Interest Rate Century

|
Includes: DDM, DIA, DOG, DXD, EEH, EPS, EQL, FEX, HUSV, IVV, IWL, IWM, JHML, JKD, OTPIX, PSQ, QID, QLD, QQEW, QQQ, QQQE, QQXT, RSP, RWM, RYARX, RYRSX, SCAP, SCHX, SDOW, SDS, SH, SMLL, SPDN, SPLX, SPUU, SPXE, SPXL, SPXN, SPXS, SPXT, SPXU, SPXV, SPY, SQQQ, SRTY, SSO, SYE, TNA, TQQQ, TWM, TZA, UDOW, UDPIX, UPRO, URTY, UWM, VFINX, VOO, VTWO, VV
by: Scott Sumner
Summary

10-year bond yields are still 20 basis points above the 2016 lows.

30-year bond yields have been hitting all-time record lows.

I thought we'd cycle between 0% and 3% over the business cycle, and now it looks more like a 0% to 2% cycle might be the new normal.

During the Great Recession, I argued that low interest rates were the new normal, and that during the 21st century, people would be constantly complaining about "bubbles". But even I never envisioned rates being this low.

Ten-year bond yields are still 20 basis points above the 2016 lows, while 30-year bond yields have been hitting all-time record lows. Why the difference?

In my view, the 10-year yield is a bit more influenced by cyclical factors, and the economy was a bit weaker in 2016 than it is today. In contrast, the sharp fall in the 30-year bond yield reflects the market gradually realizing that low rates are not just a passing fad, but rather are the new normal.

I thought we'd cycle between 0% and 3% over the business cycle, and now it looks more like a 0% to 2% cycle might be the new normal. This cannot be explained by inflation, which isn't much different from what it was in the late 1990s.

Original post

Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.