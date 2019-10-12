WTI Weekly: Balance Early Week Before Buy Excess Developed, Driving Price Higher

In this article, we examine the significant weekly order flow and market structure developments driving WTI's price action.

As noted in last week's WTI Weekly, the primary expectation for this week was for price discovery lower, provided key resistance, 53.35s, held. This expectation did not play out, and balance developed early week, 54.06s-51.81s, before a failed sell-side breakdown formed structural buy excess, 51.38s-51.81s, in Wednesday's trade. Price discovery then ensued, breaching key resistance early in Friday's trade to 54.87s ahead of Friday's close, settling at 54.76s.

This week's auction saw price discovery higher in Monday's trade, achieving a stopping point, 54.06s. Sell excess developed there, halting the buy-side sequence as the breakout above key resistance, 53.35s, failed. Price discovery lower developed into Tuesday's auction, achieving a stopping point, 51.81s. Buy excess developed amidst buying interest, 52.08s, halting the sell-side sequence. Narrow balance developed, 51.81s-52.83s, into early Wednesday's auction.

Buy-side breakout of the balance developed in Wednesday's London trade, driving price higher to 53.74s through the EIA release (+2.9mil v +1.4mil expected). Sell excess developed, halting the buy-side sequence, driving price lower to 52.31s into Wednesday's NY close. A sell-side breakdown attempt developed early in Thursday's Globex auction, achieving the weekly stopping point low, 51.38s. Structural buy excess formed there, 51.38s-51.81s, as the low was rejected, forming support. Price discovery higher developed to 53.54s, again challenging key resistance. Price discovery higher continued in Friday's Globex trade as key resistance failed, achieving the weekly stopping point high, 54.87s, before buyers trapped, 54.74s, balance developed, 54.87s-53.64s, ahead of Friday's close, settling at 54.76s.

This week's primary expectation was for price discovery lower. This probability path played out, only marginally, as balance development early week developed before a failed sell-side breakdown to 51.38s formed a buy excess, driving price higher to 54.87s into week's end. This week's rotation (349 ticks) traded below the average weekly range expectancy (455 ticks).

Looking ahead, response to this week's buy-side breakout, 53s-53.50s, will be key. Sell-side failure to drive price lower from this key structural support will target key supply clusters overhead, 55.40s-56.85s/57.60s-59.50s, respectively. Alternatively, buy-side failure to drive price higher from this demand cluster will target key demand clusters below, 52.80s-51.80s/48.50s-47s, respectively. The broader contextual question is what the next directional phase will bring following the current developing balance, 63.38s-50.52s. Near-term bias now shifts buy-side, barring failure of 52.19s as support. The larger context remains neutral between 63.38s and 50.56s.

It is worth noting that market posture warranted caution on the buy-side near the April 2019 high, 66.60s, as Managed Money (MM) long posture peaked there. MM short posture then trended higher before reaching the near-term peak into late July where the current price low was formed. This week's report reflects increase in MM short posture (106k contracts) as the MM short posture trend higher continues. Following the "Saudi Shock" of four weeks ago, there has been increase in MM short posture as MM net long posture balances generally. It generally requires a large quantity of MM short posture to form structural lows. With MM net long posture in consolidation as Open Interest trends higher since mid-August, a mixed leveraged capital picture emerges. In all, MM posture is neither at bullish nor bearish extreme, implying no asymmetric opportunity is currently present.

The market structure, order flow, and leveraged capital posture provide the empirical evidence needed to observe where asymmetric opportunity resides.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.