NG Weekly: Minor Continuation Lower To 2.18s

In this article, we examine the significant weekly order flow and market structure developments driving NG price action.

As noted in last week’s NG Weekly, the highest probability path for this week was for price discovery higher following the likely termination of a corrective phase from 2.70s. This probability path did not play out as selling interest emerged early week, driving price lower to 2.20s into Thursday’s auction. A false sell-side breakdown developed to 2.18s into Friday’s auction where structural buy excess formed, 2.18s-2.20s, halting the sell-side sequence as price discovery higher developed to 2.26s, ahead of Friday’s close, settling at 2.22s.

06-11 October 2019:

This week’s auction saw selling interest early in Monday’s auction, 2.32s, as last Friday’s late buyers failed to hold the auction. Price discovery lower developed, achieving a stopping point, 2.32s, as buying interest emerged, 2.34s-2.32s, into Monday’s NY close. Price discovery lower developed, achieving a stopping point, 2.28s, following Monday’s NY close. Balance developed into Tuesday’s auction before buyers trapped, 2.29s, and sell-side continuation developed, achieving a stopping point, 2.27s. Buying interest emerged, developing balance, 2.27s-2.31s, into Wednesday’s Globex auction. Selling interest emerged, 2.27s-2.26s, driving price lower in sell-side continuation to 2.23s. Buying interest emerged there, again developing balance, 2.23s-2.24s, into Thursday’s Globex auction.

Price discovery higher developed in Thursday’s trade to 2.27s, where sell excess developed, 2.27s-2.26s through the EIA release (+98 bcf v +97 bcf expected), halting price discovery higher. Price discovery lower developed, achieving a stopping point, 2.20s, at key support ahead of Thursday’s NY close. A sell-side breakdown developed into Friday’s NY open, achieving the weekly stopping point low, 2.18s, where structural buy excess emerged, 2.18s-2.20s, as sellers trapped. Price discovery higher developed to 2.26s ahead of Friday’s close, settling at 2.22s.

This week’s primary expectation of price discovery higher did not unfold as minor price discovery lower developed to 2.18s, testing the key support area where structural buy excess developed. The corrective phase from 2.70s has potentially terminated at 2.18s. This week’s auction is part of the subsequent corrective phase from 2.70s, following the structural low development within the four-year major demand cluster, 2.20s-1.50s.

Focus into next week centers upon market response to key support, 2.20s-2.18s. Sell-side failure to drive price lower from this area will target key supply clusters above, 2.38s-2.40s/2.41s-2.44s, respectively. Alternatively, buy-side failure to drive price higher from this area will target key demand clusters below, 2.16s-2.11s/1.95s-1.80s, respectively. From a structural perspective, the highest probability path remains sell-side, barring 2.26s failing as key resistance. The four-year demand cluster, 2.20s-1.50s, which we have noted for months and which the market revisited, remains key to the larger structural view. In the intermediate term (3-6 months) context, conditions in the leveraged capital posture reflected signs of potential structural low formation as the market traded to this major demand area.

It is worth noting that despite the approximately 59% decline from the November 2018 high, only from June through early September 2019 had the Managed Money (MM) short posture begun to reach levels consistent with structural low formation (typically 300-350k contracts). MM short posture peaked the week of 13 August (-367k contracts) declining into mid-September (-207k contracts). MM net posture remains short (-168k contracts). This development implies that MM sentiment reached extreme bearishness as price reached lows but has now balanced following the initial rally from 2.02s to 2.70s. In the last 2 instances of this development (March 2016 and December 2017), NG subsequently rose from 1.70s to 3.25s and 2.65s to 4.5s, respectively. This week’s MM posture saw increase in short posture amidst declining net longs and rising Open Interest. MM posture reached quantity needed to develop structural lows from July-September. This development is likely now underway.

The market structure, order flow, and leveraged capital posture provide the empirical evidence needed to observe where asymmetric opportunity resides.

