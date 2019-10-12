Scientific Games Corporation Isn't Worth A Gamble, Yet

Should SGMS be successful in reducing debt below 6 times AEBITDA then investors could consider a speculative investment given the company trades at just 3.6 times AEBITDA currently.

The key is whether the board led by main shareholder and chair Ron Perelman remains focussed and is successful in reducing debt.

Despite the focus and progress management has shown debt reduction still has far to go with debt at 6.5 times AEBITDA.

Put Scientific Games Corporation on your watch list as the company is starting to finally make a dent in it's $8.9 b debt pile via a $300 m reduction in 2019.

Introduction

Our Global Technology Growth Star investment strategy this week looks at Scientific Games Corp. (NASDAQ:SGMS). It is always revealing what management chooses for its first slide on an investor pack. Reducing debt was the theme clearly chosen by SGMS management for their first slide, and for good reason. Since a takeover of Bally Technologies in November 2014 SGMS has been groaning under the weight of $8.9 B in long term debt that costs $597 M per year in interest.

Will SGMS Debt Goals Happen?

When you compare interest costs to AEBITDA of $519 M and realize the company has debt of 6.5 times AEBITDA then you can clearly see risk and reason for the balance sheet focus. Still, SGMS has strengths with gambling technology often sharing the very stable and steadily growing revenues the gambling industry provides. Many business units rely on long term contracts with good margins and only one or two direct competitors in a particular area or game. But is it worth risking an investment in SGMS for the strong operations with the risk of choking on this debt mountain?

Test 1: Strong growth for years

SGMS has been growing revenue consistently in recent years at a very decent clip. Source: Caterer Goodman from SGMS data

The growth surge of 2014 and 2015 however was driven by takeover activity. Takeovers are how SGMS ended up with all that debt. Takeovers are also key to understanding the growth strategy of SGMS.

SGMS is growing organically, although slowly.

SGMS has been able to eke out some organic growth. The first 2 quarters of 2019 revenue grew just 1.5% from $1.657 B to $1.682 B. That's better than nothing, but hardly a growth stock.

SGMS isn't part of our Technology Growth Strategy

At this point we can already see that SGMS doesn't fit our technology growth strategy. It isn't part of our shortlist for that approach, but there are other ways of investing. SGMS is worth assessing for investors interested in a debt-restructure-leading-to-a-revaluation perspective.

Test 2: Profitable or imminently

SGMS isn't profitable. Interest costs alone see to that and net profits don't seem imminent either. Still the company is heading towards an interesting inflection point where interest costs fall below EBITDA for the first time since 2014.

AEBITDA will pass interest costs soon.

If you look at the figure above you'll see the jump in interest costs in 2015 and the steady recovery in AEBITDA since 2016. The improvement in leverage hasn't translated into an improved net loss situation. Depreciation and other costs have seen to that. But the trend in the two main drivers is encouraging.

AEBITDA to market cap multiple is 3.6.

Despite the slow and steady improvement in AEBITDA vs debt coverage the stock price hasn't moved from a recent range of $16-28 per share since year end of 2019. The market valuation is ~$1.9 B is just 3.6 times 2018 AEBITDA which is a very cheap and acceptable multiple. Cheap until you remember all that debt.

A debt or capital restructuring could drive stock growth

Currently in sum total SGMS is paying ~6.7% interest on its debt (interest of $597 M on 8.9 B of debt). Some notes were issued with 10% coupons. That's very high given currently low interest rates and the very stable earnings of SGMS. However it is also fair given the size and risk of that debt. If debt multiples continue to improve then there is plenty of scope to raise debt at lower rates which leads to a virtuous cycle.

Lower interest bill = better earnings = better debt terms

That could then allow a phase state change in the perception surrounding SGMS, which currently is rather moribund. Lower interest costs on debt drive better earnings and repayments and this drives even better debt costs. All this improvement could easily drive the stock back to a range of $45-60 per share range SGMS enjoyed in early 2018. Once the burden lightens, then restructuring all debt becomes easier and interest costs could fall considerably. The key word is *might*, because it hasn't happened yet.

Test 3: Competitive Advantage

Incumbency is a huge advantage in gambling and betting based technology systems. Many systems are contracted over multiple years and operators of systems can be conservative although innovation can be accepted over time.

SGMS operates in many markets by product line and also by geography. New growth is coming from US sports betting market as well as SGMS's holding of Sciplay which it IPO'd to help lighten its debt load. More on that later. Here is a comparison of the size and trends of two major competitors.

SGMS's competitors are only sometimes direct competitors.

Comparing these companies is like comparing GE and Siemens. Yes, they compete and are similar but there are multiple markets and submarkets at involved in gambling technology including table games, slot machines, lottery systems, mobile gaming, sports betting and more. Each is different. Often the biggest competitor in many segments might be a smaller player not on this list. Some segments are won via a multi-year tender. Some segments might be very competitive and open, like online gambling, whilst others are far less competitive due to an understanding and approval from regulators. We aren't going through each product line and submarket in this report, but there are a couple of things we can learn about some of the largest players.

A quick comparison

SGMS is one of the largest by revenue and growing. It can dominate new sectors but is weighed down by debt and has a market cap of ~$1.88 B.

IGT from the UK also has significant debt, although to a lesser degree, but is profitable in some years, however revenue is declining gracefully. It has a market cap of ~$2.77 B.

Aristocrat (OTCPK:ARLUF) from Australia has far less debt, is consistently profitable, pays regular dividends and is the smallest but fastest growing of the three. It has a market cap of ~$19.7 B AUD (~$13.4 B USD). Their margins are impressive and have led to a PE of 31.

Innovation and Consolidation

Another noticeable feature is that there are areas of innovation in say mobile games and even in slot machines, as well as continued consolidation. Aristocrat for example bought Big Fish for $990 M and Plarium an Israeli social gaming company for $500 M USD, both in 2017. Consolidation has slowed recently but that might be due to the weight of debt on SGMS and IGT.

Test 4: Is the TAM big enough?

Although this article focuses mainly on whether SGMS will conquer its debt problem, it doesn't hurt to remember the size of global gambling markets. If debt problems are resolved there remains a lot of room to grow. Scientific doesn't just provide technology to other operators, but its subsidiaries operate directly into the online gambling and gaming industries.

The figure below is a bit old, but it does give a good sense of the breakdown by country, per capita and gambling method. With $500+ billion at stake every year and growing, the industry has plenty of opportunity for all.

Test 5: Management Philosophy

Usually we look at more areas in this section but for SGMS we will only look for evidence that supports or doesn't support the question: Will SGMS stay focused and be successful in reducing debt? Firstly, the pros.

Pro 1: Chairman & Largest Shareholder Ron Perelman has form in refinancing and rebuilding companies

Ron Perelman is the largest shareholder (currently 39%) and chairman of the board, so it pays to understand his approach. In researching Mr. Perelman, I came across this quote on his history. As Wikipedia describes Ron's business with his father Raymond:

Their general strategy was purchase a company, sell off superfluous divisions to reduce debt and generate profit, bring the company back to its core business, and either sell it or hang onto it for cash flow.

That sounds familiar.

Pro 2: SGMS division Sciplay was listed proceeds to pay down debt.

To pay down debt SGMS floated a fast growing business unit, Sciplay on the stock market this May. Yet it hardly let go, as this quote from the Motley Fool describes:

"Sciplay will still be a glorified subsidiary after the IPO, as Scientific Games is to hold 100% of the company's B stock. This confers 10 times the voting rights as the Class A stock being sold in the IPO. Scientific Games will also own nearly 83% of the Class A shares."

Listing a business unit to help pay down debt shows commitment to the goal.

Pro 3: SGMS could sell more of Sciplay's common stock: Management

The IPO did however produce proceeds of $300 million to pay down debt and that took planning and commitment for SGMS. It also gives SGMS the ability to sell more shares too. That's not just my idle speculation. In last quarter's conference the Susquehanna analyst Joseph Stauff's last question of the call asked whether Sciplay shares might be distributed. The answer from CFO Michael Quartieri was clear.

That IPO was purely for deleveraging purposes here at corporate, and any future I'll say stock transactions associated with Sciplay would probably consist of secondary offerings with such proceeds coming back into the corporation to be used for deleveraging.

Whether that overhang will be the best thing for Sciplay's stock price, which hasn't been great since listing, is another question. However the company does have an easy option to reduce debt if Sciplay's financial performance impresses. SGMS also has many business units and shareholdings that aren't 100% outright that could be sold to a partner to reduce debt.

Pro 4: Management has set public targets.

"What gets measured, gets done" is the slogan I recall hearing when I joined the workforce many years ago. SGMS management has led presentations and earnings call with a focus on debt reduction in recent quarters. Walking away from those public statements would take bravery.

Pro 5: Insiders like Chairman Perelman are buying.

Chairman Ron Perelman spent $4.6 million buying SGMS stock in June bringing his total holdings in SGMS to around 39%. That's quite a vote of confidence from the guy that sets the direction.

Still, there is the counterfactual and a strong chairman to consider.

Con 1: The chairman helped cause the debt problems.

The two acquisitions that caused all this debt were WMS in 2013 and Bally in 2014. Ron Perelman has been on the board of SGMS since 2003 and moved into the chairman role in November 2013. That was after WMS purchase but before the purchase of Bally, which really put debt levels over the top. As the largest shareholder both decisions couldn't have been made without his explicit support. Further SGMS bought NYX gaming in 2017 for 600 M+, which although smaller also didn't help debt problems, despite attractiveness of sports betting. Perhaps he has learned from those mistakes, but there is no guarantee in this industry.

Con 2: Buying new gambling innovations is common.

Takeovers are a common feature in the history of SGMS, IGT and Aristocrat (OTCPK:ARLUF). When a hot new gambling idea, feature or technology arrives, or a regulatory change creates a new market, there is often a move by several players to buy a player in that sector. Sports gambling and social gaming are two more recent examples. There is no guarantee that won't happen again.

Con 3: If Ron changes his mind then the public targets are toast.

Based on our reading, Ron Perelman doesn't suffer the constraints of social behavior like the rest of us, nor does he mind trampling a few toes. As the FT described Ron in his 2013 interview:

He has accumulated five marriages, eight children, a $12bn-$14bn fortune and countless legal bills from run-ins with family members, business associates and regulators.

Later in 2015 he would go on to chair Carnegie hall for 12 months before ruffling feathers and not returning for a second year. Changing his mind on the goals for SGMS would barely warrant a shrug of remorse by comparison.

Still for those scoring at home, that was 5-3 in favor of the debt goals being achieved.

Test 6: Valuation

Corporate value to AEBITDA is fair

SGMS produces AEBITDA of $500M a year but currently the equity capital is worth ~1.9 billion USD at the time of writing. If you add $8.9 billion in debt to the equity value you get a corporate value of ~$10.8 billion. That's 21.6 times EBITDA, which is quite fair for a slow growing but stable company.

Lower debt could lead to a virtuous cycle improving earnings.

Investors however aren't buying a blend of debt and equity, but just equity. Net profit also matters far more than EBITDA. If SGMS is successful in reducing debt it could enter a positive cycle of lower interest costs into better cash flow measures into better debt terms and again back into lower interest costs.

If interest costs drop then a return to $40-50 per share is possible.

Companies like Aristocrat (OTCPK:ARLUF) with smaller revenue are valued at 31 times earnings and far above SGMS's equity value, because of their low debt and strong profitability and growth. Being released, even partially, from its debt straight jacket would see SGMS being re-rated into a stock that will see earnings growth, lifting the share price dramatically in a short period, possibly in a similar fashion to 2017.

It will take a few more quarters to be sure of progress.

Still with significant debt remaining it is going to take management at least a few more quarters before lower interest costs can be reduced, barring any unforeseen business unit sales or rights issue, both of which remain a possibility. It is worth remembering that an untimely credit shock when debt refinance falls due could be very damaging or even fatal with so much debt.

Bottom line: Watch for continued progress on debt.

SGMS is currently fairly valued, but worth putting on your watchlist for quarterly earnings. If the company continues to make progress on reducing debt over the next 1-2 quarters it could be an attractive investment that could yield a 100-150% gain.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.