SPDYHOP: Undersupply In The Heating Oil Markets Sustains Our Bullish View

With distillate storage loosening for the second consecutive week and stockpile seasonality deepening its deficit, the SPDYHOP Index remains sustained.

Investment thesis

Since our last publication on the S&P GSCI Heating Oil Dynamic Roll Index Excess Return (SPDYHOP), our bullish view on the complex has not materialized, as the Index declined marginally, down 1.52% to $321.1.

Going forward, we maintain our bullish positioning on the SPDYHOP Index, as the storage picture continues to be supportive, given the steepening of the deficit seen in the last weeks. Besides and even if net speculative bets are still moderately bearish, the tightening of the supply-demand equilibrium and comfortable distillate crack spreads are constructive for our view.

With distillate storage loosening for the second consecutive week and stockpile seasonality deepening its deficit, the SPDYHOP Index remains sustained

According to the EIA, U.S. distillate storage declined slightly during the week ending September 27, down 1.81% (w/w) to 131.3m barrels, posting the second consecutive weekly decline. With this loosening, the seasonality of distillate stocks enter a deeper deficit, establishing now 7.8% or 11 124k barrels below the five-year average and 3.6% or 4 864k barrels under 2018 level.

That being said, heating oil, which is a by-product of the distillate bled, should remain sustained in the forthcoming weeks, given the weakness of distillate storage.

Source: EIA, Oleum Research

Besides and as refining utilization rates enter the autumn maintenance season, stocks of distillate should are somewhat sustained, given that supply is set to decrease in the near-term, supporting the heating oil pricing and its proxy SPDYHOP.

Source: EIA, Oleum Research

Speculative bets

During the week ending October 1, speculators decreased steeply their bets on Nymex heating oil futures, down 21.34% (w/w) to a net short length of 6 982 contracts, whereas heating oil futures declined significantly less, down 2.44% to $80.02 per barrel.

Source: CFTC

This second consecutive weekly decline comes following robust long liquidations, down 5.3% (w/w) to 43 929 contracts and is partly offset by moderate short covering, down 2.36% (w/w) to 50 911 contracts.

That being said, the sentiment remains somewhat bearish for heating futures and the SPDYHOP Index for the time being, as short speculators continue to have an edge over long positioning, although this advance is minimal.

Since the start of 2019, net spec positioning on heating oil futures advanced marginally, up 10.12% or 786 contracts, whereas SPDYHOP's YTD performance lifted 10.43% to $319.36.

Distillate cracks remain healthy and deteriorating distillate supply-demand balance continue to sustain the complex

Since the end of summer, 3:2:1 cracks weakened moderately, as gasoline spreads plunged below the $10 per barrel threshold. In the meantime, distillate cracks continued to appreciate, peaking to $21.66 per barrel this week and continuing to sustain heating oil pricing. This appreciation is mostly attributable to a tightening of the fundamental backdrop in the last two weeks.

Source: Oleum Research

Indeed, undersupply in U.S. distillate markets lingered in the previous two weeks and although the equilibrium improved slightly on the week ending September 27, up 12.5% (w/w) to a net deficit of 404k barrels per day, the fundamental picture remains tight.

This situation is mainly explained by the moderate decline in output seen during the week that declined 4.21% (w/w) to 4 755k barrels per day and the slight lift of distillate demand, up 1.62% (w/w) to 3 960k barrels per day.

Source: EIA, Oleum Research

Concomitantly, Brent crude future pricing is mostly unchanged compared to September start pricing, whereas the heating oil future curve edged slightly higher, indicating positive winds on the SPDYHOP Index.

Conclusion

That being said, we maintain our bullish view on the heating oil complex and its proxy SPDYHOP, as the distillate storage picture continues to evolve in a moderate deficit compared to its 5-year average. Besides and even if speculators are moderately positioned to the downside, going forward, the lingering undersupply of the distillate market seen in the past weeks and robust distillate cracks will continue to sustain the blend.

We look forward to reading your comments.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.