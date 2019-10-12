Hormel Foods: Not All Dividend Kings Are Good Investments

Hormel Foods is extremely well diversified in the food products sector, and the company has a defensive business that will make money even in a recession.

Hormel Foods’s three-year forward CAGR of 4% is poor and will give you subpar growth as the United States economy grows.

Hormel Foods has increased its dividend for 53 years (a dividend King) and presently has a yield of 2.0%, which is about average.

Hormel Foods’s total return over-performed the DOW average for my 57 month test period by 25.82%, which is great for this food company, but the last four years have been.

Hormel Foods (HRL) is a sell with low growth prospects, one of the largest providers of food products. Hormel Foods has adequate cash flow, and the company uses the cash to increase the dividend each year and buy back shares. Hormel Foods is being reviewed using The Good Business Portfolio guidelines I use to select companies for my IRA portfolio of great business companies that are balanced among all styles of investing.

I use a set of guidelines that I codified over the last few years to review the companies in The Good Business Portfolio (my portfolio) and other companies that I am reviewing. For a complete set of guidelines, please see my article "The Good Business Portfolio: Update to Guidelines, August 2018". These guidelines provide me with a balanced portfolio of income, defensive, total return, and growing companies that hopefully keeps me ahead of the Dow average.

When I scanned the five-year chart, Hormel Foods has a poor chart going up and to the right for 2015 in a strong solid pattern with the next four years of being flat.

Data by YCharts

Hormel Foods is reviewed in the following topics below.

Investment Fundamentals

Company Business

Conclusions

Portfolio Management Highlights

Investment Fundamentals

I use total return as my starting point in looking at a company's business. The total return must be greater than the Dow's total return over my test period. Hormel Foods beats against the Dow baseline in my 57-month test compared to the Dow average. I chose the 57 month test period (starting January 1, 2015, and ending to date) because it includes the great year of 2017, and other years that had a fair and bad performance. The good Hormel Foods total return of 73.9% compared to the Dow base of 48.08% makes Hormel Foods a good investment for the total return investor at first glance, but the total return for the last four years has been negative. Looking back five years, $10,000 invested five years ago would now be worth over $18,600 today. This gain makes Hormel Foods a good investment for the total return investor looking back, which has low future growth as the United States economy continues to grow.

Dow's 57 Month total return baseline is 48.08%

Company name 57 Month total return The difference from Dow baseline Yearly dividend percentage Hormel Foods 73.90% 25.82% 2.0%

Hormel Foods does meet my dividend guideline of having dividends increase for 8 of the last ten years and having a minimum of 1% yield. Hormel Foods has an average dividend yield of 2.0% and has had increases for 53 years, making Hormel Foods a good choice for the dividend growth investor. The dividend was last increased in November 2018 for an increase from $0.188/Qtr to $0.21/Qtr or a 20% increase. The next dividend increase is estimated to be in June 2020 to $0.225/Qtr. or a 7% increase. The five-year average payout ratio is low, at 37%. After paying the dividend, this leaves cash remaining for increasing the business of the company by buying bolt-on companies, increasing the dividend.

I only like large-capitalization companies and want the capitalization to be at least greater than $10 Billion. Hormel Foods easily passes my rule. Hormel Foods is a large-cap company with a capitalization of $23 Billion. Hormel Foods 2019 projected operating cash flow at $1.3 Billion is good, allowing the company to have the means for company growth, increasing dividends each year. Large-cap companies like Hormel Foods have the cash and ability to buy other smaller companies and overcome any storms that might come along.

Hormel Foods S&P CFRA rating is two stars or sell with a target price to $35. Hormel Foods price is above the target by 19% and has a high forward PE of 25, making Hormel Foods a poor buy at this entry point. I rate Hormel Foods as a sell because of low future growth that does not justify the present high valuation.

I look for the earnings of my positions too consistently beat their quarterly estimates. For the last quarter on August 22, 2019, Hormel Foods reported earnings that beat expected by $0.01 at $0.37, compared to last year at $0.39. Total revenue was lower at $2.29 Billion less than a year ago by 2.9% year over year and missed expected revenue by $2.03 Million. This was a poor report with bottom-line beating expected and the top line decreasing with a small decrease compared to last year of the bottom line. The next earnings report will be out November 2019 and is expected to be $0.45 compared to last year at $0.48 a decrease. This poor earnings report with decreases shows the lack of growth for the company and makes HRL a sell.

I also require the CAGR going forward to be able to cover my yearly expenses and my RMD with a CAGR of 7%. My dividends provide 3.3% of the portfolio as income, and I need 1.9% more for a yearly distribution of 5.2% plus an inflation cushion of 1.8%. The three-year forward S&P CFRA CAGR of 4% misses my guideline requirement. This poor future growth for Hormel Foods can continue its slow uptrend benefiting from the continued strong growth of the worldwide and United States economies.

The average growing dividend makes Hormel Foods a fair business to own for income, but the future growth is below my requirement of 7%. My Portfolio likes to embrace all kinds of investment styles but concentrates on buying businesses that can be understood, makes a fair profit, invests profits back into the business, and also generates a good income stream. Most of all, what makes Hormel Foods interesting is the long-term dividend history of 53 years of growing dividends, but the present entry point is high, and future growth looks weak.

Company Business

Hormel Foods is a provider of food products in the United States and foreign countries.

As per paraphrase from Reuters:

Hormel Foods Corporation is engaged in the production of a range of meat and food products. The Company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, which is engaged in the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products. Refrigerated Foods, which consists of the processing, marketing, and sale of branded and unbranded pork, beef, chicken, and turkey products. Jennie-O Turkey Store (JOTS), which consists of the processing, marketing, and sale of branded and unbranded turkey products. International & Other, which includes Hormel Foods International Corporation, which manufactures, markets, and sells the Company products internationally.

Overall, Hormel Foods is a good defensive business with a low CAGR of 4% projected growth as the economy grows going forward with the increasing population. The poor earnings, revenue growth, and primarily the positive cash flow give HRL the capability to continue its low growth and have enough to increase the dividend each year. The talking heads that preach recession should be ignored, and even with a slowdown in the world economy, Hormel Foods products are still needed, which makes HRL a defensive company in a bad economy.

Hormel Foods diversified products seen in the graphic below has a large set of products with many of them household names.

The paraphrase below from the 3rd quarters earns call indicates mixed growth for the companies food products.

Our financial position and business fundamentals remain strong. This enables us to deliver growth organically and through strategic acquisitions. Our leadership position as a global branded food company allows us to take a long-term perspective as we navigate near-term uncertainty related to the various market conditions. Net sales declined 3% due to the divestiture of CytoSport. On an organic basis, sales were flat on a volume decline of 1%. Looking at the segments, refrigerated food sales increased by 1% on a volume decline of 1%. Our Hormel foodservice division had another solid quarter. The team continues to leverage its direct sales organization to grow brands such as Hormel Bacon 1, Hormel Fire Braised, Natural Choice, Fontanini, and Old As category leaders, we took price increases across many of our branded value-added products when we started to see sharp increases in input costs. During the third quarter, we were priced high relative to others in many retail categories, which created higher elasticity than we would typically expect. Grocery product volume declined by 10%, while sales declined 11%. Organic volume in sales increased by 1%. Segment profit declined 30% year-over-year due to the divestiture of CytoSport, higher avocado costs for our Holy Guacamole business and lower earnings from our Skippy peanut butter spreads business. Jennie-O turkey store volume decreased by 4% while sales decreased by 5%. Segment profits declined 9% due to lower value-added sales. International volume and sales were flat. Organic volume and sales increased 2% while segment profit was up 1%. Taking all factors into account, we are reaffirming our full-year guidance of $1.71 to $1.85 per share. We are also reaffirming our sales guidance of $9.5 billion to $10 billion but expect to be on the lower end of the range.

This shows the feelings of top management for the continued slow growth of the Hormel Foods business with an increase in future growth. Hormel Foods has fair constant low growth and will continue as the United States and foreign economies grow. The cash flow is adequate to have modest increases in the dividend.

Conclusions

Hormel Foods is a fair investment choice for the very conservative dividend growth investor, with its average growing dividend that has been increased for 53 years. For all others, I think HRL is a sell, with its slow growth and recent poor four-year total return. HRL will not be added to my portfolio because of the company's low growth potential. If you want a stable, slow-growing dividend income in a defensive business, HRL is the right investment but has a poor entry point at today's price.

Portfolio Management Highlights

The five companies comprising the largest percentage of the portfolio are: Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) at 7.6% of the portfolio, the Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (EOS) at 7.9% of the portfolio, Home Depot (HD) at 10.2% of the portfolio, Omega Health Investors (OHI) at 8.8% of the portfolio, and Boeing (BA) at 13.3% of the portfolio. Therefore, BA, EOS, JNJ, OHI, and HD are now in trim or close to trim position, but I am letting them run a bit since they are great companies.

On August 19, I wrote covered calls against my Danaher (DHR) position to collect another premium ($1.72/share Sept $145). I like DHR, but it's getting a bit pricey, and the covered calls give me some extra income and downside protection. On September 12th, I bought back the calls for $0.07/share making $1.65/share in one month.

On August 30, I trimmed HD to 10% of the portfolio. HD is a great business but needs more foreign expansion to grow even stronger.

On August 30, I trimmed OHI to 9% of the portfolio. OHI is a great income business, but it has risks, so 9% is my limit on this company until the operator problems are totally under control.

Boeing is going to be pressed to 15% of the portfolio because of it being cash positive on 787 deferred plane costs at $938 Million in the first quarter of 2019, an increase from the fourth quarter. Boeing has dropped in the last five months because of the second 737 Max crash, and I look at this as an opportunity to buy BA at a reasonable price. On July 19th BA said that they expect to have the 737 Max flying by the early fourth quarter, and BA went up $16. The second-quarter earnings report was real bad, and BA lost $25 over three days.

JNJ will be pressed to 9% of the portfolio because of its defensive nature in this post-BREXIT world. Earnings in the last quarter beat on the top and bottom line, and Mr. Market did nothing. JNJ in April 2019 increased the dividend to $0.95/Qtr., which is 57 years in a row of increases. JNJ is not a trading stock but a hold forever; it is now a strong buy as the healthcare sector remains under pressure.

The total return for the Good Business Portfolio is ahead of the Dow average YTD by 7.49%, which is a nice gain above the market for the portfolio with BA a strong drag. Each quarter after the earnings season, I write an article giving a complete portfolio list and performance, the latest article is titled "The Good Business Portfolio: 2019 2nd Quarter Earnings and Performance Review". Become a real-time follower, and you will get each quarter's performance after this earnings season is over.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BA, JNJ, HD, DLR, EOS, SLP, DHR. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Of course, this is not a recommendation to buy or sell, and you should always do your own research and talk to your financial advisor before any purchase or sale. This is how I manage my IRA retirement account, and the opinions of the companies are my own.