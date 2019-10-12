U.S. IPO Weekly Recap: 2 Big Biotechs And A Bank Squeeze Through The IPO Window

Three IPOs raised a combined $426 million this week, all pricing below the midpoint and finishing below issue.

Three IPOs raised a combined $426 million this week, all pricing below the midpoint and finishing below issue. On average, they returned a disappointing -13.5%.

Despite lopping $1 billion off of its proposed valuation, Germany-based BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) became the third-largest biotech IPO by market cap in at least 10 years. The mRNA developer raised $150 million at a market cap of $3.4 billion, 23% below its original target, and below its last round in August on a per-share basis. Investors likely valued it against close peer Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA), which declined 20% from the time BioNTech launched its roadshow until it priced. It finished the week down 8%. BioNTech had raised $1.3 billion privately, with the vast potential of mRNA generating excitement among scientists and VCs, but recent underperformance has made public equity markets skeptical about any $3+ billion company with no product revenue.

It was joined by Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR), which raised $143 million at a market cap of $2.3 billion, also one of the largest biotechs of the past decade. Vir priced at the $20 low end, still above its January round ($18), and traded down 30% in one of the worst first-day drops of 2019. Backed by ARCH Venture and SoftBank, it had raised over $600 million privately, and is led by the former CEO of Biogen. Its RNA interference platform is being tested in a Phase 2 trial for hepatitis B.

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) priced below the range to raise $133 million, the largest US bank IPO in more than two years. It priced at a market cap of $421 million, in line with peers on price-to-book, and traded down 3% on its debut. All six of the year's regional US bank IPOs now trade roughly at or below the offer price, with an average return of -4%.

More Chinese issuers submitted initial filings this week, joined by a biotech, a genetic diagnostics company, and fours SPACs.

IPO Market Snapshot

The Renaissance IPO Indices are market cap weighted baskets of newly public companies. As of 10/10/19, the Renaissance IPO Index was up 21.8% year-to-date, while the S&P 500 had a gain of 19.1%. Renaissance Capital's IPO ETF (NYSE: IPO) tracks the index, and top ETF holdings include Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) and VICI Properties (OTC:VICI). The Renaissance International IPO Index was up 15.5% year-to-date, while the ACWX was up 10.8%. Renaissance Capital's International IPO ETF (NYSE: IPOS) tracks the index, and top ETF holdings include Meituan-Dianping and SoftBank.

