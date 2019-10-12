U.S. IPO Weekly Recap: 2 Big Biotechs And A Bank Squeeze Through The IPO Window

Three IPOs raised a combined $426 million this week, all pricing below the midpoint and finishing below issue. On average, they returned a disappointing -13.5%.
Despite lopping $1 billion off of its proposed valuation, Germany-based BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) became the third-largest biotech IPO by market cap in at least 10 years. The mRNA developer raised $150 million at a market cap of $3.4 billion, 23% below its original target, and below its last round in August on a per-share basis. Investors likely valued it against close peer Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA), which declined 20% from the time BioNTech launched its roadshow until it priced. It finished the week down 8%. BioNTech had raised $1.3 billion privately, with the vast potential of mRNA generating excitement among scientists and VCs, but recent underperformance has made public equity markets skeptical about any $3+ billion company with no product revenue.
It was joined by Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR), which raised $143 million at a market cap of $2.3 billion, also one of the largest biotechs of the past decade. Vir priced at the $20 low end, still above its January round ($18), and traded down 30% in one of the worst first-day drops of 2019. Backed by ARCH Venture and SoftBank, it had raised over $600 million privately, and is led by the former CEO of Biogen. Its RNA interference platform is being tested in a Phase 2 trial for hepatitis B.
HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) priced below the range to raise $133 million, the largest US bank IPO in more than two years. It priced at a market cap of $421 million, in line with peers on price-to-book, and traded down 3% on its debut. All six of the year's regional US bank IPOs now trade roughly at or below the offer price, with an average return of -4%.
|
Issuer
|
Deal
|
Market Cap
|
Price vs.
|
First Day
|
Return
|
HBT Financial
|
$133M
|
$421M
|
-11%
|
-3%
|
-3%
Family-owned bank with 64 branches in central and northeastern Illinois.
|
BioNTech
|
$150M
|
$3,444M
|
-21%
|
-5%
|
-8%
German biotech developing individualized immunotherapies for cancer.
|
Vir Biotechnology
|
$143M
|
$2,299M
|
-5%
|
-30%
|
-30%
Phase 2 biotech developing immunologic therapies for infectious diseases.
More Chinese issuers submitted initial filings this week, joined by a biotech, a genetic diagnostics company, and fours SPACs.
|
Issuer
|
Deal
|
Sector
|
Lead
|
89bio (ETNB)
|
$70M
|
Health Care
|
BofA ML
Phase 1 biotech developing therapies for NASH and other metabolic diseases.
|
Centogene (CNTG)
|
$69M
|
Health Care
|
Leerink
Provides genetic testing and rare disease diagnostic products.
|
FinServ Acquisition (FSRVU)
|
$200M
|
SPAC
|
Barclays
Blank check company targeting the fintech industry led by finance veterans.
|
Osprey Technology Acq. (SFTW.U)
|
$250M
|
SPAC
|
Credit Suisse
Second blank check company led by Edward and Jonathan Cohen targeting the tech industry.
|
Merida Merger I (MCMJU)
|
$100M
|
SPAC
|
EarlyBird
Blank check company formed by Merida Capital Partners targeting the cannabis industry.
|
Fangdd Network Group (DUO)
|
$150M
|
Real Estate
|
Morgan Stanley
Chinese online real estate trading platform.
|
LGL Systems Acquisition (DFNSU)
|
$125M
|
SPAC
|
Jefferies
Blank check company led by Marc Gabelli and the co-founder of L3 Technologies targeting the defense industry.
|
Q&K International Group (QK)
|
$100M
|
Real Estate
|
Morgan Stanley
Operates a long-term apartment rental platform in China.
IPO Market Snapshot
The Renaissance IPO Indices are market cap weighted baskets of newly public companies. As of 10/10/19, the Renaissance IPO Index was up 21.8% year-to-date, while the S&P 500 had a gain of 19.1%. Renaissance Capital's IPO ETF (NYSE: IPO) tracks the index, and top ETF holdings include Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) and VICI Properties (OTC:VICI). The Renaissance International IPO Index was up 15.5% year-to-date, while the ACWX was up 10.8%. Renaissance Capital's International IPO ETF (NYSE: IPOS) tracks the index, and top ETF holdings include Meituan-Dianping and SoftBank.
Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.