Dividend Champion And Contender Highlights: Week Of October 13

Introduction

The Dividend Champions list is a monthly compilation of companies which have consistently increased their annual dividend payouts, and the latest edition may be found here. However, since this list is only produced once per month, the data in it can quickly get out of date. Furthermore, with close to 900 companies on the list, the sheer amount of data can quickly become overwhelming. In this weekly series, I highlight recent and upcoming dividend related activity for companies holding Champion (25+ years) and Contender (10-24 years) status.

In the data presented below, Yield is forward annualized and Years reflects the up-to-date streak, including dividends declared since the last edition of the Dividend Champions list.

Dividend Increases

In the past week, the following companies declared dividends which were higher than their previous payouts.

Company Symbol Ex-Div Pay Old Rate New Rate Increase Yield Years A.O. Smith Corp. (AOS) 10/30 11/15 0.22 0.24 9.09% 2.00% 26 Enterprise Products Partners LP (EPD) 10/30 11/12 0.44 0.4425 0.57% 6.42% 22 Eaton Vance Corp. (EV) 10/30 11/15 0.35 0.375 7.14% 3.45% 39

Last Chance to Buy

These companies have ex-dividend dates approaching. The following tables indicate the last day you can buy these stocks in order to be eligible for the upcoming dividend. Tables are sorted alphabetically by symbol.

Monday October 14 (Ex-Div 10/15)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Type Price Yield Years IDEX Corp. (IEX) 10/31 0.5 No Change 159.44 1.25% 10

Tuesday October 15 (Ex-Div 10/16)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Type Price Yield Years Accenture plc (ACN) 11/15 0.8 Increase 184.97 1.73% 15 H.B. Fuller Company (FUL) 10/31 0.16 No Change 47.27 1.35% 50 Quaker Chemical Corp. (KWR) 10/31 0.385 No Change 157.38 0.98% 12

Wednesday October 16 (Ex-Div 10/17)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Type Price Yield Years Cracker Barrel Old Country (CBRL) 11/5 1.3 No Change 158.81 3.27% 17 Procter & Gamble Co. (PG) 11/15 0.7459 No Change 121.09 2.46% 63 Pentair Ltd. (PNR) 11/1 0.18 No Change 37.36 1.93% 43 WD-40 Company (WDFC) 10/31 0.61 No Change 184.36 1.32% 10

Thursday October 17 (Ex-Div 10/18)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Type Price Yield Years Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) 11/20 1.03 No Change 128.4 3.21% 26 Graco Inc. (GGG) 11/6 0.16 No Change 45.27 1.41% 22 Hormel Foods Corp. (HRL) 11/15 0.21 No Change 41.16 2.04% 53

Friday October 18 (Ex-Div 10/21)

None

Money on the Way

The following companies have dividend pay dates in the upcoming week (Tuesday through the following Monday). Check if you want your DRIPs to reinvest at these yields…or take the cash and go have a steak dinner!

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Yield AXIS Capital Holdings Ltd. (AXS) 10/15 0.4 2.57% BancFirst Corp. (BANF) 10/15 0.32 2.32% Cardinal Health Inc. (CAH) 10/15 0.4811 4.10% Cincinnati Financial (CINF) 10/15 0.56 1.93% CoreSite Realty Corp. (COR) 10/15 1.22 4.12% DTE Energy Company (DTE) 10/15 0.945 2.91% Ecolab Inc. (ECL) 10/15 0.46 0.94% Essex Property Trust (ESS) 10/15 1.95 2.39% First of Long Island Corp. (FLIC) 10/18 0.18 3.18% Farmers and Merchants Bancorp (FMAO) 10/20 0.15 2.33% Federal Realty Inv. Trust (FRT) 10/15 1.05 3.08% Hingham Institution for Savings (HIFS) 10/16 0.4 0.85% International Bancshares Corp. (IBOC) 10/15 0.55 2.86% Inter Parfums Inc. (IPAR) 10/15 0.275 1.55% Lincoln Electric Holdings (LECO) 10/15 0.47 2.23% Leggett & Platt Inc. (LEG) 10/15 0.4 3.91% Lennox International Inc. (LII) 10/15 0.77 1.29% Limoneira Company (LMNR) 10/16 0.075 1.62% Medtronic plc (MDT) 10/18 0.54 2.01% McCormick & Co. (MKC) 10/21 0.57 1.38% National Fuel Gas (NFG) 10/15 0.435 3.87% Realty Income Corp. (O) 10/15 0.227 3.50% Bank OZK (OZK) 10/18 0.25 3.64% Portland General Electric Co. (POR) 10/15 0.385 2.73% Republic Bancorp (RBCAA) 10/18 0.264 2.44% Royal Gold Inc. (RGLD) 10/18 0.265 0.86% Republic Services Inc. (RSG) 10/15 0.405 1.88% Sempra Energy (SRE) 10/15 0.9675 2.66% Urstadt Biddle Properties (UBA) 10/18 0.275 4.64% Domtar Corp. (UFS) 10/15 0.455 5.18% W.P. Carey Inc. (WPC) 10/15 1.036 4.57% Xcel Energy (XEL) 10/20 0.405 2.56%

Conclusion

I hope you found this article useful. Please let me know if you have any ideas for improving the format or data included in this series.

