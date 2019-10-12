Dividend Challenger Highlights: Week Of October 13

Introduction

The Dividend Champions list is a monthly compilation of companies which have consistently increased their annual dividend payouts, and the latest edition may be found here. However, since this list is only produced once per month, the data in it can quickly get out of date. Furthermore, with close to 900 companies on the list, the sheer amount of data can quickly become overwhelming. In this weekly series, I highlight recent and upcoming dividend related activity for companies holding Challenger (5-9 years) status.

In the data presented below, Yield is forward annualized and Years reflects the up-to-date streak, including dividends declared since the last edition of the Dividend Champions list.

Dividend Increases

In the past week, the following companies declared dividends which were higher than their previous payouts.

Company Symbol Ex-Div Pay Old Rate New Rate Increase Yield Years Ameren Corp. (AEE) 12/10 12/31 0.475 0.495 4.21% 2.57% 6 FS Bancorp Inc. (FSBW) 10/31 11/15 0.15 0.2 33.33% 1.57% 7 International Paper Co. (IP) 11/14 12/16 0.5 0.5125 2.50% 4.93% 10 PolyOne Corp. (POL) 12/12 1/9 0.195 0.2025 3.85% 2.47% 10 Tallgrass Energy LP (TGE) 10/30 11/14 0.54 0.55 1.85% 11.33% 5 Thor Industries Inc. (THO) 10/24 11/8 0.39 0.4 2.56% 2.97% 10

Last Chance to Buy

These companies have ex-dividend dates approaching. The following tables indicate the last day you can buy these stocks in order to be eligible for the upcoming dividend. Tables are sorted alphabetically by symbol.

Monday October 14 (Ex-Div 10/15)

None

Tuesday October 15 (Ex-Div 10/16)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Type Price Yield Years Saul Centers Inc. (BFS) 10/31 0.53 No Change 54.24 3.91% 6 PNC Financial Services Group Inc. (PNC) 11/5 1.15 No Change 140.4 3.28% 9

Wednesday October 16 (Ex-Div 10/17)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Type Price Yield Years First Busey Corp. (BUSE) 10/25 0.21 No Change 24.8 3.39% 6 Foot Locker Inc. (FL) 11/1 0.38 No Change 42.96 3.54% 9 Morningstar Inc. (MORN) 10/31 0.28 No Change 151.47 0.74% 9 Oxford Industries Inc. (OXM) 11/1 0.37 No Change 69.89 2.12% 9

Thursday October 17 (Ex-Div 10/18)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Type Price Yield Years Apogee Enterprises Inc. (APOG) 11/5 0.175 No Change 36.68 1.91% 8 Home Federal Bancorp Inc. of Louisiana (HFBL) 11/4 0.16 No Change 32.5 1.97% 6

Friday October 18 (Ex-Div 10/21)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Type Price Yield Years Zoetis Inc. (ZTS) 12/2 0.164 No Change 128.47 0.51% 7

Money on the Way

The following companies have dividend pay dates in the upcoming week (Tuesday through the following Monday). Check if you want your DRIPs to reinvest at these yields…or take the cash and go have a steak dinner!

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Yield Acadia Realty Trust (AKR) 10/15 0.28 3.90% American Tower Corp. (AMT) 10/17 0.95 1.69% Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. (APTS) 10/15 0.2625 7.33% Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. (ARE) 10/15 1 2.60% AvalonBay Communities Inc. (AVB) 10/15 1.52 2.79% Banner Corp. (BANR) 10/18 0.41 3.07% Brixmor Property Group (BRX) 10/15 0.28 5.48% Camden Property Trust (CPT) 10/17 0.8 2.84% CareTrust REIT Inc. (CTRE) 10/15 0.225 3.82% CubeSmart (CUBE) 10/15 0.32 3.71% Culp Inc. (CULP) 10/15 0.1 2.63% CVB Financial Corp. (CVBF) 10/17 0.18 3.54% Douglas Emmett Inc. (DEI) 10/16 0.26 2.45% Quest Diagnostics Inc. (DGX) 10/21 0.53 2.05% EastGroup Properties Inc. (EGP) 10/15 0.75 2.38% Encompass Health Corp. (EHC) 10/15 0.28 1.75% EPR Properties (EPR) 10/15 0.375 5.82% Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) 10/15 0.24 3.58% First Industrial Realty Trust Inc. (FR) 10/21 0.23 2.32% Fulton Financial Corp. (FULT) 10/15 0.13 3.28% Glacier Bancorp Inc. (GBCI) 10/17 0.29 2.88% Guaranty Federal Bancshares (GFED) 10/18 0.13 2.14% Kimball International Inc. (KBAL) 10/15 0.09 1.86% Kimco Realty Corp. (KIM) 10/15 0.28 5.40% Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc. (LOAN) 10/15 0.12 7.64% Lam Research Corp. (LRCX) 10/16 1.15 1.94% Main Street Capital Corp. (MAIN) 10/15 0.205 5.85% Motorola Solutions Inc. (MSI) 10/15 0.57 1.36% Preferred Bank (PFBC) 10/21 0.3 2.28% Packaging Corp. of America (PKG) 10/15 0.79 2.89% Primoris Services Corporation (PRIM) 10/15 0.06 1.19% Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. (REXR) 10/15 0.185 1.63% Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc. (RHP) 10/15 0.9 4.37% Raymond James Financial Inc. (RJF) 10/15 0.34 1.69% Shoe Carnival Inc. (SCVL) 10/21 0.085 1.06% SL Green Realty Corp. (SLG) 10/15 0.85 4.24% STAG Industrial Inc. (STAG) 10/15 0.1192 4.73% STORE Capital Corp. (STOR) 10/15 0.35 3.72% State Street Corp. (STT) 10/15 0.52 3.54% Terreno Realty Corp. (TRNO) 10/18 0.27 2.05% TTEC Holdings Inc. (TTEC) 10/17 0.32 1.41% Umpqua Holdings Corp. (UMPQ) 10/15 0.21 5.30% U.S. Bancorp (USB) 10/15 0.42 3.14% Willis Towers Watson plc (WLTW) 10/15 0.65 1.38%

Conclusion

I hope you found this article useful. Please let me know if you have any ideas for improving the format or data included in this series.

