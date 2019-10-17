The Death Race: Class A Malls Vs. Outlet Centers

Outlet centers are in more remote locations, are at greater risk of e-commerce, and lack densification potential.

Class A malls enjoy superior locations, have become mixed use destinations and have enormous upside in densification.

Not all retail is created equal. In a highly digitalized world with oversupply of retail space, some properties will suffer more than others.

With Forever 21 filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, the eyes have been on Retail REITs over the past weeks. Each of them took a hit – without exception.

Forever 21 is a big tenant for most retail REITs at 1-3% of total rents and the anticipated store closures will add to the pressure that malls are already experiencing. More specifically, it may lead to increased vacancy, lower NOI, higher capex needs and other releasing expenses.

As of right now, we really do not know what the impact will be – but it is fair to say that there will be a short-term hiccup.

What is more interesting to explore is what are the long-term implications of yet another major retail bankruptcy? The market is quick to jump to conclusions:

Retail bankruptcy = malls are dying…

As most of our readers know by now, we are much more optimistic than that.

Some malls are dying, some are transforming, and others are even thriving…

To be more specific, we believe that the biggest winners of the retail apocalypse are Class A urban Malls. On the other hand, we believe that the biggest losers are outlet centers. Below we explain why:

The Biggest Winner: Class A Urban Malls

We believe that Class A malls located in high-growth urban locations can adapt and thrive in a highly digitalized world. There are three main reasons to that:

Superior Locations Mixed Use Destinations Densification Potential

1- Class A Malls Have Superior Locations

There is too much retail space in the US and some of it is poor real estate with questionable sustainability in a world where Amazon is quickly stealing market share. Location is crucial to the survival of a mall in this context.

Urban Class A Malls can easily adapt because of the mantra of real estate investing: location, location, location...

Superior locations enjoy superior demographics. If your property is well-located, its value is likely to appreciate in the long run, simply because its land is so valuable. These properties can be repurposed to include more entertainment, service, other uses because of their highly desirable locations:

Source: Macerich

According to Green Street Advisors, Macerich (MAC) is the most ‘urban’ of the mall owners they measure, with nearly 2.5 people within a 15-mile trade area. Even more impressive is that this number is growing by several percentage points per year. It speaks highly for the future sales and rent growth of these properties.

A great example is Santa Monica Place which is located in the heart of the city, right next to Santa Monica Pier:

Source: Google Maps; Macerich

2- Class A Malls Have Become Mixed Use Destinations

Malls “used to be” shopping destinations. This is problematic in a day and age in which everything can be ordered online.

Today, they have become mixed use destinations with large entertainment and service components. For years now, malls have successfully replaced dying retailers with other uses to diversify tenancy and become more resilient.

Entertainment component at today’s malls:

Restaurants

Bars

Coffee shops

Movie theaters

Bowling

Spa

Casinos

Escape Rooms…

Service component at today’s malls:

Barber shop

Phone repair shop

Fitness

Beauty salon

Library

Co-Working

Grocery

Amazon Lockers

Hospitals

Dental care…

Co-Working at Scottdale Fashion Square:

source

The reality is that malls have become shopping / entertainment / service destinations that enjoy consistent traffic that is mostly insulated from e-commerce growth.

It is simple logic: if a mall is located in a high-growth urban center, and the service and entertainment components bring consistent traffic, then the shopping component can also thrive in a highly digitalized world.

3- Densification of Class A Malls

Class A urban Malls are also in the middle of significant densification projects which will add new uses on top and / or adjacent to their current properties.

MAC as an example owns some of the most valuable sites in the world. Its malls are located in the best sub-markets with rapid population growth and nearly 2.5 million people within a 15-mile radius.

By adding office towers on top of its malls, apartments next to them, and converting some of the excess parking lots into hotels – it is able to (1) unlock the immense value of the land and (2) boost the traffic and sales of the entire mall.

Brookfield (BAM) is building apartments at one Rouse mall outside of San Francisco, where housing is scarce. It has been reported that it could make the land 10 times more valuable than it is today. It is working on similar projects at ~100 other malls that it recently acquired through GGP. There is immense value locked up in the land of Class A malls. It won’t happen overnight, but it provides visible long term growth prospects for companies that own superior assets.

To illustrate what “densification” really looks like, I found some aerial pictures from Unibail Rodamco (OTCPK:UNBLF) – the largest Mall REIT in Europe. The "Before and After" comparisons show the addition of offices, apartments, hotels and other uses:

Before:

source

After:

Before:

After:

The mixed-use densification strategy uses retail as a catalyst to develop districts and create sustainable and social places. These are very attractive locations to live and work and such projects will add significant long term growth to cash flow and NAV accretion. As an example, Pennsylvania REIT (PEI) estimates that the value of densification projects ALONE is worth about as much as its current share price.

Similar opportunities exist for other prominent Class A urban mall REITs including Macerich (MAC), Taubman (TCO) and Simon Property (SPG).

It works… and the proof is in the numbers:

The combination of superior locations, mixed use transformations, and densification projects have led to significant sales and NOI growth for Class A Mall REITs over the past years.

As an example, over the past decade, MAC nearly doubled its sales per square foot and rapid growth continues:

source

With a chart like that (and the logic behind it), it is clear to us that Class A Urban Malls are tomorrow’s winners in a highly digitalized world.

On the other hand, this is quite the opposite for Outlet Centers as we explain below…

The Biggest Loser: Outlet Centers

We believe that outlet centers will have the hardest time and suffer the most from the continued growth of e-commerce and changing consumer habits.

Again, we see three reasons to that. Note that each of these reasons is the exact opposite of why Class A urban malls will thrive:

Subpar Locations Pure Shopping Destinations Lack of Densification

1- Outlets are Poorly Located (Relatively Speaking…)

Outlets will rarely be located in prime locations because of their large size and best-price objective. It is tough to offer the best-prices in Manhattan; so developers will generally build outlets in more rural areas where land is abundant and cheap. In the long run, this could become a big issue because as you all know, “location, location, location” are the most important drivers of real estate success.

Until now, consumers have been willing to drive out of their way to go to outlets to potentially find bargains; but what happens once you can order the same goods online at the same (or better) price? It is not “convenient” to drive 30min to an outlet center and in a world where “convenience” and “location” are primordial to real estate success; Outlets become much riskier than Class A malls. Urbanization is another long-term trend that will be beneficial to well-located urban malls; but pose a severe treat to outlet centers.

Here is a good example of what the typical outlet center looks like:

source

If you are a real estate investor, this picture should scare you. In the long run, real estate investments are all about:

“Location, location, location…”

And in a world of rapidly changing consumer trends with e-commerce growing rapidly, the poorly located properties that cannot adapt and attract other uses are the first one to go.

2- Outlets are Pure Shopping Destinations (with Deteriorating Reputation!)

Class A Malls have fought the growth of e-commerce by transforming into mixed use destinations with a lot of restaurants, bars, movie theaters, bowling alleys, gyms, hotels, libraries, and so on.

Class A malls are not pure shopping destinations anymore. They are big social hubs with essential services and entertainment. You cannot get that on Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN).

Outlets, on the other hand, pull consumers by promising you the best prices – that’s it. It is not convenient to drive 30 minutes to an outlet, but consumers still do it in hopes of finding better prices. It is pure shopping, with little entertainment, in remote locations. It is in much closer competition with Amazon which is quickly becoming the new "Outlet Center" that provides low prices with greater convenience.

Finally, consumer sentiment has started to turn south as they get more educated about outlets. Here are the top results on Google when you search “outlet centers”:

When all you offer is shopping, and often only for subpar products, your property is at greater risk from the continued rise of e-commerce. It is not easy to compete with the pricing power and convenience of Amazon.

3- Outlets Lack Densification Potential (Again, Relatively Speaking...)

We discussed earlier that densification projects are a major catalyst for Class A urban malls to unlock value and grow cash flow in the long run. Here is an another urban mall that is building apartments on top of its property:

source

This is really the thesis for Class A urban malls: you have extremely valuable locations that can be densified to unlock significant value in the land, diversify uses, but also to boost the productivity of the associated retail space.

Unfortunately, you cannot really do that to an outlet center due to its poorer location, abundance of available land, and unique layout. Exceptions exist, but once again, it all comes down to the mantra of real estate investing: location, location, location.

Outlets are in danger... and the result is in the numbers:

Despite a strong economy, the sales per square foot have remained stagnant to declining at Tanger Outlet (SKT) which is the only pure-play outlet center REIT. Meanwhile Class A malls and the e-commerce have kept on growing sales at a fast pace. This in itself is proof that outlets are getting squeezed on both ends of the market.

If you want low prices you shop online. If you want higher end products and entertainment, you go to the closest mall. Where does this leave outlets in the long run?

They are poorly located.

They are pure shopping destinations that only compete on prices.

Finally, they have poorer prospects for mixed use redevelopment and densification.

Bottom Line

There has been a lot of debate lately on whether you should invest Macerich (MAC) or Tanger Outlets (SKT) on Seeking Alpha.

MAC is a Class A mall REIT with a highly urban portfolio.

SKT is an outlet center REIT.

For me the MAC vs. SKT debate is quite simple: I don't think that it takes a genius to understand that Class A urban properties with significant mixed use components, densificiation potential, and high-growth locations, will outperform more rural outlets which are pure shopping destinations, have limited mixed use development and/or densification potential. In a highly digitalized world where everything can be ordered online, it is clear which one is the loser and which one is the winner in the long run. This is not really a debate at this point anymore. Class A malls have grown sales and rents rapidly over the past years - whereas outlets have struggled to maintain sales and rents (despite not having the department store excuse...). This is why we favor MAC (as compared to SKT) at High Yield Landlord.

Granted, MAC has greater risk of a dividend cut in the near term - but this should not be the focus of a long term driven landlord who invests for total returns over a >5-year holding period.

Location, location, location... MAC properties are the most urban of the entire peer set with nearly 2.5 million people within a 15 mile radius. And most importantly, this number is growing rapidly - and new supply is highly constrained. Again, I don't think that it takes a genius to understand that such locations are highly valuable and will have an easier time to adapt than less desirable locations.

Offered at fairly similar valuations, we pick MAC over SKT without hesitation.

If you liked this report, please scroll up and click "Follow" next to my name to not miss future articles.

High Yield Landlord, #1 Service for Real Estate Investors and Retirees Our Autumn Sale is Finally Here! Get Access to Seeking Alpha’s #1 Rated Service at the Lowest Rate Ever Offered! Try it Free for 2-Weeks. If you don’t like it, we won’t charge you a penny! We have 128 five-star reviews from happy members who are already profiting from our 8%-10% yielding real estate portfolios. Join us today and get instant access to all our Top-Rated investment ideas, 3 portfolios, and tracking tools. This offer is limited to only the first 50 members who join. (23 spots left!)

Disclosure: I am/we are long MAC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.