This Could Be Either An Inflection Point Or A Pause

But overall, we continue to believe that the U.S economy will do just fine, led by the consumer and huge fiscal stimulus.

We entered last week with great trepidation on many fronts and ended it with three simple truths:

•The U.S and China reached a ceasefire on their trade conflict.

•A Brexit deal is within reach.

•The Fed has embarked on a new form of QE.

While the naysayers will continue to see the glass as half full or even worse, the fact is that we are better off today than we were a week ago. While global stocks rallied big time on Friday, you had to be even more impressed by the move up in rates globally, which may have indicated an inflection point had been breached on many fronts with better days ahead. That's a switch from the bearish tone heard globally for months! But we fully recognize that we could simply be on pause until another tweet or breakdown in negotiations in China and Europe.

We were not surprised that the United States and China reached a ceasefire last week on trade, as the alternative had dire consequences for both economies, which were slowing already. A ceasefire is not, however, the panacea for what ails the global economy. We need deals that change business/consumer confidence, spending, hiring, etc. Notwithstanding that, we remain hopeful that cooler heads will lead to a multi-stage deal over the next year, just like what the United States and Japan are doing. Phase one of the deal includes China purchasing $40 million to $50 billion of agricultural products, which they sorely need; China's commitment to opening itself further to international financial services; and an understanding to work further on protecting IP and restrict currency manipulations. In return, the United States agreed to hold off on raising tariffs next week. If China does not keep to these pledges and if future talks do not go well, Trump has the right at any time to implement added tariffs, including those scheduled for December. While this is a ceasefire, only time will tell if it lasts.

We were pleasantly surprised to see that U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his Irish counterpart, Leo Varadkar, seemed to agree on a pathway to a deal on Brexit last Thursday which will would give Britain a clear path to make a deal with all parties before the Oct. 31 deadline. The pound and European interest rates moved meaningfully higher on Friday, which really underscores the risks to Europe of a hard Brexit. Stay tuned!

The one event of the week with staying power is that the Fed has embarked on a new form of QE. While Powell and other Fed members do not want to label their program of buying $60 billion of U.S Treasuries per month beginning Oct. 15 as such, it is. Isn’t it ironic that one year ago the Fed was raising interest rates while reducing the size of the balance sheet - which turned us very negative on the market - and today the Fed is doing just the opposite, lowering rates and enlarging its balance sheet? The Fed is clearly our friend, providing monetary wind to our backs. This policy will lead to a steepening in the yield curve and hopefully a lower dollar too. All good!

Clearly all of these events have positive overtones for the financial markets if finalized, but we are far from a full-fledged trade deal with China and an all-clear on Brexit. That is why we have not altered our investment stance, why we continue to emphasize investing in the U.S, and why we will maintain a balanced portfolio, including some defensive positions. Don’t underestimate the Fed move, as it really is important - especially if coupled with another rate cut this month, which we deem likely. The U.S economy remains on solid footing despite it slowing down meaningfully, while the economies of China, the Eurozone and Japan are in trouble.

Let’s look at last week’s data points that support/detract from our view that the U.S economy is doing just fine while growth overseas continues to weaken:

The United States

Just focus on the U.S consumer and government spending if you want to gauge where the U.S is going over the foreseeable future. The “experts” were again caught on the wrong foot as the vast majority of data points reported last week were positive. For instance, the index for consumer confidence rose to 96.0 in October. The current economic conditions of consumers rose to 113.4, while the index of consumer expectations increased to 84.8. Interestingly, consumer inflation expectations hit an all-time low, giving the Fed cover to lower rates this month. The CPI for September was virtually flat and up only 1.7% from a year ago. Remember that hourly wages are rising 3%, which means real consumer incomes are growing - which is a clear positive for consumer spending. By the way, core producer prices fell the most in four years in September, which means prices will remain under control for the foreseeable future. Not all that bad, unless you were in the manufacturing sector, which continues weak. Finally, job opening remain in excess of 7 million, and the Small Business Optimism Index is a very high 101.8.

The Fed’s internal debate about the direction of rates was apparent in the Fed notes reported last week. We agree that the Fed would not have to do more if it weren’t for global weakness: lower-than-projected inflation for 10 years now and trade conflicts killing the manufacturing sector. Our consumer is strong. Government fiscal stimulus is strong. The Fed action to buy $60 billion of Treasuries per month says it all. Actions speak louder than words.

The bottom line is, our economy is running at a 2% rate, give or take a quarter-point. While a trade ceasefire will not materially affect the economy, it could only serve to boost consumer confidence as we go into the all-important holiday season. On the other hand, businesses will keep their hands in their pockets until a trade deal is finalized. Don’t underestimate Trump's desire to boost the economy and stock market prior to elections next year. The Fed is your friend.

China

It is clear by the most recent economic data points that China is losing the trade war with the United States. If China is hanging their hat on a strong consumer and services sector, time to think again. The service-sector growth grew at its slowest pace in seven months, as evidenced by the Caixin/Markit services PMI falls to 51.3. In addition, Chinese auto sales fell for the 15th month out of 16 to 1.81 million units.

We expect the government to further increase monetary and fiscal stimulus again. That will support growth in 2020, but it won’t hit 6% for sure.

China needs a trade deal that gives us confidence that one will be reached, but in steps over the next nine months which will clearly help the global economy.

The Eurozone

We continue to maintain a very bearish view towards the Eurozone economy until we see some movement in the region - especially in Germany - to boost fiscal spending, lower regulations and make trade deals. So far, nada! Just look at the most recent data points: German factory orders dropped another 6.7%; the PMI and ISM reports are shrinking; the overall Sentix index fell to a minus 13; the expectations index fell to a minus 18 and the current situations index was a minus 9.5. Preventing a hard Brexit will only prevent another leg downward in Europe’s economy. Why invest here?

Japan

The early read is that the hike in retail taxes to 10% from 8% on Oct. 1 has really hurt retail sales. It is clear to us that Japan’s economy will be doubly hit now by weakening consumer demand, coupled with weak export-led manufacturing.

Let’s wrap this up

We are pleased that the United States and China reached a trade ceasefire; that a possible deal on Brexit is in sight; and that the Fed is injecting liquidity into the system. None of these moves has led us to shift our investment stance. We continue to believe that the U.S economy will do just fine, led by the consumer and huge fiscal stimulus. We have a very accommodative Fed now implementing a form of QE; stocks are undervalued, especially relative to bonds; investors will continue to move further out on risk assets; refinancing will build significantly, adding to consumer disposable income and lowering corporate interest payments; corporations are running for the most part lean and mean, generating tons of free cash flow, and Trump wants to get reelected president next year.

Our portfolios are concentrated in technology; consumer nondurables; cable with content; retailing especially for the housing market; communications; utilities; financials; capital goods/industrials/machinery; airlines; and many special situations. We own no bonds and are flat the dollar, which may decline finally with the added Fed liquidity.

Remember to review all the facts; pause, reflect and consider mindset shifts; analyze you asset mix with risk controls; do independent research which includes listening to company earnings calls and…

Invest Accordingly!