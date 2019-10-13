RingCentral: Close To Fully Valued

It's been an incredible year for RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) shareholders, with the stock up 110% year-to-date, and only second to Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) for performance among its peers. The stock gapped up by 28% last week after the announcement that the company would become the exclusive provider of unified communications as a service (UCAAS) for Avaya Holdings (OTC:AVYA). This is undoubtedly a bullish development for the stock, but I believe that a good chunk of this news is now priced into the stock short-term. RingCentral is currently trading just below the 20x price-to-sales ratio ceiling where many tech names have trouble and has gone parabolic following the news. I see no reason to cash in all of one's chips here for RingCentral shareholders, but I believe this is a strategic spot to book some profits. The stock could undoubtedly head higher long-term, but short-term, it's getting closer to fully valued.

The software stocks (IGV) have seen a nasty correction the past couple of months, but RingCentral has been the shining star among the group. While the Software Index is down 13% from its highs, with many individual names down 30% or more, RingCentral has managed to buck the trend completely. Avalara (AVLR), Twilio (TWLO), and Alteryx (AYX) have all fallen significantly from their Q2 highs, but RingCentral is currently 20% above those levels. This is a significant divergence by the stock, in part due to the recent announcement. The problem, however, is that the stock is finally beginning to get closer to fully valued after this jump. Before going into the valuation, however, let's take a look at the company's robust growth metrics which got it here:

Earnings Per Share & Sales Growth

Taking a look at the below chart of RingCentral's annual earnings per share (EPS), we can see a steady uptrend in the past eight years. While the company was posting net losses until 2015, this trend reversed in 2016, and we've seen exceptional growth in EPS since. Earnings per share were up 520% in FY-2017, 63% in FY-2018, and are expected to grow in the low single digits this year. However, the market is mostly interested in the next 12-18 months, and FY-2020 is expected to post a new high in annual EPS at $0.96 based on current estimates. This will translate to 23% growth year-over-year and back to the levels where the best growth stocks tend to traffic in. In summary, from an annual EPS standpoint, there are lots of things to like here. The FY-2019 growth of only 2% can be overlooked, as the market is forward-looking and is more interested in the double-digit growth for FY-2020.

Moving to quarterly revenue growth rates, RingCentral has consistently put up low to mid 30% growth in the past eight quarters. This is exceptional growth for a company of its size above $10 billion, and it saw another quarter of 34% growth in Q2. The company reported revenue of $215.2 million, up from $173.8 million the prior year. The only issue with revenue growth here is that forward estimates are looking like we might have some deceleration on the horizon. Deceleration is not a huge issue when it's to the tune of only 600-800 basis points, but it can be an issue for a stock trading at a lofty valuation. Current estimates for Q3 are sitting at $221.0 million, and this would translate to a 27% growth year-over-year from last year's Q3 revenue of $173.8 million. If the company cannot beat on these numbers, this will be a 700 basis point deceleration from current growth rates averaging 34%.

The blue line in the below chart represents the quarterly growth rate, while the white line represents the two-quarter average. I like to use a two-quarter average for revenue growth rates as it helps to smooth out any lumpy quarters and better dictates the overall trend. As we can see, this deceleration that is being telegraphed based on estimates would see a new downtrend begin for revenue growth rates. If the company reports between $219.0 million and $222.3 million in revenue for Q3, this will drop the two-quarter average revenue growth rate down from 34% as of last quarter to 30.5% for this quarter. As mentioned, this is not a material deceleration, but it can be a problem for a company that is close to fully valued.

It's important to note that estimates are not guaranteed, nor are they written in stone for what a company will report. Instead, they give us an idea of what we can expect. If RingCentral can blow estimates out of the water and report $239 million in revenues or higher, we will not see any deceleration. However, I would be shocked by this big of a beat.

While earnings per share growth remains strong with 23% growth expected in FY-2020, it is possible we're finally going to see some deceleration in the revenue growth rates. Investors are going to want to see $235 million or better for Q3 2019 revenue, or we will have our first quarter of deceleration since last year.

Valuation

Moving to RingCentral's valuation, the company's price to sales ratio (P/S) is beginning to get a little frothy. At current levels of $174.00 per share, RingCentral is trading at 18.0x price to sales. While some tech companies can trade well above these levels, the majority of them are unable to get past this hurdle. As the chart below shows, Twilio (TWLO) topped at 20.0x price to sales on two occasions, Paycom Software (PAYC) topped at 20.0x price to sales, and Avalara topped at 18.0x price to sales recently. Also, newcomer Anaplan (PLAN) recently peaked at 22.0x price to sales. One of the only companies to blast through this 20.0x price to sales ceiling is Coupa Software, which is currently trading at 28.0x.

Taking a look at the sales growth rates of these peers, we can see that RingCentral and Paycom Software have the lowest growth of the peer group in the low 30% range. Twilio has the highest quarterly revenue growth at over 80%, with Coupa Software in second at 54%. The median sales growth of the peer group is 44.5%, while the average sales growth is 49%. Based on this, RingCentral has lower sales growth than both the median and average within this peer group. If four out of five of these peers topped at 20.0x price to sales with median sales growth of 44.5% and average sales growth of 49%, it would be shocking if one of the lowest growth names managed to get past this 20.0x ceiling. The only company to get through this ceiling with ease was Coupa Software, and it saw revenue growth rates accelerate from the 40% range up to the 54% range in the last quarter. Based on this, I believe it's highly unlikely that RingCentral is able to get through this ceiling with current sales growth rates of 34%. It does not help that the company's sales growth is expected to decelerate slightly heading into next quarter.

(Source: YCharts.com, Author's Chart)

In summary, from a valuation standpoint, RingCentral is close to fully valued here at 18.0x sales when compared to its peers. It could hit the 20.0x price-to-sales ceiling or even head above it, but the odds would suggest that the reward to risk up here is not ideal. This is because RingCentral is in the lower growth cohort of its peer group and is trading just shy of where its peers topped on a price-to-sales basis.

The Technical Picture

If we look at the technical picture, the stock continues to remain in a powerful uptrend and will stay in this uptrend as long as it remains above $145.00. The stock is beginning to get a little later stage as this is the stock's fourth base breakout in the past 18 months, but this is not a topping signal in itself. Instead, fourth and fifth base structures suggest that a stock may be getting a little later stage. The key for the bulls will be defending the $147.00 level and the prior highs on any pullbacks. A drop back into this base on a weekly close would be a bearish sign.

Moving to the daily chart, however, we can see some potential signs of exhaustion on the horizon. Over the past three years, RingCentral has either gone sideways for three or more months or dropped 15% or more after trading more than 45% above its 200-day moving average (blue line). The stock is currently the most extended above the 200-day moving average it has been in the past three years, and this suggests that the best-case scenario is sideways for the next three months. While further upside is undoubtedly possible as anything is in the market, the odds would indicate any move above the $185.00-188.00 level before year-end will likely run into selling pressure. For this reason, the stock remains extended here short-term.

While a test of the 200-day moving average near $140.00 does not have to occur as it has twice after the stock got extended, a pullback to the 50-day moving average would not be shocking. The 50-day moving average will likely be at the $150.00 level by the end of November, as it's gaining ground at a pace of $0.40 per day. It's also possible the stock goes sideways here and builds a new base. However, I think a correction of 10-15% is the more likely scenario.

RingCentral is an exceptional growth stock with an exciting new deal, but it's beginning to approach full valuation here short-term. Without a significant beat and raise on the Q3 revenue above $238 million, I would expect the $190.00 level to be the ceiling for the stock into year-end. Based on the fact that the stock likely has an 8% upside over the next three months and a 10% downside after reaching overvalued levels, the reward to risk is no longer in favor of the bulls. For this reason, I believe this is an opportune time to take some profits and ring the register on half of one's position. The stock could undoubtedly head higher long-term, but short-term, it's getting a little frothy over $174.00.

