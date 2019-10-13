AT&T: Do Not Take Profits Yet

It is the most likely winner of the streaming wars.

AT&T (T) is expected to deliver satisfying revenue growth during 2019, and the market estimates it will be growing humbly in the following years.

Investing in the company presents a secure risk-reward proposition with a lovely downside and considerable upside potential, and as for its price, it is overvalued with high dividends.

The recent price surge might tempt many to sell their stake in the company, but it is not time to sell, and the best is yet to come.

Streaming Wars

AT&T is my favorite horse in the streaming wars. Besides AT&T, the main companies fighting for a piece of the pie are Disney (NYSE:DIS) and Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX), but the impact that Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) and Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) have in the market should not be neglected.

In the past few months, Netflix's stock price has been catching on with its fair value, which has improved the sentiment on Disney's and AT&T's prospects. In a recent article, I explained that the favorable sentiment had pushed Disney high enough, and that it was time to take profits; however, despite similar price surges, it is not time to sell AT&T.

Of the three top contenders, none is as well-positioned as AT&T. Netflix, for instance, has the advantage of the current subscribers, but lacks content in comparison to AT&T and Disney. Disney has the content, but its international expansion plans are slow and require a clear path forward with international clients. AT&T has an astounding amount of quality content and a brilliant strategy to transition its current HBO service into the new streaming proposition.

Charting the number of subscribers that each leading service has, Netflix has a small lead against HBO. However, it remains to be seen how much will it impact the number of subscribers when AT&T pulls its content from all Netflix services. When comparing AT&T and Disney, I would concede that Disney has stronger content. Still, it is not a significant difference, while in current subscribers globally, there is a tremendous difference between the two.

Valuation

In the past few years, revenue growth has had a minimum and a maximum of -2% and 11.6%, and the trend has been negative. The estimate considers an average revenue growth of 2.5% compared to the past average of 6.7%. Taking a look at the gross margin, it has been between 36.3% and 40.4%, with a tendency to be decreasing. The average gross margin was 35.5% compared to the past average of 38.1%, while G&A as a percentage of revenue has had a minimum and a maximum of 20% and 28.7%, and the tendency has been decreasing. The forecast modeled an average G&A as a percentage of revenue of 17.1% compared to the past average of 22%. With the above considerations, we have the following chart.

These approximations are in line with the market expectations for AT&T in the next couple of years, as the image below shows.

I like to use Peter Lynch's ratio when valuing a stock. This method uses the ratio between the expected earnings growth plus dividends and the P/E of the stock to determine its fair value. A stock that has a 1:1 ratio is reasonably priced. The higher the number, the more underpriced the stock is.

This valuation does not take into account the assets and liabilities of the company. The growth considered in the valuation is the average yearly growth of the next years, taking as reference non-GAAP earnings. While the assessment considers the dividend to estimate the fair price, it is not taken into account for the average yearly return.

Taking the 2020 price of the stock, arguably, the stock is at worst overvalued by 45% and, at best, overvalued by 1%. So the stock is overvalued.

Constructing an adjusted Beta Pert risk profile for the long-term prospects of the stock, we can calculate the risk profile for the company

The risk profile shows there is a 29.33% probability that AT&T will trade at a lower price than it is today. The upside could be up to 9.92% yearly return.

The risk profile shows there is a 29.33% probability that AT&T will ever trade at a lower price than it is today. Considering the potential downside, upside, and the likelihood of each, the statistical value of the opportunity of investing now is 1.8%. However, that is without considering the dividends of the company. Factoring in the dividends, we have the following chart.

Building an adjusted Beta Pert risk profile considering the dividends, we have the following chart.

The risk profile shows there is an 8% probability that AT&T will end up trading at a lower price than it is today. Considering the dividends, the statistical value of the opportunity of investing now is 7%. A substantial number for a blue-chip with little risk and significant upside.

Conclusions

The core business of AT&T is satisfying, and although the current price is optimistic or even over the fair value, AT&T prospects are promising, and it is worth keeping the stock.

The statistical value of investing is not that high; however, the potential upside is attractive enough to leave the sidelines and step in. Current holders should hold tight to their shares, as the real profit might come in the next few years.

Of the three companies competing for the streaming services, AT&T has the better hand, and although the stock is slightly overvalued, and compared to its peers, it is much better priced.

