Behind The Idea: Cigna - This Compounder Easily Has 50% Upside, Huge Insider Buying

The overhang, a potential Medicare For All bill, is an extremely unlikely event, and maybe already priced into the stock.

Fundamentals at Cigna are as strong as ever, with the company expected to grow EPS by 18% this year and about 10% next year.

Seeking Alpha: Summarize your bullish thesis.

Thomas Lott: Cigna is a great cash flow generator and earnings compounder. It is one of my top 100 stocks in the world - that it is on my Compounder's List and in our portfolio.

EPS has grown at a 12% CAGR since 2005, over twice the growth rate of the S&P 500. Yet, the stock is trading at about half the multiple, 9x this year's earnings.

After 2020 elections, I believe Cigna will re-rate significantly higher as the market sees Medicare For All for what it is, a pie in the sky promise with little hope of becoming reality. Using a normalized multiple of 12-14x, and $20 in EPS, in 2021 Cigna would trade at $240 to $280 per share, nearly 90% higher in my upside case.

SA: Why is Cigna mispriced, and what is the market missing? I'm curious how this compares to say HillaryCare, too.

TL: Cigna trades at pretty much an all-time low multiple because the market is scared to death of a Medicare For All bill passing. Fundamentals have been and continue to be solid, with Cigna recently beating and raising guidance. But Cigna is a private healthcare insurer, with a Pharmacy Benefit Manager, or PBM, attached to it. If Medicare for All passes under a Democratic regime in 2020, then such a bill would in theory abolish the Cignas and Humanas (NYSE:HUM) of the world entirely.

I think the market is missing the fact that the odds of this kind of bill passing are extremely low, perhaps 1%. Just looking at history, this is the third time that the market has confronted a Democratic attempt to revamp the healthcare system. HillaryCare in the early 1990s, followed by ObamaCare which brought us the Affordable Care Act in 2010. And now, support for a Medicare For All bill.

It has a lot of appeal, and polls suggest 70% of Americans like the idea. Who doesn't want free healthcare? But when you tell people that their taxes will go up (a lot, perhaps by 50% to 100%), and that wait times for services also will go up substantially, they are 3x longer in the UK and Canada for example, then support for this bill drops quickly, to 26%.

I don't want to get too much into the weeds here, but you would need a Democratic president and Democratic control of both houses also to get the votes here. But today 15 Democratic Senators do not support Medicare For All, and really because of the Byrd Amendment, you would actually need 60 votes in the Senate to get this passed. With 10 competitive seats in the upcoming election next year, Democrats, who have 47 Senate seats today, would have to win every single one of them, just to get to 57 votes in the Senate. And then the 15 Democrats against Medicare For All would ALL have to flip their position too, to get those votes. Still, they are short the 60 needed.

It's not much better in the House. Three of the four top Democrats oppose Medicare for All, including Pelosi. The party line generally is to improve the Affordable Care Act, not revamp the entire US healthcare system and raise taxes by untenable amounts.

The chief architect of this bill is Bernie Sanders. I think his electability has just dropped dramatically too. He is 78, and since his recent heart attack, admits he'll have to slow down on the campaign trail.

So, the catalyst for Cigna is that once the political rhetoric around Medicare For All abates, then this stock will revert back to normal market type multiples. I mean, this is a great business, well run and a fantastic free cash flow generator. They'll do over $20 in earnings in 2021, and like I said, at a 12-14x multiple after the elections, the shares could easily trade to $240 to $280.

The downside is that Medicare for All becomes a reality. I think the scale of the change would be far lower than what Bernie has proposed. But it's possible that an expanded government role in providing healthcare coverage would potentially hurt.

But in no way does Cigna die as a company. In fact, only 25% of Cigna's EBITDA is related to US private insurance. It has international businesses, other insurance businesses, and a PBM business that also throws off a lot of cash flow.

In other single payer countries, citizens only get a very basic package of healthcare coverage from the government. Some two-thirds of Canadians and 95% of French citizens supplement their government insurance with some sort of private insurance.

So my downside case for Cigna is it loses maybe 25% of its EBITDA. Hard to say exactly, perhaps half of its commercial insurance goes away and some PBM business. In that case, if earnings fell to $13-14 per share from $20, then at 10x, the stock would be $130 per share. The risk reward seems skewed heavily our favor.

SA: Would you ever buy a stock where management expresses frustration at the low stock price, yet doesn't do anything about it? Is this a red flag or sign of a value trap?

TL: It absolutely can be both. Management buying can be a great indicator of a bottom or near bottom. I can cite many examples: insider buying at Raymond James (NYSE:RJF), Ryman Hospitality (NYSE:RHP), and now hopefully Cigna.

As I pointed out in the article, CEO David Cordani just picked up $5mm worth of Cigna shares in the open market. He's been the CEO since 2005. If there is anyone who has an inkling about its value, it's him. It is an interesting question about whether I would personally buy a stock if there was neither insider nor corporate purchases of shares. All I can say is when you have both, like at Cigna, it offers a lot of comfort, and even trading support for the equity.

SA: Is Cigna an unconventional compounder given the industry it's in? Is that part of the reason this opportunity for an attractive IRR over the long term exists?

TL: Sure, yes managed care can get a bad rap. Every decade politicians and voters seem to get on board with making changes to the US healthcare system. But the reality is that 85% of individuals with private insurance are happy with the quality of their healthcare. Is it expensive? Yes, but that is the price we pay for probably the best quality healthcare system in the world.

For Cigna, that is clearly an overhang. But after ObamaCare passed, and fears of what it would do to earnings dissipated, Cigna traded from 10x earnings back to normalized, and near market multiples. 12-14x seems quite doable again once we are passed this bout of political fear.

I think for anyone that wants to own a stock that in a decade may be 3-4x higher than today, Cigna is perhaps a good name. There might be a year's worth of worry and some volatility, but this is a nice cash flow generator meantime. And lastly, don't forget, I wrote up this stock in 2012 at $43 per share. At $150 now, and despite its multiple getting worse, it is still up some 250% in seven years. That's almost 20% per year.

Thanks to Thomas for the interview.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Thomas Lott is long Cigna shares and short puts.