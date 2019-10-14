Altria: The Best 7.9% Yield You Can Count On

Co-produced with Trapping Value and PendragonY

When do you buy a declining business? That is a key question investors have to ask when purchasing Altria Group Inc. (MO). Now that the affair and potential marriage with Philip Morris (PM) is over, and potential for all the wonderful gains that one can get by combining the two businesses has gone up in smoke, we can focus on the core business. We take a look below at this behemoth and give you our take as to why this could form a part of your portfolio.

The Business

Altria is America's largest tobacco company, selling the most popular cigarette brands such as Marlboro, Parliament, Virginia Slims, and Benson & Hedges. Conventional cigarettes form the bulk of its revenue share and make up 85% of its sales. It also manufactures and sells chewing tobacco, cigars, and premium wines. Altria is touted as the prototypical recession resistant stock, and that was seen in the global financial crisis where earnings and revenues increased as the world fell apart. Smoking actually does rise during recessions in general and that is definitely a key reason stocks like Altria are not just touted as recession resistant, they have actually been termed counter-cyclical.

Altria is loved for its long history of returning cash to investors. This has taken the form of increasing dividends and share buybacks. To some extent the company deserves credit for this. On the other hand, it is obvious that volumes continue to generally decline year after year. So pretty much no investor will buy the growth story from Altria. The cash return is to be expected.

The major misstep

While Altria has returned cash to investors on a regular basis, it could not suppress the urge to make a rather expensive investment. They invested in JUUL (JUUL) at close to 36X revenues, an investment so outlandish that we penned a piece called, "I Pity The Fool Who Paid $36 Billion (enterprise value) For JUUL".

The key reasons we hated this investment were:

JUUL's valuation was sky high, but was even more ridiculous considering that it had been valued at just $16 billion a year earlier. The high valuation comes just as JUUL is under severe pressure to restrict or control sales of its products to those under the legal smoking age. It is presently unclear exactly how big of a market or potential market this represented for JUUL before it was forced to clamp down. Considering the inherent strong growth in its products, even to adults, it may be some time before we understand the full impact. FDA is gunning for more regulation here as JUUL products are as additive if not more addictive than regular cigarettes and a single JUUL stick contains as much nicotine as a whole pack of cigarettes.

Since then, the troubles for JUUL have just expanded and, in our opinion, the company is worth about 20% of what MO paid for it.

The punishment does not fit the crime

For us, JUUL was an almost complete write off from day one. Bulls were cheering the multibillion possibilities, but we saw remotes chances of it working out for Altria. If the field was to be open and e-cigarettes were truly a big growth market, you would see more entrants than we have seen in the Canadian cannabis market. That would ultimately result in sub 10% net margins, making JUUL just one of the many ultimate commodity producers.

On the other hand, if it would be a niche restricted market where entrance would have big barriers, we would not see the growth necessary to justify the valuations in any case. We thus saw two possibilities.

High margins, low sales growth. Low margins, high sales growth.

In neither case was JUUL worth what Altria paid for it. That is what usually happens when investors buy almost anything at 36X sales. But MO's enterprise value has now fallen to a point where the market also sees JUUL for what it actually is. The stock now trades at one of the highest dividend yields in a long time.

Data by YCharts

Those facts made us look in deeper to see if the dividend was sustainable in spite of the challenges faced by the company.

Is the dividend sustainable?

Since we are buying for the dividend, with no pretense or expectations about large capital appreciation, we have to examine the dividend sustainability first. Altria's depreciation and capex are rather small and very similar and hence earnings represent a good long-term measure of paying the dividends. Altria should earn about $4.20 this year, putting its $3.36 of dividends into the moderately high payout category. The dividend is "covered" from that perspective. The bigger issue for Altria, though, is that the core business has constantly seen declining volumes.

Outside of inventory changes, Altria's base cigarette volumes have been declining 5% annually. This is an acceleration from the decline rates seen prior to 2017. There is a substantial difference between a 5% decline rate and a 2-3% decline rate in valuing the business. In the former case, one has to see Altria as a royalty play where the income will trend to zero over time, but that will take many years and assuming that the company does not diversify. In the latter, we can make the case for owning the business and count on price hikes to offset the base declines.

Why are volumes falling so much recently?

The more we thought about this subject, the more it reminded us of the funny line from the novel, Catch-22.

...But Yossarian had proof (that everyone was trying to kill him), because strangers he didn't know shot at him with cannons every time he flew up into the air to drop bombs on them.

Let's rephrase this for Altria's management.

But Altria's management had proof (that everyone was trying to quit smoking), because more smokers took up alternate nicotine products every time Altria increased prices to make smoking less affordable.

We joke about this, but it is a fact of life. Cigarette makers are so bent on maintaining constant revenues that their actions have actually encouraged quitting. There is a heavy correlation between price charged and the amount of cigarettes smoked and the constant revenue stream has come at a price.

While price hikes deserve the bulk of the credit (or blame, as you may see it) for smokers quitting, there is something else that we need to pay attention to. Another factor that has influenced matters has been the blustering growth of e-cigarettes. JUUL has not grown in a vacuum. The "safer" alternative to smoking has taken smokers off Altria's revenue base in the last two years.

While we would change that word "Bright" in the image above to "Supernova" today, it does convey the essence of the message. JUUL cannibalized cigarette sales. At this point, we think that trend slows or stops as e-cigarettes have suddenly earned a new reputation. As it does, and Altria's base of smokers declines at more historical rates, Altria can stop hiking prices at a rate that is making their problem worse.

What is a fair price?

Our base case for Altria is zero growth. We see 2-3% declines in volumes going forward offset by a more conservative price hiking policy. Altria should be priced to have an 8% free cash flow (not dividend) yield to offset the risks of owning a business like this. Considering the current results, we would put a fair value of Altria between $48 and $52/share. At $40.50, the shares do appear undervalued to a point that one can have a long bias. The 8% yield is well covered and income investors are being given a unique chance to purchase this in today's low interest rate environment.

What about the debt though?

Altria does carry a big debt load and the main reason for that is its recent ill-advised JUUL investment.

Source: Altria Q2-2019 results

But to a good extent this is offset by investments.

Source: Altria Q2-2019 results

Now that $32.1 billion does include JUUL for which Altria paid $12.8 billion. But it also includes Anheuser-Busch InBev (BUD), a stock we wrote about recently and are very bullish on. This stake is worth $18 billion at market value. Even assigning $4.0 billion for the combined other stakes, Altria's "net debt" is about $7 billion. We don't consider that remotely bothersome for a company that generates more than that in free cash flow every year.

Conclusion

Altria is offering a good yield that compensates investors for the risk. We had previously taken a bullish stance when Altria approached similar levels, in January 2019, but then moved to a neutral stance when it had strongly rallied. The current price is good but investors should not buy into the hype that some propagate about Altria. Cigarette makers have been exceptional investments over the past 50 years, but the next 50 years are likely to be very different. Now that the stock is oversold, we are buying Altria for income (yield close to 8%) and the potential for capital gains. At the end of the day, our objective at HDO is to buy solid high dividend stocks on the cheap and it is clearly the case for this stock.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MO, IMBBY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.