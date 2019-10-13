KKR Real Estate Finance Trust: A Solid Loan Book With An 8.9% Yield

KREF has grown its loan book at a CAGR of 122% since its IPO in 2016 and net income by 67% CAGR since that time.

The quality of KREF's loan book, its financing capacity and its juicy 8.9% dividend yield make it a solid investment for income-oriented investors.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:KREF) was first registered in October 2014 with an initial capital commitment of $400 million. From the inception in 2014 to the IPO in 2017, KREF scaled its equity capital base to over $1.0 billion, and increased and diversified its borrowing capacity to $5.4 Billion and has a $5.0 Billion loan book as of Q2 2019.

2019 Q2 Investor Presentation

Source: 2018 Annual Report

Source: Q2 2019 Investor Presentation

In May 2017, KREF successfully completed an IPO, raising approximately $226 million in net proceeds and, as we can see above, has a BV of more than 5x that as of 2018 YE. KREF is also supported by a team of over 50 dedicated real estate investment professionals across seven offices globally.

Source: Q2 2019 Investor Presentation

KREF is an externally managed by KKR Real Estate Finance Manager LLC, a subsidiary of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR), a leading global investment firm with an over 40-year history of leadership, innovation and investment excellence. KKR manages investments across multiple asset classes, including private equity, real estate, energy, infrastructure, credit, and hedge funds. It is known as a pure balance sheet lender, meaning it originates loans or purchases loans for its own balance sheet and holds these loans on balance sheets while conduit lenders originate and/or purchase loans for their own balance sheet or sell them into a securitized vehicle such as a CMS. As of 2018 YE, KREF's loan book was 98% senior secured loans.

Although KREF's dividend yield is less than the median in the REIT universe, it is either in line or greater than its pure balance sheet counterparts such as TRTX, ARI, or BXMT. Its P/BV is a little bit more pricey than its pure balance sheet counterparts as well, but that is due to its tremendous loan growth since its IPO and its diversified asset base.

Company Ticker Div. Yield P/B AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (MITT) 11.6% 0.87x Invesco Mortgage Capital (IVR) 11.6% 0.94x Annaly Capital Inc. (NLY) 11.3% 0.94x MFA Financial Inc. (MFA) 10.6% 0.98x TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc (TRTX) 8.63% 1.00x New York Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYMT) 13.2% 1.05x PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (PMT) 8.5% 1.06x Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (ARI) 9.4% 1.10x Ladder Capital Corp. (LADR) 7.9% 1.26x Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. (BXMT) 6.8% 1.28x Starwood Property Trust Inc. (STWD) 7.8% 1.47x KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (KREF) 8.9% 1.59x Median 9.2% 1.06x

Risk Management Model

Source: Q2 2019 Investor Presentation

KREF like its counterparts Blackstone Commercial and TPG Real Estate also focuses on floating-rate senior loans collateralized by high-quality commercial real estate. KREF targets senior secured loans from $50 million to $400 million with capital allocations spread over 14 U.S. states.

An important distinguishing factor among KREF and its peer group is its property type exposure. As of Q2 2019, KREF’s three largest exposures by property type were 32% office (down 9% from one year ago), 55% multifamily (up from 33% one year ago) and 4% hospitality. Also, of note, retail which is among the riskiest of property types was 11% one year ago and is down to 3% as of Q2 2019. KREF has focused origination efforts on the multifamily and office property types because of its short-term, light transitional business plans. As of Q2 2019, the occupancy of the office properties in the portfolio was 79.2%, which creates in-place cash flow and the possibility for near-term stabilization.

Source: Company Website

Source: Q2 2019 Investor Presentation

KREF entered into a new $900.0 million non-mark-to-market ("non-MTM") term lending agreement, bringing total non-MTM portfolio financing to 73%, based on outstanding portfolio borrowings as of June 30, 2019, and increased the borrowing capacity on the corporate revolving credit facility from $140.0 million to $250.0 million. KREF also increased the borrowing capacity on one of the term credit facilities and asset-specific financing facilities by an aggregate of $250.0 million.

Source: Q2 2019 Investor Presentation

The increased funding capacity and decreasing cost of capital not only allows KREF to compete for the higher quality credit opportunities and still deliver an attractive risk-adjusted return, but also allows for a more a durable liability structure when marked to market and improves KREF’s ability to manage risk and liquidity on the balance sheet during more challenging market cycles.

99% of the loan portfolio is indexed to one-month USD LIBOR. KREF also benefits in a rising rate environment, and rate floors provide protection in a declining rate environment. 92% of the loan portfolio is subject to a LIBOR floor of at least 0.50%.

Source: Q2 2019 Investor Presentation

KREF also has a fairly conservative weighted average loan risk rating of ~2.8 and does not exceed a risk rating of 3 on its loans.

Source: Q2 2019 Investor Presentation

Financial Condition

In Q2 2019, KREF originated $1,650MM of floating-rate senior loans. As of Q2 2019, the loan book was 100% performing loans.

Source: Q2 2019 Investor Presentation

It is noted that BVPS decreased from 1Q’19 to 2Q’19 primarily due to the impact on net interest income from late-quarter capital deployment and $2.2 million, or $0.04 per share, of unrealized loss on the balance sheet CMBS B-Piece investments.

Source: Authors Tables, Company Filings

Although the payout ratio QoQ has been quite volatile when using both net income and core earnings per share. The company does have $183MM in cash and $1.7 Billion in available funding capacity, therefore the dividend will be fairly stable at $0.43/share for the indefinite future.

Source: Authors Tables, Company Filings

Source: Authors Tables, Company Filings

Conclusion

Although KREF is a little pricier on a P/B basis than its peers, given the quality of its loan book and its financing capacity, I think its 8.9% dividend yield makes it an attractive investment for income-oriented investors.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in KREF over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.