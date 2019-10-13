Week 42 Breakout Forecast: Short-Term Picks To Give You An Edge

The Fed increased its balance sheet again in Week 41 by +$4.2 billion following a +$9.4 billion event in Week 40. The continued easing is adding additional positive liquidity factors to the market.

Optimism over the partial US-China trade agreement is creating large net inflows to the market that we have not seen in over a month.

The streak continues with 103 out of 126 trading weeks (81.75%), with at least one stock move 10% or greater within four or five trading days.

Two sample Breakout Stocks for Week 42 with better than 10% short-term upside potential and one sample Dow 30 stock pick.

Introduction

The Weekly Breakout Forecast continues my doctoral research analysis on MDA breakout selections over more than five years. This subset of the different portfolios I regularly analyze has now reached 126 weeks of public selections as part of this ongoing live forward-testing.

In 2017, the sample size began with 12 stocks, then eight stocks in 2018, and now at members' request for 2019, I generate four selections each week. Remarkably, the frequency streak of 10% gainers within a four- or five-day trading week remains at highly statistically significant levels of 103 out of 126 weeks (81.75%). More than 150 stocks have gained over 10% in a five-day trading week since this MDA testing began in 2017.

Momentum Breakout Stock Portfolio 2019 results YTD

The all-time total return is now +83.04% without application of the Momentum Gauge signals to avoid market downturns. Top gains last week averaged +4.40% with high a volatility week.

These returns continue to outpace the S&P by over 3.2x after nearly three years. Avoiding trades during the months when the Momentum Gauge signals turned negative as shown by the four numbered areas outlined on the chart below has resulted in 119.06% total gains since inception.

(Source: V&M Breakouts)

The signals turned negative September 24th in only the 4th negative momentum gauge top since October 2018. You can see how the four events above relate to the Momentum Gauge tops shown below. Timing your investments during the most positive momentum periods greatly enhances your weekly returns.

(Source: V&M Breakouts)

These momentum gauge signals are contributing to a significant new market neutral trading model released here for subscribers to use with bull/bear ETF combinations or just to avoid significant market downturns:

Strongest Market Timing Signals To Enhance Bull/Bear ETF Returns

Additionally we are seeing significant increases in the frequency of Momentum Gauge topping signals in the past year even though volatility for 2019 remains far below the 10-year market averages. This could be a much longer-term warning signal that the markets are looking for another retest of their 200-day moving average last seen since December 2018.

(Source: V&M Breakouts)

Examining the Average Weekly Returns

The cumulative total of top weekly breakout gains YTD 2019 is now up +310%, and these breakouts skew highly positive in less than five days. The 2019 YTD Average Weekly Return chart below gives you an excellent perspective how the returns perform relative to the S&P 500 each week.

(Source: V&M Breakouts)

The graph above compares the average weekly S&P 500 gains YTD against the best-case and worst-case average returns of the top weekly breakout gains YTD.

Be on the lookout for significant volatility changes for the second half of 2019 as discussed in my July article as we continue well below the 10-year average YTD:

S&P 500 On Pace For Highest Returns In 60 Years With Rising Fears As I always tell traders, while these weekly measurements are only over fixed 5 day periods don't fixate on firm holding periods or arbitrary price targets offered by analysts with no clear time horizon. The best gains are made by monitoring the conditions of the indicators that signaled a strong buy in the first place and preserve gains for as long as these buy conditions remain intact.

Momentum conditions improved significantly at the end of the week on optimism for a partial US-China trade deal. Be careful with these high sentiment swings as the partial trade terms are expected to be drafted over the next several weeks. Additional picks from prior weekly selections that may have some continued positive momentum are:

TechTarget (TTGT) +59.49%, FormFactor (FORM), Pretium Resources (PVG) +38.59%, Cara Therapeutics (CARA) +11.64%, YETI Holdings (YETI) +33.18%, Energy Recovery (ERII) +2.62%, Pixelworks (PXLW) +15.51%, Take-Two Interactive Software (TTWO) +26.60%, KEMET Corp (KEM) +11.44%, Zymeworks (ZYME) +25.41%, StoneCo. (STNE) +15.11%, Intrepid Potash (IPI) +3.31%, Vipshop Holdings (VIPS) +17.45%, Cardlytics (CDLX) +10.22%, Allegheny Technologies (ATI) +8.22%, BEST Inc. (BEST) +5.03%, Nordic American Tankers Ltd (NAT) +103.45%, 51job, Inc. (JOBS) +8.09%, Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (DRNA) -4.07%, Dorian LPG (LPG) +5.90% and Malibu Boats (MBUU) -0.64%

Market Conditions into Week 42

Optimism is very high on a partial US-China trade deal, and the Fed is continuing to deliver liquidity injections both in the repo markets and through additions to its balance sheet. While the Fed will not permit the easing to be called QE, we have seen the Fed added +$9.4 billion in Week 40 and +$4.2 billion in Week 41 in a significant stretch of "organic" QE activity. This activity is also shown on the weekly momentum gauge chart below.

System Open Market Account Holdings - Federal Reserve Bank of New York

The Weekly Momentum Gauge chart below shows the Fed's actual balance sheet action in dark blue over the original Fed scheduled QT (light blue).

The Weekly Momentum gauge chart below shows confirmation of a negative momentum signal from earlier this week on the daily momentum chart. Every time in the past year when the avg. weekly negative momentum (red line) has moved above the positive momentum (green line), it has led to a negative market breakdown signal.

(Source: V&M Breakouts)

The more detailed Daily Momentum Gauge below is reserved for members and has been expanded to more closely examine the past three months. The Momentum Gauges are at 39 Negative and 34 Positive. These movements and signals were updated in more detail through the Daily Update articles this past week:

V&M Breakout Morning Update - Oct 11: China-US Trade Talk Optimism And $4.2B More Fed Easing Lift Markets

V&M Breakout Morning Update - Oct 10: China-US Trade Talks Adding More Volatility With CPI On Deck This Morning

V&M Breakout Morning Update - Oct 9: Market Rebounds As China Says They Are Open To A Soy Bean Deal

V&M Breakout Morning Update - Oct 8: China-US Trade Talks Breaking Down And Markets Head Lower

V&M Breakout Morning Update - Oct 7: China-US Trade Talks Resume Oct 10th Weekend Comments Weighing On Markets

Two conditional signals that are very important to watch:

Avoid/Minimize trading when the Negative score is higher than the Positive momentum score.

Avoid/Minimize trading when the Negative score is above 70 on the gauge.

The Week 42 - 2019 Breakout Stocks for next week are:

The Week 42 stocks consist of two Basic Materials, one Healthcare and one Technology stock. Members received these selections on Friday morning ahead of the trading week:

Glu Mobile, Inc. (GLUU) - Technology / Multimedia & Graphics Software Intrepid Potash (IPI) - Basic Materials / Agricultural Chemicals

Glu Mobile, Inc. - Technology / Multimedia & Graphics Software Price Target: 7.00

(Source: FinViz)

Glu Mobile Inc. develops, publishes, and markets a portfolio of free-to-play mobile games for the users of smartphones and tablet devices. The company publishes titles primarily in four genres, including home decor, sports and action, fashion and celebrity, and time management.

Intrepid Potash - Basic Materials / Agricultural Chemicals Price Target: 3.80

(Source: FinViz)

Intrepid Potash, Inc. produces and sells potash and langbeinite products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Potash, Trio, and Oilfield Solutions. The Potash segment offers muriate of potash or potassium chloride for use as a fertilizer input in the agricultural market; as a component in drilling and fracturing fluids for oil and gas wells, as well as an input to other industrial processes in the industrial market; and as a nutrient supplement in the animal feed market.

Top Dow 30 Stock to Watch for Week 42

Applying the same breakout model parameters without regard to market cap or the below-average volatility of mega-cap stocks may produce strong breakout results relative to other Dow 30 stocks.

While I don't expect Dow stocks to outperform typical breakout stocks over the measured five-day breakout period, it can provide some strong additional basis for investors to judge future momentum performance for mega-cap stocks in the short- to medium-term.

This week the Dow 30 stocks that are showing strong potential at the time they were released to members on Friday:

Caterpillar Inc. (CAT)

Caterpillar is in strong positive breakout condition over optimism on US-China trade talks. The price breakout is likely to retest 132/share resistance levels with very strong net inflows potentially carrying the share price much higher through the week.

Conclusion

These stocks continue the live forward-testing of the breakout selection algorithms from my doctoral research with continuous enhancements over prior years. These Weekly Breakout picks consist of the shortest duration picks of seven quantitative models I publish from top financial research that include one-year buy/hold value stocks.

These momentum picks are different from the Weekly Bounce / Lag momentum picks offered with a 2% trailing stop loss methodology by Prof. Grant in his weekly selections.

All the very best to you and have a great week of trading!

JD Henning, PhD, MBA, CFE, CAMS

