This Week's 5-Year TIPS Auction Looks Mildly Interesting

I expect reasonably strong demand for this new issue, but smaller-scale investors can find a better alternative with I Bonds, or possibly insured bank CDs.

At that yield, the five-year inflation break-even rate would come in at 1.34%, an extremely low number.

At Friday's close, the Treasury's estimate of the real yield of a five-year TIPS stood at 0.25%, a bit higher than recent numbers.

The U.S. Treasury on Thursday will auction $17 billion in a new five-year Treasury Inflation-Protected Security - CUSIP 912828YL8. The real yield to maturity and resulting coupon rate will be set by the auction bidding.

As of Friday's market close, the Treasury was estimating that a full-term five-year TIPS would have an above-inflation real yield of 0.25%, 24 basis points higher than where it stood on September 4. Shorter-term yields popped higher Friday after the Federal Reserve announced it will buy short-term Treasury bills each month until the second quarter of 2020 to inject cash into the banking system.

Was this a stealthy launch of a new phase of quantitative easing? The Fed says no, but others are more skeptical, as noted in this Associated Press report:

The New York Fed said its first monthly purchases, starting Tuesday, will total $60 billion. Future amounts weren't specified. ... Paul Ashworth, an economist at Capital Economics, notes that $60 billion is three times as large as purchases under the European Central Bank's recently announced quantitative easing program. "When it swims like a duck and quacks like a duck, it's hard to prove your intentions aren't fowl," Ashworth said.

Because these purchases will be limited to short-term securities, there should be little effect on yields on longer-term Treasuries. But it could result in a temporary flattening of the yield curve. On Friday, a five-year TIPS was yielding 0.25%, 5 basis points higher than the yield on a 10-year TIPS.

Is this five-year TIPS attractive?

No, by historical standards, a real yield to maturity of 0.25% isn't very attractive, but the danger heading forward is that real yields (meaning yields above inflation) could dip deeply negative, as they did from 2010 through 2017, hitting an all-time auction low of -1.49% in December 2012.

And as I always note, one of the advantages of a five-year TIPS is the term is only five years. Hold it to maturity, get your inflation-adjusted principal back.

At this point, five-year real yields have made a round trip to the relatively low level they rose to in 2017, after climbing out of negative yields a few months earlier. This chart shows that rise to a peak late in 2018 and the rather steady fall throughout 2019:

The five-year TIPS has been the most attractive TIPS issue in recent years, because its real yield was propped up by the Federal Reserve's actions to drive short-term rates higher from December 2015 to December 2018. Now that trend is reversing and the five-year TIPS isn't the stellar investment it was a year ago.

However, if I were looking to buy any TIPS at auction, the five-year is the one I would buy. Its real yield is higher than the 10-year, and its term is shorter. This week's auction is also attractive because it will come ahead of the Federal Reserve's Open Market meeting on Oct. 29-30, which could result in another tick downward in short-term rates.

Inflation breakeven rate

With a five-year nominal Treasury yielding 1.59%, this TIPS currently would generate an inflation break-even rate of 1.34%, a remarkably low number. It means this TIPS will outperform a nominal Treasury if inflation runs higher than 1.34% over the next five years. (U.S. inflation is currently running at 1.7% and has averaged 1.5% over the last five years.)

An inflation break-even rate that low will make this TIPS offering very attractive to big money investors like foreign central banks and pension funds. I expect to see reasonably strong demand for this new issue if the real yield can hold around 0.25%.

Here is the trend in inflation expectations from 2017 to 2019, showing the strong declines coming in two waves since late 2018:

Of course, investors have reason to be skeptical about future inflation, because the inflation break-even rate tends to be a poor predictor. Investors in five-year TIPS have been betting on higher inflation than actually resulted, and that means their investments have under-performed nominal Treasuries:

On the other hand, 1.34% is a very low inflation break-even rate. I'd expect this TIPS to outperform a nominal five-year.

Conclusion

If you are in the market to buy a five-year Treasury, buy this TIPS instead of nominal five-year. But there could be better alternatives:

I Bonds purchased through Oct. 31 will carry a fixed rate of 0.5%. That is the I Bond's "real yield" and a real yield of 0.50% is much better that 0.25%. Buy I Bonds first, up to the Treasury's cap of $10,000 per person per year.

You can find five-year federally insured band CDs paying around 2.45% right now, which pushes the inflation break-even rate out to 2.2%. Will inflation average 2.2% over the next five years? Possibly, but a nominal rate of 2.45% is at least equally attractive as 0.25% real.

I probably won't be a buyer at this auction. If you are considering it for purchase, keep a careful eye on the U.S. Treasury's Real Yields page, which updates at the market close each day. Just a week ago, the five-year real yield dipped to 0.07%. Expect volatility right up to the auction, which closes to non-competitive bids at noon Thursday.

CUSIP 912828YL8 will have a reopening auction on Dec. 12, one day after the Federal Reserve will end another Open Market Committee meeting.

I will be reporting the auction result after its official close at 1 p.m. Thursday. Meanwhile, here is the recent history of five- to five-year TIPS auctions:

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: David Enna is a financial journalist, not a financial adviser. He is not selling or profiting from any investment discussed. The investments he recommends can be purchased through the Treasury or other providers without fees, commissions or carrying charges.