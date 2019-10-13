Technically Speaking For The Week Of October 7-11

While the market rallied this week, the weaker fundamental data will probably keep the market from rallying much.

I normally post this on Friday after the market closes. But my internet was down for nearly a day due to a truck taking out a key part of the Houston internet infrastructure.

International Data of Note

China/Japan conclusion: China's service industry is still positive, which is the reason for the positive composite reading. The service sector still has positive new orders and employment readings. Japan is still growing at a modest pace. The declining LEIs have presaged the modest decline in current activity.

UK Conclusion: The UK continues to suffer from Brexit, which is lowering sentiment, which in turn has lowered major economic activity like heavy investment and construction.

Central Bank Actions of Note

None.

US Economic Data

This was a light week for US news; price data from the BLS was the main release. Let's start with PPI data, which continues to show declining price pressure: On a Y/Y basis, PPI is now negative, while core PPI is below 1%. CPI is still very low. Core (in red) is slightly below 2.4% while overall is a shade below 1.8%. While the Fed doesn't use this measure of inflation, it often cites it when talking about prices.

Before looking at the Fed's meeting minutes, let's take stock of the current economic data, which can be interpreted in a number of ways. Bulls can argue that the economy is just fine and doesn't need any additional stimulus. They can point to the low unemployment rate, strong consumer spending numbers, and decent top-line growth to support their argument. More cautious analysts can use weak US business investment, softening job growth, weak international data, and heightened geopolitical tensions to support an argument for a rate cut. Very bearish types can point to inflation's underperformance, the inverted yield curve, and weak international data to support an even larger cut.

This is exactly the split that currently exists among Fed governors. First, there is a minority (Probably Rosengren and George) who argue the economy is fine and doesn't need additional stimulus (emphasis added).

Several participants favored maintaining the existing target range for the federal funds rate at this meeting. These participants suggested that the baseline projection for the economy had changed very little since the Committee's previous meeting and that the state of the economy and the economic outlook did not justify a shift away from the current policy stance, which they felt was already adequately accommodative. They acknowledged the uncertainties that currently figured importantly in evaluations of the economic outlook, but they contended that the key uncertainties were unlikely to be resolved soon. Furthermore, as they did not believe that these uncertainties would derail the expansion, they did not see further policy accommodation as needed at this time.

This is a valid interpretation. Underlying it is a belief in the strength of the market system to figure out how to overcome various challenges as they emerge. There is amply historical evidence of this occurring.

Then there's the majority (emphasis added):

Participants favoring a modest adjustment to the stance of monetary policy at this juncture cited other risks to the economic outlook that further underscored the case for such a move. As their discussion of risks had highlighted, downside risks had become more pronounced since July: Trade uncertainty had increased, prospects for global growth had become more fragile, and various inter-meeting developments had intensified geopolitical risks. Against this background, risk-management considerations implied that it would be prudent for the Committee to adopt a somewhat more accommodative stance of policy

In other words, this move is largely prospective to prevent something bad from happening. There is plenty of data that supports this interpretation as well (weaker business investment, declining PMI data, weak international trade data).

Finally, we have the "very bearish" interpretation (emphasis added):

A couple of participants indicated their preference for a 50 basis point cut in the federal funds rate at this meeting. These participants suggested that a larger policy move would help reduce the risk of an economic downturn and would more appropriately recognize important recent developments, such as slowing job gains, weakening investment, and continued low values of market-based measures of inflation compensation. In addition, these participants stressed the need for a policy stance-possibly one using enhanced forward guidance-that was sufficiently accommodative to make it unlikely that the United States would experience a protracted period of the kind seen abroad in which the economy became mired in a combination of undesirably low inflation, weak economic activity, and near-zero policy rates. They also argued that it was desirable for the Committee to seek and maintain a level of accommodation sufficient to deliver inflation at 2 percent on a sustained basis and that such a policy would be consistent with inflation exceeding 2 percent for a time.

As with the other two viewpoints, there is ample evidence to support this position as well. Inflation's continued underperformance is the strongest evidence for this group. For the entirety of the expansion, the Fed has continually stated that inflation would rise to 2% in the "intermediate-term." It has only done so recently, and then it fell just as quickly. It's interesting that this group is concerned that the US economy could face the same fate as Japan and the EU. That's the first time we've seen this specific fear expressed by the presidents.

A great deal has been made of the Fed split with most of the commentary being very negative. I think this is an invalid assessment. Instead, analysts should acknowledge the very malleable nature of the current economic data and accept that there are multiple interpretations available.

US Markets For the Week

Let's look at this week's performance table: This is an unexciting table for the bulls. Transports were the strongest performer, but the strength of the rallies drops sharply with QQQ gaining 1.22% and DIA up .94%. Smaller caps were up marginally. There is good news for the bulls in the Treasury market decline: the long-end of the curve selling off pretty sharply. But the fact the Treasury market sell-off didn't convert to a stronger equity rally indicates there's still a fair amount of caution out there.

Last week I noted that the rally was more or less over. While an argument could be made that a counter-rally might be developing due to the Treasury market sell-off, the weak nature of SPY's movement this week doesn't provide much support.

Let's start with the charts for the last week: After gapping lower on Tuesday morning, the markets rallied through Thursday and then gapped higher on Friday AM. But the market sold-off strongly on Friday's close with a big volume spike. Friday's price action is a potential double top.

Meanwhile, the Treasury market sold off this week: IEF started to drift lower on Tuesday, which continued on Wednesday. Then it gapped lower on Thursday and Friday.

The picture is still mixed on the two-week charts:

The good news is that SPY broke through resistance. But it got stuck in the 297-298 area, which is a key short-term area of resistance. IEF has made a complete round-trip on the two-week chart. It's now modestly lower from its position two weeks ago.

The 30-day SPY chart shows that the importance of the 298-299 price level, which beat back Friday's rally. Note the size of the volume spike on Friday's close. Meanwhile, the 30-day IEF chart shows the clean trend break that's occurred.

SPY is still consolidating on the daily chart. IEF is still in an uptrend (the blue line). But there is also a consolidating triangle (in red) that could be a topping formation.

It's possible to argue that the mini-trends currently taking place (the Treasury market sell-off and SPY's rally) are nothing more than simple counter-trends to the overall market action. I think the economic backdrop - a growing economy, but one that is somewhat softer - will keep the rally in check going forward.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.