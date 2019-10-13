Low Risk Funds For The Small Investor

Mutual funds available to many small investors through Charles Schwab, Fidelity, or Vanguard are rated and ranked based on data from Mutual Fund Observer.

Lipper Categories and funds that have lower risk and with prices trending higher are listed. Top-ranked funds are listed for the top Lipper Categories.

Introduction

For the thirty-fourth consecutive week, conventional fund (ex-ETF) investors were net redeemers of equity funds, withdrawing $3.9 billion.

For the fortieth straight week, municipal bond funds (ex-ETFs) witnessed net inflows-taking in $1.1 billion.

- U.S. Weekly FundFlows Insight Report, Tom Roseen, Lipper Alpha Insight

Each month, I rate and rank approximately one thousand funds downloaded from Mutual Fund Observer based on Quality (bond rating, low leverage, debt to equity), Momentum (3 and 10 month trends), Risk (Ulcer Index, Down Market Rating), Risk Adjusted Returns (Martin Ratio), Ratings (Great Owl, Fund Family Performance, MFO Risk, MFO Rank, Ferguson Consistency and Outperformance), Valuation (P/E Ratio), Income (Yield), among others.

This month, I reviewed the Fund Families at Charles Schwab and Fidelity that have funds which can be purchased with no loads, low minimum investments, although some may have a transaction fee. I reduced the Fund Families considered for mutual funds to those in Table #1 based on MFO Performance Ratings. I use the Fund Family Rating to restrict exchange-traded and closed-end funds, but do not limit them by Fund Family. I reduce the number of funds from over two thousand to one thousand by taking the best performing funds per Lipper Category based on MFO Risk, Rating, Great Owl Classification and Martin Ratio. Rank in Table #1 is MFO's rating of the funds from worst (1) to best (5).

Table #1 contains a summary of the thousand funds evaluated for this article. Fund Families with only exchange-traded funds and closed-end funds are not listed.

Table #1: Top Performing Fund Families Available to Small Investors

Mutual Funds ETF CEF Total Rank>=4 Rank>=4/ Total Funds Great Owls Blackrock 48 110 33 191 119 62% 12% Fidelity 115 13 0 128 83 65% 13% Invesco 44 66 8 118 75 64% 19% Vanguard 62 22 0 84 64 76% 18% PIMCO 52 12 9 73 35 48% 21% MFS 36 0 8 44 29 66% 20% T Rowe Price 66 0 0 66 24 36% 15% Nuveen 15 4 25 44 21 48% 5% Charles Schwab 22 9 0 31 16 52% 16% Virtus 21 0 1 22 15 68% 9% Janus 17 1 0 18 15 83% 17% Cohen & Steers 10 0 8 18 12 67% 6% AMG 14 0 0 14 12 86% 21% American Funds 35 0 0 35 11 31% 17% Total (Average) 557 237 92 886 531 60% 12%

Source: Created by the Author based on Mutual Fund Observer

About Mutual Fund Observer

I subscribed to the Mutual Fund Observer Premium Service last year, and it immediately became my primary investing tool because of the risk measurements for thousands of funds. I am able to extract funds based on Risk, Risk Adjusted Return, Returns, Volatility, Rating, Allocation, Valuation, Trends and Rolling Averages, and many others. I recently started contributing to their monthly newsletter.

The Mutual Fund Observer is an entirely reader-supported non-profit operation. It was founded by David Snowball in 2011. Dr. Snowball is a Professor of Communication Studies at Augustana College in Rock Island, Illinois. He was a senior fund analyst at Fund Alarm from 2006 until 2011. The Technical Director at Mutual Fund Observer is Cheryl Welsch, who is the dean of curriculum at Eastern Iowa Community Colleges. Charles Boccador is the Associate Editor and a retired aerospace engineer. Barb Bradac is the Graphic Designer. Edward Studzinski is an associate editor and senior contributor, and a former co-manager of the Oakmark Equity & Income Fund.

The MFO Premium Service ($100/year) provides access to thousands of funds available through the Lipper Global Data Feed. The MFO database is updated monthly. One of my favorite features is that it provides the performance of the funds over full cycles, down and up markets. Another is that the data can be downloaded into a spreadsheet which I use to customize my own ranking system based on my own preferences. A new feature is "Portfolio" which I describe in this article.

Seeking Safety

Chart #1 shows the S&P 500 and the Sortino Ratio (risk free return divided by downside deviation) for since January 2018. There has been little return for the risk taken as investors rotate to perceived safety and the price to earnings ratio contracts.

Chart #1: S&P 500 and Sortino Ratio

Data by YCharts

Chart #2 shows that both retail and institutional investors are increasing flows to money market funds as hints of a possible recession become more apparent.

Chart #2: Year-over-Year Change to Money Funds

Source: Created by the Author using St. Louis Federal Reserve FRED System

Where are investors going for safety? Table #2 lists the top ranked Objectives from my rating system. Ulcer measures risk based on depth and duration of drawdown (lower is less risk), and Martin Ratio is the risk-free return divided by the Ulcer Index (higher is more return for the risk taken). Bear is the average performance during the 2000 and 2007 Bear Markets. The top-ranked objectives are mostly bonds.

Table #2: Top Ranked Fund Objectives

Objective Ulcer Martin Yield RTN 3Mos RTN 1Yr Bear International Income 0.3 61.9 2.8 2.8 11.0 4.4 GNMA 0.4 9.1 2.8 1.2 7.3 8.9 Ultra-Short Obligations 0.0 10.9 2.7 0.7 2.8 3.4 Utility 1.1 16.9 2.7 7.8 22.7 (31.3) Short U.S. Gov 0.1 24.5 2.3 0.5 4.0 5.0 Gen & Ins Muni Debt 0.4 16.4 2.9 1.9 9.1 2.3 Interm Muni Debt 0.3 14.9 2.4 1.4 8.2 5.5 General U.S. Gov 1.0 10.3 2.2 4.1 14.6 9.8 Short-Intmdt Invest Grd Debt 0.1 30.6 2.6 1.1 6.4 4.7 General U.S. Treas 1.1 10.7 2.2 4.9 17.5 12.3 High Yield Muni Debt 0.5 15.0 4.2 2.3 9.5 (6.7) Short Invest Grade Debt 0.0 + 2.7 0.8 4.6 3.4 Short U.S. Treas 0.1 17.2 2.2 0.6 3.9 7.2 Core Bond 0.4 12.0 2.9 2.2 10.1 4.7 Global Income 0.4 7.7 3.1 1.9 8.0 4.8

Source: Created by the Author Based on Mutual Fund Observer.

Table #3 is a listing of the top ranked funds for each of the objectives in the previous table.

Table #3: Top Ranked Funds for Top Ranked Objectives

Objective Vanguard Fidelity CEF ETF Other International Income VTABX FCDSX IAGG TNIBX GNMA VFIIX FGMNX GNMA Ultra-Short Obligations VUSFX FCNVX GSY TRBUX Short U.S. Government VSGBX FTSD OPGVX General & Insured Municipal Debt VWAHX FTABX FMB OPAMX Intermediate Municipal Debt VWITX FLTMX HMOP SWNTX General U.S. Government FGOVX AGZ AMUSX Short-Intmdt Investment Grade Debt FTHRX VCSH BRASX General U.S. Treasury VFITX FUAMX SCHR PRULX High Yield Municipal Debt NMZ HYMB ORNAX Short Investment Grade Debt VFSTX FYBTX SPSB PRWBX Short U.S. Treasury VFISX FUMBX SCHO Core Bond VFICX FTBFX FBND DODIX Global Income FGBFX HOLD PRSNX

Source: Created by the Author Based on Mutual Fund Observer.

Mutual Fund Observer Portfolio Tool

I created a portfolio of 20 top-ranked funds (5% allocation to each) using the Mutual Fund Observer Portfolio Tool so that readers have to choice of customizing to their preferences. The funds are sorted from lowest risk (Ulcer Index) to highest. For the past 12 months, the portfolio is rated Conservative (2) and returned 10.3% with a yield of 3.0% and maximum draw down of 2.4%. The funds shaded in blue are classified as "Great Owl Funds" which means that "the fund has delivered top-quintile, risk-adjusted returns, based on Martin Ratio, in its category for evaluation periods of 3, 5, 10, and 20 years, as applicable". The funds are a starting point for research and not a recommendation.

Table #4: October Model Portfolio - 12 Months

Symbol Name APR% MAXDD Ulcer Risk Martin Yield TRBUX T Rowe Price Ultra ST Bond 3.3 - - 1 - 2.8 VCSH Vanguard ST Corp Bond 6.8 0.0 0.0 1 275.0 2.8 VTABX Vanguard Tot Intrnl Bnd 11.3 -0.5 0.1 1 67.1 2.8 VFIIX Vanguard GNMA 7.3 -0.6 0.2 1 27.1 2.9 VGIT Vanguard Intrm Treas 9.9 -0.7 0.2 1 34.9 2.2 DODIX Dodge & Cox Income 9.1 -0.7 0.3 1 22.5 3.1 VWAHX Vanguard HY Tax-Ex Bond 9.9 -0.8 0.3 1 24.5 3.4 PRSNX T Rowe Price Glbl MltiSctr Bnd 10.3 -0.7 0.3 1 30.1 3.5 JMUIX Janus Henderson MltiSctr Inc 8.2 -1.1 0.4 1 14.5 4.5 TRECX T Rowe Price EM Cp Bnd 10.6 -1.3 0.5 1 18.6 4.7 FRIFX Fidelity Real Estate Inc 12.7 -3.2 1.0 2 10.8 4.4 VWINX Vanguard Wellesley Inc 10.5 -2.7 1.1 2 7.8 2.9 JGDIX Janus Hend. Glbl Inc Mngd Vol 9.5 -4.0 1.5 2 4.8 3.1 TAIAX Am. Funds Tax-Adv Grwth & Inc 6.4 -4.5 1.8 2 2.3 2.5 SPLV Invesco S&P 500 Lo Vol 19.6 -6.9 2.2 3 7.9 2.0 JERIX Janus Henderson Glbl Real Est 17.4 -6.3 2.3 3 6.5 3.0 LVHD Legg Mason Low Vola High Div 12.8 -7.5 2.5 3 4.2 2.7 XMLV Invesco S&P MidCap Low Vol 10.7 -7.9 2.8 4 3.0 1.9 VMNVX Vanguard Glbl Min Vol 8.9 -8.2 3.0 3 2.2 2.1 VIG Vanguard Div Apprec 10.1 -11.0 4.3 4 1.8 1.8 Portfolio 10.3 -2.4 0.9 2 8.8 3.0

Source: Created by the Author Based on Mutual Fund Observer.

MFO Compare

Each month, I like to look at my lowest rated fund, and which higher ranked funds I might rather own. Two of my lowest ranked funds are The Merger Fund (MERFX) and Fidelity Select Wireless Portfolio (FWRLX). I own the former because it does well during bear markets and the latter as a lower-risk technology play. All five are great funds, and I see no reason to make a trade this month as I own municipal bond funds, short-term bond funds, and a real estate fund.

Table #5: MFO Compare

Source: Created by the Author Based on Mutual Fund Observer.

Economy

The economy is showing signs of weakness, and there is a possibility of a recession in 2020. The Federal Reserve has been lowering the target funds rate. And according to a Bloomberg article:

The Fed said on Friday that it will begin buying $60 billion of Treasury bills per month to improve its control over the benchmark interest rate it uses to guide monetary policy after turmoil rocked money markets in September. Purchases will continue "at least into the second quarter of next year," the central bank said in a statement. - QE, or Not QE? Impact of Fed Bond-Buying Will Depend on Treasury

The article goes on to say that the purchases are of shorter duration bills and not the longer duration bonds targeted during "quantitative easing". I believe that this should keep financial risk lower.

The S&P 500 briefly rose to 2,990 before falling to 2,970 on Friday for a gain of just over 1%, supposedly on the positive news of a partial agreement for a trade deal with China.

As part of the deal, a tariff increase planned for next Tuesday will not be imposed. The U.S. was scheduled to raise tariffs on about $250 billion worth of goods on October 15 from 25% to 30%. - Trump Announces Phase One Of Trade Deal With China

The bond market has responded positively with the 10-year Treasury rate now higher than the three-month, but the two-year and five-year durations are still inverted.

Are lower interest rates, bond purchases and a possible trade deal enough to prevent a recession? Whether or not the markets continue with a short-term boost, I consider the equity markets to be highly valued as described by Crestmont Research, Shiller CAPE, John Hussman, and Lance Roberts, among others.

Summary

Uncertainty is likely to cause continued volatility. Reducing risk in my portfolio has resulted in higher returns and lower volatility, as interest rates fell and bond prices rose. I expect interest rates to continue to fall over the next six months and for bonds to continue to do well, but also believe that much of the gains from higher bond prices are behind us and have shifted some funds to shorter-duration bonds. I have only increased cash slightly, preferring bonds instead. Money market funds (and cash equivalents) rate highly in my ranking system and are a viable option depending upon future risks and trends.

Disclosure: I am/we are long VTABX, VWINX, SPLV, PRSNX, VMNVX, FRIFX, FGOVX, FTHRX, FWRLX, MERFX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am an engineer with an MBA nearing retirement and not an economist nor an investment professional. The information provided is for educational purposes and should not be considered as advice. Investors should do their due diligence research and/or use an investment professional. In September 2019, I began contributing to the Mutual Fund Observer monthly newsletter.