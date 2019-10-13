Canopy Growth Sued By Hemp Growers

I remain neutral on Canopy Growth, but this isn't a case investors need to worry about.

I do not expect Canopy Growth to face liability. I expect CGC will win the case, although it may be tough to collect damages.

After reviewing the filings from both parties, I strongly suspect that Canopy Growth's case is meritorious.

Source: Canopy Growth court filing.

Overview

A few subscribers asked me about Canopy Growth (CGC) being sued by a hemp grower for $2 million, as reported on Hemp Industry Daily on Oct 10th. Canopy Growth is the largest cannabis company in the world by market cap, and some investors were concerned that the company was acting in legally-questionable ways - especially in light of the blatant rule-breaking at CannTrust (OTC:CTST) and Harvest Health's (OTCQX:HRVSF) run-ins with regulators in its Ohio cannabis license applications.

In brief, Canopy Growth and an outfit called Go Farm Hemp ("GFH") had contracts for GFH to farm 1,115 acres of hemp in four states and to sell the hemp biomass to CGC for their New York hemp industrial park.

A dispute arose between the parties, with GFH alleging Canopy Growth stopped paying it and CGC alleging the GFH doesn't know how to grow hemp at all and was just siphoning off CGC's money to purchase a house in Panama. Both sides are seeking damages.

In my view, Canopy Growth's side of this story is much more compelling, as well as being more interesting. I suspect that Canopy Growth will win this case and do not believe CGC acted incorrectly in the case, although perhaps it should have done more due diligence before hiring GFH.

I do not expect this lawsuit against Canopy Growth to hurt share prices or shareholders.

Undisputed Facts

Source: GoFarmHemp.com

The parties: Canopy Growth is the largest cannabis company in the world, by market cap. Among other businesses, it is launching a New York-based hemp industrial park to process hemp products in the United States. As part of this project, CGC is purchasing hemp biomass from U.S. farmers rather than growing hemp on its own.

Go Farm Hemp ("GFH") is a Nevada-domiciled company, which is run by its founders Paul Smith and John Sager. GFH is a hemp seed seller, with seeds for sale at GoFarmHemp.com.

The lawyers: GFH is being represented by Andrea Schillaci and Amber Storr of Hurwitz & Fine, a mid-sized law firm out of Buffalo, NY.

Canopy Growth is being represented by Laura Leigh Geist, Kelly Lloyd Lankford, and Thomas Worger of Dentons, a well-regarded large international law firm based in London, UK. The lawyers on this case work out of offices in Oakland, New Jersey, and San Francisco, respectively.

The facts: Canopy Growth hired GFH to grow 1,115 acres of hemp during the 2019 growing season. Under the terms of the contract, CGC would pay 30% down-payment and then five monthly payments beginning on June 15th.

Canopy Growth paid $4.1 million down-payment and then paid two monthly payments, in June and July, totaling $3.9 million. In total, CGC paid $8.0 million to GFH.

Canopy Growth did not pay its August payment to GFH. Both sides filed suit against one another on Oct 8th in a federal court in the Western District of New York. Their stories differ on which side was at fault in the dispute.

Go Farm Hemp's Story: Canopy Failed To Pay

Go Farm Hemp's story is quite simple.

GFH was contracted to grow 1,115 acres of hemp in two contracts which protected against, among other things, acts of God as legally-defined:

"Act of God: At common law, an overwhelming event caused exclusively by natural forces whose effects could not possibly be prevented (e.g., flood, earthquake, tornado). In modern jurisdictions, 'act of God' is often broadened by statute to include all natural phenomena whose effects could not be prevented by the exercise of reasonable care and foresight." Cornell Law School, Legal Information Institute

Under the contract, GFH was to receive five monthly installments.

Canopy Growth failed to pay the Aug 15th installment payment for $1.9 million. CGC refused to pay on Aug 15th and again refused to pay on Aug 22nd.

On Sept 2nd, GFH terminated both contracts due to Canopy Growth's material breach. GFH then sued Canopy Growth, seeking damages of $1.9 million for the third payment.

GFH's legal filing is a bare-bones eight-page document, which has relatively little color on the dispute or its nature.

Canopy's Story: GFH Misled Us and Doesn't Know How To Grow Hemp

Canopy Growth's lawyers clearly spent quite a bit more time on their brief than those of GFH. Their complaint against GFH is a sprawling, colorful forty-three pages filled with saucy details.

Canopy Growth agrees with the basics of GFH's story: Canopy paid two monthly payments and a down-payment and then ceased payments after a combined $8.0 million was paid.

But Canopy provides a bit more color on why itstopped paying.

Among other allegations, Canopy Growth suggests that GFH (1) lied about its knowledge of growing hemp, (2) never had any intention of growing the hemp crop it was contractually obligated to grow, and (3) bragged about using Canopy Growth's money to buy a house in Panama to leave the country.

(1) GFH misled Canopy Growth about its expertise: GFH boasted of "a wide network of hemp growers and the ability to take on large scale projects." ¶4. But, according to Canopy Growth, GFH did not have the "skill, knowledge or necessary experience to farm over 1,000 acres of hemp." ¶11. Instead, GFH concealed from Canopy the "dismal output of the farms in each location" and "falsely blamed acts of God including hail, grasshoppers and biblical rain."

In late July and early August (after the second payment, but before the missed third payment), Canopy Growth inspected GFH's farms. It found that GFH had failed to plant hundreds of acres of hemp and the acreage that was planted was planted poorly. On the land that had been planted, plant growth was stunted due to improper field preparation, late planting, improper planting, a lack of weeding, poor fertilization, and a "general lack of proper growing technique appropriate to the growing of industrial hemp." ¶19.

A hemp plant in a field of weeds. Source: Canopy Growth legal filing.

According to Canopy Growth's filings, which include the above photograph, the amount of weeds choking out hemp plants made it difficult to locate even a single hemp plant in some instances.

Prior to these inspections, GFH never indicated any issues about crop failure, land, or labor forces and Paul Smith continually assured Canopy Growth that the crops were completely planted and very healthy. ¶20.

(2) GFH never intended to fulfill its contract with Canopy Growth: Under the terms of the contracts, GFH was to account for and invoice all expenses made for the purpose of growing and packaging hemp biomass for sales to Canopy Growth. ¶13. Not only must GFH maintain books and accounting, but it also must make the records available to CGC for inspection.

After sending GFH millions of dollars, Canopy Growth asked to inspect the books. GFH went silent. After a month of repeated requests, GFH provided Canopy Growth with an e-mail text ledger of expenses and no receipts. Canopy Growth suggests "[w]hat Defendants did with that money remains unknown, but they clearly did not utilize it in furtherance of the Agreements." ¶14.

Canopy Growth believes that Paul Smith used the money to purchase a house in Panama rather than to procure the labor and materials needed to fulfill the contract.

"Defendants induced Canopy Growth to pay deposits by bank wire with an intent to use the funds for their own personal purposes. For example, on information and belief, Smith used the funds paid to GFH to buy a personal home in Panama, as opposed to obtaining the required labor and materials necessary to prepare and farm the acres and produce the warranted amounts of hemp biomass." ¶12. "Smith bragged to his employees that he did not care if Canopy Growth crops failed because he already had enough money in the bank – enough to buy a home in Panama, and leave the country." ¶23.

Canopy Growth believes that GFH intended the fields to be ruined and to be used for seed production. The contract between the two parties required "vigilant efforts to physically remove all male seed before planting and to remove male plants in the field before fertilization could take place." ¶24. The useful part of a hemp plant is its flower, which will turn to seeds when pollinated. Thus, the goal is to have a field of female plants and to prevent male plants from pollinating them.

The agreements between Canopy Growth and GFH required the hemp biomass to be effectively free of seed - less than 1% seed by weight. GFH's website touted the ability to sort seeds to result in 85% female seeds. Instead, Canopy Growth suggests that GFH did nothing to sort the seeds and did nothing to cull male plants later.

Source: Canopy Growth legal filing.

When Canopy Growth inspected the field, it was littered with male plants and the plants were littered with seeds - making them useless for CGC's purposes, but conveniently good for GFH's seed production business. According to Canopy Growth, GFH charged CGC for male plant removal, intentionally failed to remove the male plants, and then even offered to sell the seeds back to Canopy Growth.

When Canopy Growth confronted GFH about this, GFH offered a "resolution proposal" which would fundamentally alter the original agreement and, remarkably, still leave CGC making further payments. ¶33. Canopy declined this offer.

GFH then accused Canopy Growth of trespass, tortious interference, and blocking CGC from entering the fields with its own crews to salvage what it could from the crops. GFH further unilaterally terminated the agreements, pocketed all of the payments, and never gave Canopy Growth a single acre worth of crops.

GFH further admitted that it was never even up to the task of growing hemp, in stark contrast to its prior warranties and representations.

Canopy Growth therefore brought suit against GFH and against both Paul Smith and Joseph Sager, the founders or GFH.

Canopy brought eight counts against GFH, including breach of contract, fraud, and conversion charges. Among other prayers for relief, Canopy is asking for punitive damages, statutory damages, and interest.

Thoughts

In my view, as a trained lawyer, Canopy Growth's case is much more compelling than that of Go Farm Hemp. From reading both sides of the story, it appears that CGC was misled and defrauded by Go Farm Hemp. It may be difficult for CGC to obtain monetary damages - you can't get blood from a stone - but CGC shareholders can rest easily with the knowledge that this case is unlikely to result in additional Canopy liability and that CGC appears to have clean hands.

That said, skeptical investors may point to this case as one where Canopy Growth failed to do its homework and looks inept. If we accept its side of the story, CGC was essentially lied to by people who do not know how to grow industrial-scale hemp and didn't discover the lies until it'd been strung along for months and paid $8 million to people with insufficient knowledge to grow the plants, who then used the money to buy property overseas.

That's also not a great look for Canopy Growth.

C'est la vie.

I remain neutral on Canopy Growth. I do not expect this case to hurt Canopy Growth in the future, and I suspect it'll win the case, but may or may not be able to recover damages from the defendants.

Happy investing!

Make better cannabis investments with better information The Growth Operation is the largest community of cannabis investors on Seeking Alpha. I post in-depth analysis of under-covered cannabis companies, focusing on fundamental analysis and future profitability and cash flow, and daily cannabis news to help investors keep up-to-date. We also have a lively chat room to discuss ideas with other investors. Among other live data features, I recently added detailed weekly charts illustrating cannabis sales in Florida and Illinois, shown below, to help investors make more informed investment decisions. GET STARTED TODAY

Disclosure: I am/we are long ACRGF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.