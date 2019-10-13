Richardson Electronics - Enough Good News To Be Patient

Introduction

Richardson Electronics (RELL) is a micro-cap electronics manufacturer producing power conversion, radio frequency, and microwave components. For those less familiar with the company, I include more background information in my July article, “Richardson Electronics – A Ben Graham Net-Net With Some Issues”. After reporting results for Q1 of Fiscal 2020, the company is still trading below its net current asset value of $7.38 per share and its book value of $9.37 per share. Only 21 cents of this book value is intangible since the company wrote off its goodwill in the healthcare business at the end of fiscal 2019. Despite this write down, performance in the Healthcare business has improved significantly with a pathway to further growth.

Power and Microwave Technologies (PMT) remains Richardson’s largest division at 75% of sales. PMT’s legacy tube business is showing slow, steady growth while newer technology products including components for 5G base stations are growing faster with a big upturn expected in the second half of fiscal 2020. Overall PMT sales were down, however, due to lingering weakness in the semiconductor fab equipment market. Custom display unit Canvys grew slightly to 18% of sales. Healthcare is still the smallest business unit but is enjoying the fastest sales growth. The division, focused on development and sales of replacement CT tubes, grew sales by 27% and gross profit by 50%. With the tubes recently gaining regulatory approval in Europe and a new model expected to come out by the end of fiscal 2020, further growth is likely.

Richardson made a small net profit in 1Q and reduced cash burn compared to 1Q 2019. The company continues to pay a $0.06 per share dividend for an annual yield around 4%. While not covered by free cash flow, the company still has $46.5 million of cash on the books with no debt. Given the lower operating cash burn and capex in this most recent quarter, the dividend appears secure while shareholders wait for further operating improvements.

Richardson’s operational risk that I noted last quarter has been somewhat mitigated by growth in the Healthcare business and newer technology products in the PMT division. Timing of an improvement in the semiconductor wafer fab business is still uncertain but would be a positive catalyst if it happens. Analysts and shareholders remain rightfully concerned about CEO Ed Richardson’s special voting class of shares as well as low share ownership by directors and management below the CEO level. Nevertheless, signs of growth in Healthcare provide encouragement that the company has a path to positive cash flow. RELL remains a speculative long trade, but I would begin selling once it hits net current asset value and would not want to own it above book value.

Healthcare – Finally Showing Growth

Source: Richardson Healthcare

Richardson’s main growth focus is in the market for replacement CT tubes, which it entered in 2016 with the acquisition of IMES. While development and testing took longer than first expected, the business appears to be turning the corner with the latest quarter’s results. Healthcare sales grew 26.8% vs. 1Q 2019, and gross margin for the division improved from 28.6% to 33.9%. As manufacturing volumes continue to ramp up, the division leader, Wendy Diddell, mentioned on the conference call that she expects margins to continue improving into the low-40% range. Two significant developments occurred around the end of the last fiscal quarter that should drive further growth. First, Richardson received approval to sell its replacement CT tubes in the European Union. Second, the company avoided a preliminary injunction filed by Varex Imaging Corp. (VREX) which produces the tubes for original equipment manufacturer Toshiba/Canon. While this does not dismiss the patent infringement suit from Varex, it does allow Richardson to continue manufacturing and selling the tubes. The judge’s ruling also suggests Varex’s case against Richardson is weak:

"Plaintiff appears to be arguing that the tubes sold in the replacement tube aftermarket are both newly-manufactured articles (when sold by defendant) and replacements for newly-manufactured Snowbird tubes (when sold by Canon for plaintiff)," U.S. District Judge John Blake wrote in his ruling. "Plaintiff cannot have the factual record both ways. Either the tubes defendant sells are refurbished, in which case defendant's patent exhaustion defense remains viable, or they are reconstructed new articles, unquestionably sold to customers other than plaintiff's sole customer, in which case Canon (but not plaintiff) may be able to blame defendant for its lost sales and lost market share."

Source: Kansas City Business Journal

Looking forward, development continues on Richardson’s second model of CT tube, the ALTA 750G. This tube is expected to be ready for market by the end of fiscal 2020 (midyear calendar 2020). As originally discussed in last quarter’s conference call and mentioned again this quarter, many customers use both the “D” and “G” types of tube and want Richardson to be able to supply both before they will be willing to get out of their maintenance agreement with the OEM and sign with Richardson. Having both types of tube available will be a growth driver for Richardson Healthcare in fiscal 2021 and beyond.

While Healthcare is currently the smallest division, potential for growth is large. In the latest conference call, Richardson estimated it has capacity to manufacture 1,000 replacement tubes per year with minimal added capex required. I estimate a current run rate of around 150 tubes/year for an opportunity of 850 tubes. At a sales price of $100,000 and margins of 40%, that represents an opportunity of $85 million in sales and $34 million in gross profit, making Healthcare similarly-sized with PMT. For the company, that would mean about a 50% increase in total sales and a 65% increase in gross profit. This would be a small piece of the total addressable market as discussed by Ed Richardson on the call:

Healthcare for sure. I mean that the total market for replacement parts and service for diagnostic imaging applications is something like $9 billion. So we are so small and have the opportunity with what we are doing and we think we are really sort of have an exclusive position in the design and development of replacement CT tubes to compete with the OEMs. As a tremendous opportunity there, we guess that one time that there were 60,000 scanners worldwide who is CT tubes that are $100,000 a piece in them, and that’s our target market, and those tubes are replaced about depending upon the manufacturer every three years or so.

Source: Richardson Electronics 1Q 2020 Earnings Call

Translated to the bottom line, increasing sales to 1,000 CT tubes per year could add $2/share of EPS growth. While it would be too optimistic to project that run rate anytime soon, even half this growth, or $1/share, would justify a price above book value. Richardson Healthcare’s demonstrated growth in 1Q and the favorable developments noted here provide enough upside potential to justify hanging on to the shares.

Power and Microwave Technologies – Still Waiting for Semi Fab Turnaround

Source: Richardson Electronics PMT

The PMT division showed a sales decline of 12.1% as 1Q 2019 was the last strong quarter in the semiconductor wafer fab market. While comps should not look as negative going forward, the real question is when this key market will return to actual growth. Earlier predictions for growth in the back half of 2019 have not come to pass due to inventory overbuild in 2018 combined with trade war worries. Forecasters now expect growth to return in 2020 albeit at a slow pace. For Richardson, I would not assume any growth in the semi fab market in the near term and would take it as a positive surprise if it does happen.

On the positive side, Richardson customers such as Qorvo (QRVO) and Anokiwave are involved in 5G base station build out. Richardson supplies Gallium Nitride (GaN) products for power management and other components involved in beam-steering, a critical technology for 5G. This is expected to result in increased orders in the back half of fiscal 2020. While the initial wave of demand for 5G infrastructure will be coming from China, the company believes that no mainland Chinese competition would be forthcoming for several years for the particular technologies involved. Therefore, negative impacts from ongoing trade war issues would be minimal.

So the products that were focusing on the technology, as we mentioned many times in the call GaN technology and beam-steering antenna technology, which will be the tenants used in these new infrastructure rollout. They are 10 years away from that technology. … The forecasts coming from the OEMs in China is that the first half of calendar year 2020 will be very, very strong and we have the designs in queue and we are receiving prototype orders. So we are looking to have a pretty strong second half of our fiscal year.

Source: Greg Peloquin, 1Q 2020 Earnings Call

Finally, the older technology legacy tube business continues to provide slow steady growth for the PMT division. Altogether, I would expect PMT’s recent trend of sales declines to flatten out with potential upside if the semi fab market turns around. For Richardson’s largest division, though, even a stabilization of PMT sales and operating income would provide a nice base for a growing Healthcare division to build on.

Ongoing Concerns

The biggest operational risks are the timing of the turnaround in the semi fab market in PMT and the speed of growth of the replacement CT tube market in Healthcare. PMT sales are still a wait-and-see proposition, but Healthcare has now demonstrated growth and has a runway for further growth with Europe and the 750G tube coming by the end of the fiscal year. Based on these trends, I do not see running low on cash as a risk for Richardson. The company’s cash burn in 1Q was $3 million including $0.8 million for the dividend. This is an improvement over the $5.5 million cash burn in 1Q 2019. Note that neither of these numbers should be annualized because cash usage to reduce payables is seasonally higher in 1Q each year. The company’s cash position of $46.5 million still gives Richardson a long enough runway to demonstrate progress toward positive free cash flow.

The governance concerns I noted last quarter are still an issue. CEO Ed Richardson still has his Class B stock with 10 times the voting rights, giving him majority voting power. Additionally, there was a comment on the conference call regarding low share ownership by directors and senior management other than Ed Richardson. I leave it to the reader to decide how serious of a concern this is, although I will note in the case of upper management, they hold options, many of which are out of the money given the current low share price.

Conclusion

The 1Q 2020 earnings release provided some added confidence that Richardson Electronics is finally beginning to see growth in its Healthcare division after 3 years of trying to break into the market. Nevertheless, the rest of the company is subject to cyclical swings and is currently bottoming after peaking in calendar year 2018. Management is optimistic about growth from 5G base station build out helping PMT sales later this year, but investors should not take that as a given. With a slowing cash burn, the still large amount of cash on the balance sheet provides sufficient runway to stick around a few more quarters to see if the company can deliver. Richardson is a speculative buy at these levels for those with risk tolerance, but I would begin scaling out if the stock got above its net current asset value.

Disclosure: I am/we are long RELL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.