The Emergent Order Of Nature Vs. The Fed

Even when trying to help enhance that natural order, human intervention tends to disrupt the delicate balance of ecosystems.

"Don't feed the animals."

Signs bearing this exhortation can often be found in national and state parks or large city parks, in which a variety of wildlife reside with minimal human contact.

The reason for this injunction is simple: There is a natural order that exists in undisturbed nature that humans have a tendency to disrupt when we interact with it, even when our interaction is well-intentioned.

Feeding the animals can result in their ingestion of foreign germs or bacteria that could cause illness or death. Or it can fatten them up and result in vitamin and mineral deficiencies. Or it can gradually atrophy their ability to acquire their own natural food sources, increasing their reliance on humans to feed them. Or, worse, it can train them in Pavlovian fashion to become aggressive toward humans, whom they associate with food.

To highlight one example, excessive intake of high-carbohydrate human food (i.e. bread, crackers) is the cause of a physical abnormality in ducks and geese called "angel wings" in which a joint becomes twisted and doesn't allow the feathers to lie flat against the body.

In short, humans' well-intentioned magnanimity toward undomesticated animals is discouraged because it can and often does result in unintended negative effects. The fundamental cause of these negative effects is the disruption of the natural order of nature. It turns out that nature is not characterized by chaos and randomness so much as it is by order and equilibrium.

Why is that? Can we learn anything from this insight that would be applicable in the human social/economic sphere? Better yet, can it be applied to our present situation in the world of investing?

As strange as it may sound, I believe there's a lesson to be learned pertaining to (of all things) interest rates. And that lesson bears significant implications for long-term investors. But to understand this chain of reasoning, we need to start with a few simple concepts: "ecosystems" and "emergent order."

The Emergent Order of Ecosystems

Recently, I came across an interesting paper written by Andy Lamey, a professor of philosophy at the University of California, San Diego, called "Ecosystems As Spontaneous Orders."

Lamey uses Arthur Tansley's definition of ecosystem as "the whole system (in the sense of physics), including not only the organism complex, but also the whole complex of physical factors forming what we call the environment of the biome." This definition includes basic elements such as plants, insects, and animals, environmental elements such as weather, energy, and nutrients, and relational forces - the interconnectedness - between all of the above elements.

There is a natural and dynamic organization to these systems that exists on its own, as the outworking of myriad elements within it, not created or designed by external actors or forces. In this way, there is an "emergent order" to ecosystems, a spontaneous self-organization that produces a logically functioning network out of seemingly chaotic elements and forces.

In nature, order emerges from chaos.

Ecosystems are not necessarily static or constantly working toward some state of balance. Some may be, but others may be constantly in flux yet still displaying a sort of order in the preservation of energy and life. They tend to be extremely complex, with thousands or millions of components constantly interacting and affecting each other in myriad ways.

On the other hand, ecosystems can emerge based on, in the words of Nobel laureate and economist Friedrich Hayek, "rules that were deliberately made." Think, for example, of the relatively small ecosystem that exists inside a greenhouse. Even if humans never entered this artificial biome but imbued it with a few basic life-friendly attributes such as nutrient-rich soil and regular water mists, an ecosystem could form and persist over time.

In a case like this, the spontaneous and unpredictable ecosystem that emerges ought to be distinguished from the rules-based system on which it is constructed. In other words, to quote Lamey, the ecosystem is "distinct from the conditions that bring it into being."

Contrast this with designed systems, which tend to be static, predictable, and moving toward some defined endpoint or goal. These sorts of systems tend to be simple, or at least simple enough to be comprehended by a person or group of people. In designed systems, the outcome (or at least the intended outcome) is controlled, whereas the outcome is uncontrolled in a true ecosystem.

The emergent order of ecosystems can be (and mostly are) self-generated, while designed systems can only be artificially - or externally - created. As Lamey puts it:

Human beings arrived into a world in which ecosystems already existed, and if we were to disappear they would live on after us. And while natural systems may have many functions, it is only consistent with evolutionary theory to say they have no purpose, let alone a conscious mind directing them.

That is, it logically follows that if ecosystems have no design, then they also have no purpose. Purpose implies intention, but the outcome of the natural evolution - the unpredictable development or unfolding - of ecosystems was not intended by anyone. No one intended that the Amazon rainforest would end up with so many thousands of species of poison frogs or so many rivers and streams flowing across its expanse.

Despite the lack of intention or design, however, the emergent order resulting from ecosystems tends to produce an outcome favorable to humans in that it provides a sustainable source of nutrients and energy.

The world abounds with emergent order that results from the outworking of innumerable actors, but is the design of no one in particular. In fact, this natural order is inherently spontaneous and undesigned. That is because, as Lamey put it, "ecosystems are subject of enormous amounts of constantly changing information which it is impossible for us to ever be fully cognizant."

Competition for scarce resources such as food, water, light, habitats, and mates produces constantly shifting outcomes that no person or group of people working collectively could completely know or keep track of. Indeed, no one does know or direct these processes in nature. Rather, organically occurring feedback loops such as predation, symbiosis, natural selection and countless other relationships between various organisms and species combine to produce a dynamic equilibrium, an emergent order.

To give an example of the inevitably finite knowledge of humans, Lamey cites a 2011 study that estimates the total number of species on planet Earth as 8.7 million, plus or minus 1.3 million. How many had scientists discovered and catalogued at the time? Incredibly, only 1.3 million. At the pace with which new species are being discovered and recognized (~15,000 per year), millions of existing species are likely to go extinct due to natural or artificial causes before the full number of them are discovered. And, presumably, new species are likely to come into existence in that time as well.

But even the total number of species is, in theory, collectively knowable by a group of people or documentable in a computer system. What is beyond the scope of human understanding is "up-to-date information about the internal flux of a dynamic order." But even if there were mechanisms by which to obtain real-time information on all of the basic and environmental elements of an ecosystem (itself likely a practical impossibility), the interconnected relationships between these constantly fluctuating elements preclude the ability to make accurate predictions about future changes in the system.

To think otherwise would be hubris.

The Imprudence of Human Intervention

Unfortunately, hubris has rarely gotten in the way of the human desire to control, to manipulate, to shape emergent systems into what we think they ought to be or to correct what we perceive as flaws.

This has led to numerous instances of human interventions in nature going woefully awry. And I am not even referring to unintended externalities from industry such as pollution. I'm talking about intentional manipulation of nature aiming to bring about a beneficial outcome but instead does the opposite.

In the 1970s, for instance, some two million old tires were sunk to the ocean floor off the coast of Fort Lauderdale, Florida. The purpose was to create an artificial reef on which barnacles, seaweed, and other sea vegetation could grow, thus attracting fish and other sea creatures.

The problem was that the metal clips holding the tires together corroded, and when storms rolled in, the horde of tires crashed into natural reefs, resulting in even less vegetation and fish in the area than before.

Likewise, when one of the natural feedback loops is compromised and the functioning of ecosystems begins to erode, the understandable reaction of many humans watching from the outside is to want to intervene in order to "rebalance" the scales. For instance, when an invasive species enters an ecosystem and begins overpopulating and/or killing off other species because it has no natural predators (perhaps because they were killed off or reduced by humans), the human impulse is to introduce a predator species to keep the invasive one in check. It's a logical reaction, but it often goes wrong.

The introduction of cane toads into Australia in the 1930s is an example of this. "Originally introduced to control the cane beetle population" that was ravaging the sugar cane crop, Lamey writes, "they became widespread and caused the depletion of native species and fauna, poisoning of animals and humans and other ongoing problems." Rather than eating the beetles, in which the toads proved largely uninterested, they devastated other species and wreaked havoc on the ecosystem while repelling potential predators with their toxic skin.

And, as mentioned already, well-intentioned magnanimity toward animals sometimes produces negative effects. For example, the sea lions living off the coast of Westport, Washington, were once thought to be docile and afraid of humans. But fisherman fed them fish scraps, and, over time, the sea lions became accustomed to humans. Now, they readily approach humans and are apt to become aggressive if not fed or if humans seem to be threatening their food. There have even been reported incidences of sea lions attacking humans unprovoked.

If the goal is a normally functioning ecosystem, the most effective and natural way to achieve that is often simply to leave it alone. Don't interfere with the natural functioning of the ecosystem. Don't try to help, because attempts to do so more often result in net harm rather than net benefit.

Lamey writes:

When we allow an ecosystem to sort out for itself what species it will possess, we will not be able to articulate all of the precise natural interactions which determined the final total. Nevertheless, the presence of such species plays a broadly similar role of condensing and assimilating large amounts of information unknowable to an external observer. . . When the ecosystem is allowed to determine for itself which species it contains we can take it for granted that the presence of any given species is performing serviceable functions, even if we are unable to say precisely what they are.

Ecosystems have natural rebalancing and self-healing mechanisms that can correct many shocks and anthropogenic interventions. We simply have to let them operate.

Prices Are A Crucial Element In An Economic Ecosystem

"Economy" and "ecosystem" share the same Greek root word: oikos, meaning "house." By etymology, economy means "house management," while ecosystem refers to the various connected parts forming the house (or habitat).

But the two concepts share more than just a root word; they also share the propensity toward emergent order. Both involve a complex interaction of basic, environmental, and relational elements. Both are constantly in flux. Both are the product of numerous actions but not of any design.

One example: prices. Hayek said that "the price of a good is the result of a wide variety of factors, the sum total of which no individual is able to know." Trying to artificially set a price for the best possible economic outcome is akin to determining the exact number of poison frogs that should live in the Amazon to produce optimal ecological conditions. It isn't humanly possible, and even if it happened to result in a positive outcome, it would have been by accident.

Writes Lamey:

A species is in its own manner a visible node in a larger system containing many invisible elements which will remain unknowable to us, precisely because of their ever-changing nature. In the natural domain just as much as the economic one, we are faced with dynamic systems which we cannot entirely master. Our ability to manage both systems is limited, in that there are circumstances in which it will be best not to seek to make it produce a preferred outcome, whether directly in the form of wage and price controls or in the more indirect manner that is more typical in the case of ecosystems.

Of course it's theoretically possible to know at least all of the static elements that go into any given price. But, practically, it's not possible - not any more than it would be to know how many poison frogs there should be in the Amazon.

Lamey writes that, when it comes to prices:

if we sought to investigate the exact nature of all the factors influencing them on a given day, they would be too diverse and ever-changing to identify. Our ignorance regarding the total number of species in existence at a given time involves a more or less static body of knowledge. Our ignorance concerning the teeming interactions of countless different organisms, by contrast, concerns a dynamic subject.

In ecosystems, the "web of relations is just as dynamic and complex as that found in markets." Therefore:

In the environmental case just as much as the economic one, it is unlikely we will even be able to ascertain complete knowledge of all the diverse elements that make up the global ecosystem.

Through investigation after the fact, we may be able to sketch out the causal linkages that led to certain price movements or changes in species behavior or relationships. But understanding them in real time and being able to accurately predict future variations is impossible. It would require God-like omniscience.

Admitting this, however, requires an epistemic humility to which humans, especially academics, are extraordinarily averse. It is all too natural for humans to presume comprehension rather than live with a known ignorance. But, unfortunately, with presumed comprehension, whether in reference to cane toads or prices, often comes misguided choices.

Too often, when it comes to dynamic systems or emergent orders, acting on the knowable without understanding the unknowable erodes the ability of the system to function. Introducing artificial organization into an organically organizing system paradoxically engenders greater disorganization. Artificial order imposed upon emergent order results not in a greater degree of order but rather a unique form of chaos.

Says Lamey:

Price-setting by a central planner targets the most visible output of a larger system of information circulation and exchange. Crucially, the spontaneous price is both an output and an input, the place in the system that allows the forces of supply and demand to interact. The disappearance of the unplanned price thus has a follow-on effect elsewhere in the system, causing it to cease functioning.

Interest Rates Are A Price

In an article published in February of this year, I argued that the most important price in the economy is the interest rate - that is, the price of borrowed money.

It affects everyone in some way or another, whether that's the amount of interest earned in one's savings account or the rate one can get for a mortgage or the rate by which one can borrow money to speculate in the stock market. This doesn't even touch on the myriad applications of debt by governments and businesses.

I also argued, in effect, that when interest rates are no longer treated as a crucial element in an interconnected economic ecosystem, negative consequences ensue. Indeed, central bankers the world over seem to have detached interest rates from their proper function in the economic ecosystem, manipulating them to produce outcomes they prefer over what would manifest if nature took its course. And, indeed, negative consequences have ensued.

In an article published in September, I detailed some of these negative consequences. One crucial consequence is a downward spiral toward negative interest rates, which impede the normal functioning of the banking system and reduce economic output.

Moreover, this interest rate price-setting exacerbates wealthy inequality, aggravates pension underfunding, promotes industry concentration, diminishes market competition, promotes an inordinate corporate capital allocation to share buybacks, advances the proliferation of zombie companies, enables corporate and government debt buildups, and curtails productivity-enhancing investment spending, which in turn lowers wage and consumption growth.

Defenders of monetary technocracy will object that central bankers only move interest rates because they have to. Low growth and inflation expectations cause long-term rates to fall, which necessitates the lowering of short-term rates. But one very important reason that growth expectations are so low is that prior monetary intervention disrupted the dynamic equilibrium of the economy and led to the plethora of negative effects listed in the paragraph above.

Quoting Hayek, Lamey writes that, for markets as well as ecosystems, "there will be many aspects of it over which we will possess no control at all, or which at least we shall not be able to alter without interfering with - and to that extent impeding - the forces producing the spontaneous [or emergent] order."

Therefore, one might be tempted to swat the outstretched hand of central bankers while exclaiming, "Don't feed the animals!" But it would be useless. The cane toads have already been released. The millions of tires have already been sunk. The ducks are already waddling around with angel wings. The feral animals have already been trained toward aggression.

Investment Implications

The same monetary thinking that produced the above negative effects continues to predominate today.

Take, for instance, the recent decision of the Fed not to let overnight or repo rates clear at a market price, but rather to increase Treasury asset purchases in order to hold rates within an artificially determined range. Not long ago, the Fed was selling off $50 billion of assets per month. But over the last several weeks, that $50 billion in net selling has quickly transitioned into $60 billion in net buying. It turns out that it is very difficult for even the smartest, most well-informed authority to know what liquidity needs will manifest in the economic ecosystem until after the fact.

"I've been really surprised at the struggle the Fed has had getting overnight rates to where they want them to be," says Northern Trust economist Carl Tannenbaum (via Reuters), "'The Fed has had a hell of time' steering overnight rates to the midpoint of its target range of 1.75% to 2.00%."

Could this perhaps be due to the inherent finiteness of human (even Fed official) knowledge of the interworking of the economy?

For all intents and purposes, this $60 billion per month is the same thing as quantitative easing (QE), but Fed officials are quick to clarify that this is most certainly not QE! This "not-QE," however, seems to be having the same market effects as QE did. As reported by Bloomberg, so far this "definitely-not-QE" closely corresponds with a rally in risk-assets like stocks as well as a steepening of the Treasury yield curve just like QE did.

Whether or not this "any-two-letters-of-the-alphabet-besides-QE" is intended to be stimulative or merely to ensure the stability of the artificially determined overnight rate, it's proving to further the longstanding pattern set by monetary policy. I view it as the Fed's dipping its toe back into the waters of balance sheet expansion: short-term Treasuries today, but long-term Treasury purchases to come soon enough.

If this is the case, then one more blow-off top in the stock market is very plausible in the months ahead. This year, inflows of investor capital have been heavily biased toward bonds rather than stocks. And if the Fed upsets that supply-demand balance with more QE, inflows could turn back toward stocks.

The negative consequences of disconnecting the price of borrowed money from the emergent order of their economic ecosystem will remain, even in the case of a final run-up in stocks. It will act as a gravitational pull in the economy regardless of what stocks do in the short term. Central bankers can no more control the outcome of the economy solely by adjusting interest rates than an ecological wizard could control the health of the Amazon rainforest solely by adjusting the supply of rain. But that won't stop central bankers from trying.

Therefore, while staying invested in stocks seems prudent for now, retaining an ample cash allocation for both portfolio stability and dry powder also seems sensible.

