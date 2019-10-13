NexPoint Residential Trust: Premium Valuation Justified By Growth Outlook

We expect that elevated home prices will continue to discourage homeownership by the middle-income segment and favor rent alternatives.

The REIT sector has lately been among the preferred investment alternatives by investors amid ongoing trade disputes, looming economic slowdown and interest rate cuts. NexPoint Residential Trust (NXRT) has not been an exception to this trend as it has handily outperformed both the REIT sector and the broader market.

Despite this strong price move this year and trading at relatively high multiples, its growth profile and positive outlook largely justify the premium valuation and our bullish view on the stock.

Background and Business Overview

NexPoint owns 39 multifamily properties, totaling 13,407 units as of Q2 2019, across 7 Southeastern and Southwestern U.S. states (Texas, Arizona, Georgia, Tennessee, Florida, North Carolina, and the Washington D.C. Metro area). The company looks to operate in markets with strong fundamentals, such as attractive job growth and household formation.

In fact, NexPoint operates in high-tier states in terms of population growth in the United States, as noted below:

Source: Bureau of Labor Statistics, consolidated by the author

Similarly, these 7 states where the company operates have also exhibited above average population growth over the recent years, which is a factor favoring household formation.

Source: US Census Population Estimates, consolidated by the author

NexPoint's business strategy usually involves the acquisition of multifamily properties in the middle-income segment with relatively low quality, but with potential for appreciation after interior renovations and amenity improvements, so that these properties can be rented for higher values and eventually disposed at premium prices, generating attractive return on investment.

This strategy has been largely implemented across the portfolio. In aggregate, since inception until Q2 2019, there were near 6,600 full and partial upgrades, which have added an average monthly rental premium per unit of $97 and generated a 23.2% ROI. As a consequence, the average monthly rent has experienced a steady increase of 7.1% CAGR during this period, reaching same-store average of $1,009 per unit in Q2 2009. Despite this rise, NexPoint average rent is still positioned at the low-end of the range of the peer group, close to IRT ($1,040), but well below MAA ($1,200), CPT ($1,500) and AIV ($2,100).

This high growth profile is also evidenced by same-store NOI results presented below. Since the spin-off from NHF in 2015, NexPoint's properties has produced average 8.9% same-store NOI growth QoQ as compared to 4.3% from the peer group formed by AIV, CPT, IRT and MAA.

Source: NexPoint REIT Week 2019, consolidated by the author

This trend has continued in Q2 2019, with 475 full and partial upgraded units and 381 leased units, which added an average monthly rent premium of $109, with a 27.1% ROI.

The guidance for FY 2019 reinforces the positive outlook, with same-store NOI growth raised to 6.3% at Q2 2019 earning call and Core FFO per share increased $0,02 to $1,92 in August 2019, in order to reflect the acquisitions of Pembroke Apartments and Arbors of Brentwood properties, comprising 1,520 and 346 units, respectively.

Going forward, we expect that elevated home prices will continue to discourage homeownership by the middle-income segment. As illustrated below, home prices increases have consistently surpassed rent prices over the past 10 years. This has been one of the key factors supporting renting alongside a growing propensity to rent. Furthermore, rent prices growth remains in a steady trend above 3% in the recent 5 years, which give us confidence that multifamily players like NexPoint can be able to sustain rent and NOI growth in the foreseeable future.

Source: FRED Economic Data, consolidated by the author

Valuation

Looking at NexPoint P/FFO Forward multiple of 25.5x on a comparative basis with the broader Residential REIT sector (apartment REITs, single-family rental REITs and manufactured houses REITs), we can at first glance state that NexPoint is overvalued. On the other hand, when assessing FFO Growth 3-Year average forecast by analysts, NexPoint's double-digit growth forecast is much higher than most peers and can arguably justifies current premium valuation.

Source: Data from Seeking Alpha, consolidated by the author

Meanwhile, stock price currently exhibits roughly 32% premium relative to the FY 2019 NAV/share estimates at mid-point of $36.41 as compared to the average discount of 12% since the spin-off in 2015. While this stock price action has been in synch with many REITs stocks that have also climbed in 2019, driven by the positive outlook for the sector and individual companies performance, but also influenced by the predominant interest rate cut scenario, current Stock price/NAV premium serves as an alert for a potential reversal in case of an abrupt change in the current environment.

Source: NexPoint REIT Week 2019 and Seeking Alpha, consolidated by the author

Takeaway

NexPoint is a well-positioned multifamily REIT, operating in high growth markets and catering the middle-income segment, which is particularly attracted by rent alternatives due to rising ownership costs.

As NexPoint's top tier NOI growth profile seems sustainable going forward, current P/FFO premium multiple is justified. Therefore, we remain confident in the company's outlook and its capability to outperform the broader REIT sector over time.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NXRT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.