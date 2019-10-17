Strong Buy: 8.3% Yield Baby Bond From NuStar, Offers Improving Fundamentals

The clouds are parting for NS and things will get better from here.

Volume is up, Adjusted EBITDA is up, DCF is up, debt/EBITDA is down.

Co-produced with Beyond Saving and PendragonY

At High Dividend Opportunities, we set out in 2019 with a few specific goals. We wanted to increase our exposure to fixed-income investments, we wanted to lock in high-yields for an extended period of time, and we wanted exposure to industries that are counter-cyclical and/or recession-resistant.

All year long, we have been recommending preferred shares, bonds, and baby bonds. With treasury rates continuing to decline, this strategy has provided us an opportunity to achieve high yields and decreased volatility in our portfolio. Our preferred portfolio is currently yielding close to 7% and includes over 50 recommendations with "buy under prices". Also our bond and "baby bond" portfolio yields 6.7% and offers high yield with lower price volatility. Our yield on capital is higher than that due to many of our investments rising in price since we have made them due to interest rate declines across the globe.

Is it too late to invest in preferred stocks and bonds? Definitely not in our opinion. Interest rate declines are set to continue, lower for longer. Our aim is to identify opportunistic buys in the fixed income space and recommend them to our members. One sector that continues to have significant downward pressure on prices is the energy sector. This is a sector where the market has panicked. Even as the fundamentals have been stabilizing and the future outlook is brighter, share prices have not yet recovered.

The best deals are often found in sectors that are out of favor, the sectors that everyone is running away from. We focus on the fundamentals and identify the more secure options that are most likely to maintain their dividends, locking in the high-yield before the market realizes the value left at the table and rushes in to buy, driving the price up.

Energy

US-based energy infrastructure has struggled for about 4-years. Looking at WTI Crude prices, that shouldn't be a surprise.

Data by YCharts

When crude prices collapsed in 2015, it created a shock through MLPs. With prices remaining depressed, the pressure built, causing many MLPs to reduce their distributions. Another issue was MLPs assumed they would always have high enough share prices to issue equity accretively. Being forced to issue equity at rock bottom prices created further distress for these companies. Falling share prices, declining distributions and no clear catalyst for a return of $100+ oil took its toll on the entire sector.

From 2010-2014, MLPs were hot. They were a go-to place for "safe" cash-flow, with many MLPs yielding in the mid-single digits. When the prices for oil, natural gas, and other byproducts collapsed, the market took a wild downward swing.

While the sector has recovered from its deepest lows, share prices continue to struggle. When we look at the fundamentals, we see improvements that have yet to be recognized by Mr. Market.

This has allowed us to make investments at very attractive yields like Sunoco LP (SUN) a consistent performer yielding 10.6%, Global Partners LP (GLP) yielding over 10% and raising their dividend since our last article, or Vermilion Energy (VET) one of our newest picks in the space at nearly a 14% yield.

Overstated fear has also created some great opportunities higher up the food chain. Today we look at a baby bond that is yielding close to 9%.

NuStar

NuStar Energy LP (NS) is an MLP that operates in 3 segments: Pipelines, Storage, and Fuels Marketing. They have assets spread across the United States.

Source:NuStar

NS has approximately 9,800 miles of pipeline and a total storage capacity of 88 MMbbls.

In our previous article, we highlighted NS's growth opportunity in the Permian Basin and Corpus Christie as the US becomes a more significant exporter of oil.

Source: NuStar

NS reported a very strong Q2 with every major metric improving year over year. Pipeline Throughputs increased over 18%, their adjusted EBITDA grew 8% and their Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) was up almost 10%. Their debt-to-EBITDA ratio dropped from 4.72x to 3.95x, a material improvement due to rising EBITDA, as well as the sale of their UK/Europe operations in Q4 of 2018 and the sale of their St. Eustatius operations in Q2 of 2019.

All of the fundamentals are trending in the right direction. Furthermore, NS is in the process of investing $500 to $550 million, while still reducing their debt/EBITDA ratio. Year to date they have,

Increased capacity in the Permian from 460k barrels per day to 560k

in the Permian from 460k barrels per day to 560k Added 25 well connections in the Permian.

in the Permian. Increased volume in the Permian over 200% since May of 2017, currently at 400k barrels per day and they project being at 450k by year end.

in the Permian over 200% since May of 2017, currently at 400k barrels per day and they project being at 450k by year end. Completed two pipeline expansions to move refined products into Mexico for Valero Energy (VLO)

to move refined products into Mexico for (VLO) Received and shipped the first Permian Crude from their facility in Corpus Christie.

We believe that NS will continue to show improving results while maintaining good control over their total debt level.

The US oil market is making up for low prices through higher volume, NS stands to benefit from the growing volume, with the potential to benefit even more if prices increase.

Despite this potential, Mr. Market remains overly pessimistic, oil is a growth industry in the US and the US is going to increasingly become the dominant oil producer in the world.

In the report below will will discuss a "baby bond" issued by NS. But before we do so, let us highlight what are baby bonds which could be helpful to some of our followers who did not invest in "baby bonds" before.

What are Baby Bonds?

"Baby bonds" are Exchange-traded debt issues, very similar to regular bonds, but they are traded on the stock exchanges instead of the "corporate bond markets". Investors can buy and sell them just like stocks. Most Baby Bonds carry a maturity of just 5-10 years. Most of these securities make interest payments on a quarterly basis. Baby Bonds issues in general are "junior" to the company's secured debt and senior to preferred and common shares. Most of the issues have a $25.00 par value, and are callable at $25.00/share plus accrued interest, usually 5 years from the date of issue. Debt issues, including baby bonds, tend to have low price volatility and can normally be sold anytime. Distributions paid by these debt securities are considered "interest income" for tax purposes and as such are NOT eligible for the preferential 15% to 20% tax rate on dividends. This is similar to regular bonds. Most baby bonds pay a higher interest rates than their regular bond counterparts (for the same type of risk) because institutional investors do not buy them and many retail investors are not aware they exist. Investing in bonds (including baby bonds) is usually safer than investing in stocks, as bondholders get paid the interest first, before any dividend payment to common shareholders.

Bonds can boost yield without exposure to the equity markets. We continue to expand our Baby Bonds section and now includes over 15 Baby Bonds with an average interest rate yield of over 6.5%. These bonds were handpicked with the vast majority having a short maturity in order to mitigate the risk of rising or falling interest rates. In general, bonds with short maturities are safer than long-term ones due to "financial visibility" and lower interest rate risk. The baby bond portfolio is well suited for HDO members with a low tolerance for risk.

About the NSS 'Baby Bond'

The specific investment opportunity we are recommending is NuStar Logistics L.P., 7.625% Fixed-to-Floating Rate Subordinated Notes due 1/15/2043 (NSS). This is a "baby bonds" which floats in the capital structure below the senior debt and above preferred equity.

NSS now pays a floating interest rate. The floating rate is calculated as 3-month LIBOR + 6.734%. That means that the interest will always exceed 6.7% and the most recent payment was at an annualized rate of over 9%. Since interest rates have trended down over the past quarter, 3-month LIBOR is a little over 2%. So in the near future, NSS will pay around 8.7% on par. Still a very generous interest rate from a company well on the road to recovery.

NSS does not mature until 2043, so if interest rates increase in the future, the floating rate could improve returns. NSS is trading post-call date, so the company has the right to redeem at par value ($25) plus any accrued and unpaid interest.

Capital Structure

Source: NuStar Investor Presentation

In total, NS has just under $3.5 billion in debt and $1.3 billion in preferred shares. NSS is the "NuStar Logistics Sub Notes", it ranks above the preferred equity, equal to the "GO Zone Bonds" and is subordinated to the senior notes and the credit facility.

NS currently has a debt to EBITDA ratio of 3.95x and is likely to remain in the 3.9x-4.1x range in the near future.

NS next significant maturities coming up in 2020:

Source: NuStar Investor Presentation

NS was able to issue $500 million in 6% Notes, due 2026 at 100% par. With their metrics improving across the board, combined with a declining interest rate environment, NS should be able to easily refinance their 2020 Notes at an even better price.

If we look at the pricing action on the 2026 bonds, they are now trading at a significant premium, trading at 4.5-4.6% yields.

Source: FINRA

We also expect that NS will have little difficulty refinancing their revolver at similar terms. With an improving credit profile, declining interest rates and no current maturities from 2023-2025, NS should have many options to refinance while maintaining an attractive maturity schedule.

Moody's

In our previous article, much of the attention in the comment thread was on Moody's rating of NSS. In February of 2018, Moody's downgraded the NS Corporate Family Rating to Ba2 and downgraded NSS and the preferred equity to B1.

If we read the note, we find that it is "old news"

The downgrade of NuStar's ratings to Ba2 reflects the company's high leverage with debt/EBITDA at 6.2x in 2017 and the lower expectations for EBITDA growth in 2018 and 2019, which will result in leverage declining more slowly than previously expected.

The note goes on to describe the conditions required for an upgrade:

NuStar's ratings may be upgraded if the company delivers on growth potential of its $1.5 billion acquisition in the Permian Crude System, and lays the foundations of the financial framework which will allow it to maintain leverage sustainably below 4.5x debt/EBITDA, while pursuing further growth opportunities. Sound liquidity with higher covenant compliance headroom would be necessary to achieve an upgrade.

NS has already achieved leverage under 4.0x debt/EBITDA and can reasonably be expected to keep it near that level as their 2020 plans are significantly less cap-ex intensive and growth in the Permian remains on track.

In fact, Moody's already changed the outlook from "negative" to "stable". There is a very good possibility that NS will have their rating increased. It is important to understand that ratings agencies make their reputations by being exceedingly cautious. They will downgrade when credit metrics become unfavorable, and usually require improved metrics to be maintained for a period of time before upgrading.

As investors, we have the opportunity to look at not only what the credit metrics were last quarter, or what they are now, we can consider what they most likely will look at in the future. Then when Moody's raises the credit rating, we can benefit as money that follows those ratings rushes in.

Cash Flow Coverage

2019 Adjusted EBITDA guidance is for $665-715 million. That implies interest coverage of 3.75-4.0x. NS has plenty of cash flow to service their debt.

In fact, they are currently paying over $95 million/quarter in preferred and common dividends- that is more than twice their interest expense. There is plenty of cushion if NS encounters unexpected difficulties for them to reduce equity distributions.

NS made significant progress reducing debt in 2018, from $3.7 billion to $3.3 billion. With the sale of St. Eustatius, we expect they will deleverage even more. Additionally, NS is experiencing growth in the Permian Basin and expects to increase their export business in Corpus Christi throughout the year. NS will likely keep distributions flat and continue directing funds to growth capex, reducing debt and keeping their debt/EBITDA level around 4.0x. Over time, we expect that will lead ratings agencies to increase NS's credit rating.

Call Risk

As stated above, we expect NS to continue deleveraging as their cash-flow improves and through strategic dispositions. Since NSS is trading post-call, and has a higher interest rate than other debt, that raises the risk that NS calls NSS.

So far, NS has not shown an inclination to start redeeming NSS. We believe the primary reason is that in the prospectus, there is a provision that allows NS to defer paying interest for up to 5-years as long as the time does not exceed the maturity date. While the interest would continue to accumulate, this provides NS the option to suspend payments for a period, much like they might suspend a cumulative preferred, without triggering a default and potentially forcing a bankruptcy.

Source: 2018 10-K

For NSS holders, this creates the risk that the company exercises this option, though they are unlikely to do so unless their financial situation is dire. Oddly, it also creates a bit of protection from the security being called.

From the company's standpoint, the flexibility is something that could potentially save the company. For any senior debt, they would have to negotiate to avoid default if they needed to suspend payments. The extra flexibility that provision provides makes NSS more attractive to NS, even if the interest rate is somewhat higher.

Therefore, we believe that the company will remain biased toward reducing the more senior debt first. NSS is unlikely to be replaced until and unless NS is able to issue another baby bond or preferred equity at materially better interest rates.

Taxation

If you decide to invest in NSS, you receive "interest income" and therefore you will not be subject to K-1 taxation.

Note: NSS is also attractive to international investors as most brokers do not withhold taxes on interest income(depending on your country of residence).

Conclusion

The collapse in late 2014 and into 2015 was a huge blow to the US oil market and by extension, the MLPs like NS that service it. Production has started picking back up as US producers adapted from a $100+ price environment to a $50-$60 price environment.

The market is now at a place where the US oil industry can grow profitably at prices in the $50s, while at the same time oil prices have shown some indications of climbing higher.

NS is experiencing modest growth in the current environment, growing every metric year over year, while also reducing their debt levels. If oil prices do start to climb higher, that will be very bullish for US oil production.

We anticipate that in 2020, NS will continue to benefit incrementally from their 2019 capex and will see a tapering down of new capex. That will allow them to see increasing EBITDA while maintaining debt levels, providing even more security for the NSS baby bonds.

While Mr. Market is still fearful, the underlying fundamentals are looking positive for US-based MLPs as production increases and the US extends its lead as the world's largest oil producer. NS is one of the MLPs that is particularly well-positioned to benefit. While there are numerous options for investors, we believe that NSS is the best opportunity to take advantage of NS's improvements.

NSS is an investment that allows us to get a debt position that currently yields approximately 8.3%. A yield that is very close to the yields from the preferred shares even though it is slightly higher in the capital stack. While in other MLPs, we have targeted the common units, this opportunity being at the debt level instead of the equity level for similar yields is one we cannot pass up.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NSS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.