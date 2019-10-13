Commodities Poised For Improvement This Fall

Excluding precious metals, 2019 has been a tough year for commodities. A combination of a strong U.S. currency and weakening demand from key industrial nations has resulted in the lowest prices in decades for many raw materials. Many commodity bulls have given up all hope of a rebound in the natural resource sector. But as I'll explain here, there are signs of strength below the market's immediate surface. An improving internal and fundamental condition - particularly for the "softs" - should result in higher prices in the coming months.

It hasn't been a banner year for most commodity traders. For much of 2019, volatility in the broad commodity futures market has been sub-par. While there was a brief and exciting spike in the grains this spring, agricultural commodities have mostly languished. Investors with a long-term time horizon meanwhile have been consistently frustrated by the lack of sustainable forward momentum. Most of the action this year has been concentrated in the precious metals, which for geopolitical reasons have demonstrably outperformed other segments of the natural resources sector.

One way of summarizing the lack of meaningful action in the resource realm is through the picture provided below. This shows the trendless nature of the Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund (DBC), an admittedly rough way of measuring the full range of the commodities market, but nonetheless a useful proxy for the broad market trend. Here you can see the torpid movement in the commodities ETF for most of this year following the huge decline in late 2018. DBC has essentially dragged along near the bottom of its 13-year historic lows. It's not exactly a rousing endorsement for owning natural resources at this time.

Source: BigCharts

However, signs have recently appeared which suggest that many commodities may soon emerge from this year's long period of dormancy. One such promising sign is the recent improvement in the internal structure of the influential agricultural commodity sector. Shown below is the four-week rate of change in the new highs and lows among all actively traded non-financial commodity futures contracts. This indicator allows one to see if there is any upside, or buying, pressure within the commodities broad market. As it turns out, there has been quite a bit of bullish activity below the surface.

Source: Barchart

While it hasn't garnered quite the same attention as the weak oil prices of recent months, a stealth rally is currently underway for many "soft" commodities. Soybean prices in particular have been on the upswing since September, with soybeans futures on the CBOT approaching a 52-week high (below).

Source: BigCharts

Wheat and even corn prices have also shown signs of trying to commence a renewed rally in recent weeks. Technical buying is partly responsible for the latest rallies in the sector. But an immensely rainy growing season earlier this year across the midwestern U.S., the primary growing region for many grains, resulted in planting delays and diminished yields. This will have a discernible impact on supplies and is a likely fundamental reason behind the latest ag commodity rallies this close to harvest time.

The main ingredient needed to initialize an even bigger and more extended rally for commodities in the coming months, however, is for a weakening in the U.S. dollar exchange rate. The dollar's stubborn strength versus other major currencies in recent months has kept a lid on a broad commodity-market rally. The four-week highs-lows rate of change indicator shown above strongly suggests that the path of near-term least resistance for commodities is up. Yet without the cooperation of a declining U.S. dollar index (DXY), a sustained rally in the natural resource sector will face a serious headwind.

Source: BigCharts

A break under the widely watched (and psychologically significant) 50-day moving average in the DXY graph shown above would be a welcome sign that the dollar has weakened enough to allow commodity prices some upside leeway. Nevertheless, even if the dollar remains stubbornly strong, there is enough technical and fundamental support in the grains to suggest that we'll see higher soybean, wheat - and even corn - prices by later this fall.

A mutually beneficial trade agreement between the U.S. and China this month would bode extremely well for an improvement in global demand for most commodities. Not surprisingly, this is one of the key issues that has contributed to this year's natural resource sector weakness.

Regardless of the outcome of the latest U.S.-China trade talks, however, commodities should begin to outperform in the coming months based on cyclical considerations. The coordinated effort in recent months of the world's leading central banks to increase monetary stimulus will almost certainly benefit commodity prices, as it has in the past. This is also essentially the conclusion of a Credit Suisse report, which noted that the commitment of governments and central banks to support their economies is essentially bullish for commodities. Credit Suisse also observed:

"…the U.S. economy is either late in its growth cycle or nearing early stage contraction, a time when commodities tend to outperform traditional asset classes such as equities and fixed income."

Aside from a favorable outcome to the U.S.-China trade tiff, another breakthrough moment for the commodities broad market will occur when and if the U.S. dollar shows any appreciable degree of weakness in the coming weeks. However, based on the growing number of fundamental and technical factors in support of a broad commodity market rally, investors with a higher tolerance for risk can do some nibbling here by way of a commodity-tracking ETF. This is a low-cost, lower-risk way of taking advantage of a bull market in the natural resource space.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in DBC over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.