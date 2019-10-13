Tourmaline's Creation Of Topaz: Unlocking Value At A High Cost

The company didn't provide enough information to assess Topaz's upside potential, but the transaction corresponds to a high cost of capital.

Management's goal is to unlock the value of some of Tourmaline's assets.

Tourmaline's (OTCPK:TRMLF) management seems to think the public market isn't recognizing the value of the company. As a result, the Canadian oil and gas producer announced on Thursday the creation of a hybrid royalty and infrastructure energy, Topaz Energy, to unlock the value of some of its assets. But this decision corresponds to a high cost of capital.

Note: All the numbers in the article are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise noted.

Tourmaline's valuation

With the creation of Topaz, management's goal consists of unlocking the value of some of Tourmaline's assets. The press release states:

"The transaction with Topaz will monetize a portion of the currently-unrealized, substantial-intrinsic value in Tourmaline's significant infrastructure complex and Tourmaline's industry-leading low-cost profitable EP business".

My previous articles about Tourmaline show I also estimate the market has been undervaluing the company, even before the recent drop in the company's stock price.

A quick look at Tourmaline's 5-year plan confirms the potential significant undervaluation of the company.

Management forecasts C$564 million of free cash flow in 2020, which corresponded to a free cash flow yield of 19.3% at the stock price of C$10.72 (before the announcement of the creation of Topaz).

You should take these free cash flow estimates with a grain of salt as these calculations are based on some optimistic commodity prices. For instance, Tourmaline's management assumes an average NYMEX gas price of US$3.10/mmbtu from 2020 to 2023. In contrast, year-to-date spot price averaged US$2.62/mmbtu and 2020 average futures average US$2.384/mmbtu, according to the Petroleum Services Association of Canada (PSAC).

But considering the company's production and free cash flow expected growth over the next several years, the potential free cash flow remains significant.

The Topaz transaction

Topaz will start its operations as a private hybrid royalty and infrastructure energy company that consists of the three following Tourmaline's assets:

Gross overriding royalty (GORR) on production on 100% of the company's existing lands.

A 45% working interest in two natural gas processing plants underpinned by long-term take-or-pay commitments from Tourmaline.

A contracted interest in a portion of certain third-party revenues generated by natural gas processing.

The press release doesn't disclose many extra details about the deal. For instance, the company didn't communicate the GORR rate or the part of the third-party revenues Topaz will be entitled to.

But Tourmaline's management expects Topaz will generate about C$90 million of revenue from these assets in 2020. And Topaz should pay a quarterly dividend that represents about 75% of its revenue.

Thus, you can compare Topaz with royalty companies such as Freehold Royalties (OTCPK:FRHLF), keeping in mind some important differences:

Topaz will have significant exposure to natural gas and Freehold Royalties mostly depends on oil prices.

Topaz will start as a debt-free company.

Topaz will have an infrastructure component with its working interest in gas processing plants, which would involve participation in capital costs (we don't know the details though).

The high cost of capital

This creation of Topaz to unlock some value seems to be an interesting idea. Royalty-based companies are valued on high multiple thanks to their asset-light business. For instance, the market values Freehold at an EV/TTM Sales ratio of 6.83. And Topaz's initial valuation will correspond to an EV/Sales ratio of C$775 million / C$90 million = 8.6.

But the cost of capital associated with this transaction seems high. Taking into account the midpoint of management's estimates, Tourmaline will initially own 78% of Topaz in the form of equity, and Tourmaline will receive about C$150 million of cash proceeds.

Thus, Tourmaline will pay C$90 million * (100% - 78%) = C$19.8 million to receive C$150 million of cash upfront. I set aside Tourmaline's 78% equity ownership as the company will pay itself.

This back-of-the-envelope calculation corresponds to a cost of capital of C$19.8 million / C$150 million = 13.2%.

Since the company didn't provide many details about the deal, this calculation is a rough approximation. For instance, we don't know the growth potential of the estimated C$90 million of revenue in 2020 over the next several years. But the point is to highlight the high cost of such a transaction. In contrast, Tourmaline's debt average effective interest rate was only 3.24% at the end of Q2 2019.

In fact, you could compare the Topaz deal with off balance sheet debt: Tourmaline will be paying about C$19.8 million annually (depending on the details of the deal) in exchange of C$150 million upfront cash.

Besides, the transaction will involve the extra costs of an independent company with the nomination of a board of directors.

Tourmaline's equity component will provide some upside potential. But again, the company didn't communicate enough details to assess the potential for Tourmaline to sell its equity stake at an EV/Sales ratio above the estimated initial valuation of 8.6.

Conclusion

Tourmaline's creation of Topaz represents an interesting initiative to unlock the value of its assets. The market seems to approve this move as the company's stock price surged 15.02% after the announcement of the transaction.

But investors should take into account the deal doesn't change anything to the company's operations and intrinsic value. In fact, the initiative is a financial engineering operation that corresponds to high-cost off balance sheet debt. Besides, Tourmaline didn't provide enough information to assess the upside potential of its equity stake in Topaz.

