Not Quite Time To Pull The Trigger On Kratos

With a valuation well above peers, the high reward comes with as much as 50% downside risk if macroeconomic headwinds arise which is why I am recommending to hold KTOS.

Unmanned Drones Look To Carry Kratos' Stock Upwards

Kratos Defense and Security Solutions Inc. (KTOS) has an average price target of $23.70 from Wall Street Analysts with Goldman Sachs most recently upgrading the stock and Baird reaffirming their $25 price target as well. This increasingly bullish sentiment for the stock comes from the recognition of accelerated growth in a large part due to key drone contracts the company has been able to secure (Figure 1). Kratos has established themselves as a leader in unmanned aerial systems such as high performance aerial targets, aerial target services, ancillary target equipment, and advanced composite solutions as well as unmanned control systems such as avionics, transponders, payloads, ground vehicle automation, flight termination systems, and more.

(Figure 1) Kratos Offers A Very Diverse Range Of Products And Services In Rapidly Growing Areas Such As Cyber-security And Drones

If the company can continue to beat on earnings as they have on EPS for the last 6 conference calls, Kratos should have no trouble returning to the ~$24 trading range it maintained this summer as long as there are no unseen macroeconomic headwinds present and management provides a positive update on the delays mentioned in the last conference call. That would hint at an approximately 32% upside in as little as one year. Although a heightened valuation makes Kratos a fairly risking play heading into earnings which is why I am currently recommending to Hold KTOS for the time being.

Sky-High Valuation

One large reason Kratos' stock has seen a major pullback in recent months is the company's heightened valuation in comparison to the rest of the sector (Figure 2). Kratos is trading around 58x earnings compared to competitors Aerojet Rocketdyne (AJRD), 26x earnings and AeroVironment (AVAV) at 33x earnings. This deviation from peers can make investors weary of getting on what has been a 42%+ 52 week run up.

Data by YCharts

(Figure 2) Kratos' Potential For Sector Leading Growth Shows In Their Sky-High P/E Ratio

Although Kratos appears to be overvalued at first glance, the reason for this sector leading valuation can be seen when looking at Kratos' EBTIDA growth. KTOS beats out every competitor in both EBITDA (YOY, 41.4%) and EBITDA (FWD, 21.13%) meaning the stock's earnings have been growing much faster than names like Northrop Grumman and Raytheon (RTN) and are expected to continue to do so for some time ahead. With that being said the stock is valued relatively fairly overall where it currently sits.

Risks

If insider trading is any indication of what's ahead, Kratos would be looking rather bearish with over $15 million in insider shares sold in Q3 alone (Figure 3). Much of this was following the early August pullback due to a "temporary setback" discussed in earnings and may have just been insiders securing their gains following a tremendous string of earnings. Insider trading may be a good indication going forward of when Kratos's stock turns from a hold to a buy. It is not time to pull the trigger until KTOS management does as well.

(Figure 3) Kratos Has Seen A Spike In Insider Selling Since August

The defense sector has been a roller coaster over the last couple years reacting dramatically to every bit of news. Because of this volatility and higher valuation the downside for Kratos must be kept in mind. The stock has seen 9 revenue down revisions for the upcoming quarter over the last 3 months which could be a rough sign for what is to come. If the stock does miss on revenue and or earnings we could see another pullback like we did back in early August. This would hint at a potential for 13% downside in the short-term and as much as 50% downside long-term based on P/E ratio vs. competitors alone. The key for Kratos will be hitting on earnings and revenue as they have for the most part since 2016 and if they can maintain that there will be little to worry about with this high-growth innovator.

Investment Summary

The rise of drones and smart technology has paved the way for massive growth at Kratos, moving up over 400% since 2016. The potential for growth is still there as contracts continue to roll in. If the company can continue to post earnings beats as they have time and time again then there is no reason Kratos cannot return to the ~$24 range which would be around 32% upside in less than a year. With a sky-high valuation, that kind of upside comes with substantial risk. Insider selling may signal the stock has reached a peak for the time being, and with a P/E ratio of nearly double many of their competitors there is room for as much as 50% downside if macroeconomic conditions turned sour. I do not see that large of a decline happening as the company has done a tremendous job for a very long time on beating expectations, but at the current prices the risk-reward is just not there to buy which is why I am recommending to Hold Kratos through earnings until more financial information and an update on the delays can indicate exactly which direction the stock will be heading.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.