Silver Alert: Beware And Prepare To Accumulate Real Money Like Gold And Silver At Current Levels

Our previous Seeking Alpha report, "Silver Special Report: Current Prices Might Be a Thing of the Past Sooner Than You Think," was published on October 7, 2019. That report identified the weekly average price for silver at $17.47. The buy 1 (B1) level was at $17.10 and the buy 2 (B2) level was $16.56.

In that report, I wrote, "The close above the mean on the weekly data of $17.47 activates the extreme levels above the mean of Sell 1 (S1) at $18.00 and Sell 2 (S2) at $18.38. It appears to be a major breakout from the weekly S2 level in addition to the breakout point from a bearish down flag, which is extremely bullish for the market projecting prices into the $20s and even $21/$22 levels over the short term."

Since we published the report, silver went up to the $18 level as anticipated. As the artificial intelligence in the Variable Changing Price Momentum Indicator (VC PMI) tells us, when the price reaches the sell 1 (S1) level, there is a 90% probability of a reversion back down to the mean. On October 9, the high was made at $18.00 and the low was $17.72. The market closed at $17.7650, below the weekly S1 level, which activated a short trigger and the target of the mean.

"This is a textbook example of the reversion to the mean principle," Equity Management Academy CEO Patrick MontesDeOca said.

Today, Friday, October 11, silver penetrated the average price of $17.47 with a low of $17.37. The target was completed from $18 to $17.47, which is a 53 cent gain per contract or $2,650 trade per contract identified by the proprietary Variable Changing Price Momentum Indicator (VC PMI).

Looking Forward

The VC PMI has gone neutral after we completed the target today. You should wait until the next 15-minute bar. If it closes above, then it activates a buy signal. Using the 15-minute bar at 8 am, October 11, it activated a buy signal by closing at $17.53.

I recommend to our students at the Academy that once you complete the structure of the VC PMI and the price reverts back to the mean, you should not trade. Wait until the market moves to an extreme above or below the mean at the S1 or B1 level. The VC PMI identified that the trend momentum has turned bullish. It activated the targets above of $18 and $18.38.

The VC PMI is like a GPS for trading for self-directed traders. It identifies a structure with two levels above and two levels below the mean to guide your trading. It can be used for day, swing and long-term position trading based on daily, weekly and monthly data.

As we come into next week, we expect the market to challenge the $18 to $18.38 levels or higher.

The VC PMI Automated Algorithm

We use the proprietary Variable Changing Price Momentum Indicator (VC PMI) to analyze the precious metals markets and several indices. The primary driver of the VC PMI is the principle of reversion to the mean ("Mean Reversion Models of Financial Markets," "The Power of Mean Reversion in Factor-Based Investing"), which is combined with a range of analytical tools, including fundamental logic, wave counts, Fibonacci ratios, Gann principles, supply and demand levels, pivot points, moving averages, and momentum indicators. The science of Vedic mathematics is used to combine these elements into a comprehensive, accurate, and highly predictive trading system.

Mean reversion trading seeks to capitalize on extreme changes in the price of a particular security or commodity, based on the assumption that it will revert to its previous state. This theory can be applied to both buying and selling, as it allows a trader to profit on unexpected upswings and buy low when an abnormal low occurs. By identifying the average price (the mean) or price equilibrium based on yesterday's supply and demand factors, we can extrapolate the extreme above this average price and the extreme below it. When prices trade at these extreme levels, it's between 90% (Sell 1 or Buy 1 level) and 95% (Sell 2 or Buy 2 level) probable that prices will revert to the mean by the end of the trading session. I use this system to analyze the gold and silver markets.

Strengths And Weaknesses

The main strength of the VC PMI is the ability to identify a specific structure which price level traders can execute with a high degree of accuracy. The program is flexible enough to adjust to market volatility and alerts you when such changes take place, so one can adjust strategies accordingly. Such changes include when the market breaks out of a consolidation phase or a trend accelerates. Such volatility usually happens when the market has produced a signal at the S2 or B2 level and the market closes above or below these extreme levels.

The day trading program then confirms that a higher fractal in price has been identified and the market will move significantly higher, although the same principle applies if the market falls significantly. The price closing above the S2 level indicates that the buying demand is greater than the supply. This means that the market has found support for the next price fractal. Conversely, the price closing below the B2 level indicates that the selling pressure has met demand greater than supply at the extreme below the mean, and prices should revert back to the mean.

The basic concept of the VC PMI is that the program trades the extremes of supply and demand based on the average price daily, weekly, and monthly.

The strongest relationship we find in the algorithm is when the daily price is harmonically in alignment with the weekly and monthly indicators. We call this "harmonic timing." Such an indication produces the highest probability (90%) that the price will revert from these levels to its daily, weekly, or monthly average.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SILJ. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.