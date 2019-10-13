The Meet Group Grows Impressively, Despite Flaws

Given the flaws, there is lots of room for improvement, albeit no guarantee that management will pull this off, hence our neutral stance.

This despite obvious flaws in the products and lack of strategic direction, so the glass is either half full or half empty.

The company is actually performing quite well with rampant video revenue growth and good cash flow generation.

Some investors who are familiar with Chinese live streaming companies (where this is very popular) like YY (YY) and especially Momo (MOMO) might not be aware that there is a market in the US as well. Meet The Meet Group (MEET), which has a series of apps for interactive live streaming (from the Canaccord IR presentation):

The company started as a location-based social networks for meeting new people (with one-on-one chat as the most popular service), primarily on mobile platforms, but since 2016, it has concentrated on the video component of this.

Its business model is quite similar to Momo, with streaming and dating (Momo began as a live-streaming business, but added dating in the form of Tantan) as its core business.

And it's fair to say that the company's growth, partly driven by four acquisitions (one in 2016, two in 2017 and the last one this year), has gone gangbusters, from the Canaccord IR presentation:

Operationally there has been a dip in GAAP figures, mostly due to acquisitions:

The stock price has been range bound for years, but is off the lows in more recent times:

Revenue streams come from three main sources:

Advertising

Subscriptions

Video gifting

Here is the 10-K with the details:

We offer a range of free and subscription-based services to our users, monetizing through direct user purchases including video, subscription, in-app purchase revenue as well as through advertising. In 2018, we generated approximately 60% of our revenue from user pay sources. Monetization of our video product is done primarily through gifting. In our one-to-many live-streaming feature, a single broadcaster can entertain and interact with essentially unlimited viewers on the app. Gifting enables those viewers to use virtual credits purchased through iTunes or Google Play to send the broadcaster a virtual gift as a show of appreciation or interest for that entertainment.

Advertising revenue has been declining, both as a percentage of revenues and even in dollar amount. From the 10-K:

It declined further to $15M or 29% of revenue in Q2 2019. The problem seems to be a lack of algorithms (or at least effective ones), giving both users and advertisers more relevant content (see below under 'risk').

Growth

Growth is coming from:

New users

Live video

New products; dating game, platform

Acquisitions

Increased usage

Live video

The growth in streaming video is quite impressive. From the Canaccord IR presentation:

And the company is planning a series of initiatives to keep this growth going as its first priority. From the Canaccord IR presentation:

What is also of interest is the video economics:

The 35% reward to a broadcaster is reassuring as this has been problematic in Asia where competition for talent is more fierce, which has led to an escalation of these costs.

New products

We're not going through all the new products and features, but here are the main ones:

One-to-one video, launched early July (after the close of Q2), although as of yet, without a gifting component, which is likely to be added in the future.

Dating game (expected to be launched on MeetMe this month).

Video platform as a service.

The upcoming dating game allows users to be the star in their own dating show. It contains one-on-one video (which is why they had to launch this first), and it is monetized through gift giving.

Management expects great things from the dating game (its research has shown a high level of interest from users). For instance, it expects a 20% increase in vDAU in the first few months after launching, and it expects that it will go viral at least to some extent. We'll have to wait and see for that.

Since the company has gained a lot of expertise and has the eyeballs, it can leverage these by offering a video platform as a service to third parties. Given that management has many relationships with third parties from its hunt for acquisition targets, there seems to be quite a bit of interest for this, even if it's more like a longer-term opportunity.

While the company acquired same-sex dating app GROWLr this year and it's going to enable it for live-video, one could think of the video platform as a service by realizing that they don't actually have to own the app to do this, and they can do this for any app basically.

Here is what management had to say on the Q2CC:

It requires sophisticated moderation capabilities, a large team, relatively complex technology, a sizable talent team and know-how audience we bring to bear on this problem. Having viewers is obviously critical. And frankly, we also have 15-plus engineering teams working on video and have had a substantial commitment to video over the last three years, ultimately spending tens of millions of R&D on our video platform.

Usage

Another way to boost revenues is to boost usage, as expressed in DAU and MAU. From the 10-Q:

This indeed leads to increased revenue, but only on mobile, and the trend isn't terribly convincing (10-Q):

The growth is in video, so it also has metrics on video only:

vDAU rose to 892K from 639K a year ago and 876K in Q1.

vARDAU (average revenue per daily active video user) rose to $0.26 in Q2, up from $0.15 a year ago, but the same as in Q1.

Q2 results

From the earnings deck:

The revenue jump is at least in part helped by the acquisition of GROWLr, which became effective on March 5. User pay revenue increased 44% to $36.9M and video revenue increased 150% to $21.3M, with advertising revenue down 12.5% to $15.1M.

Outlook

The Q3 preliminary results came early October and were better than the outlook provided during the Q2CC:

Revenue $52M-$52.3M (was $50.5M-$51M).

Adjusted EBITDA $10.4M-$10.6M (was $9.3M-$9.5M) including an additional $375K cost for moderation headcount.

Video revenue $20M+ (was $19M).

The expectations for ad revenue seem to finally stabilize a bit as management expects it to be 33% of revenue in Q3 and actually increase in dollar amount throughout H2.

The company didn't change its FY2019 outlook:

Revenue within the lower end of the previously provided $210M-$215M range (including an expected $3.1M negative currency impact, mostly due to the euro).

Video revenue at least $84M, which is some $4M lower due to the impact of safety and moderation efforts.

Adjusted EBITDA $39M-$42M (unchanged).

Its long-term outlook (end 2021) consists of a $200M annual run rate driving vARPDAU to $0.35 and vDAU share to 35%. By Q1 next year, its dating game will bring the latter to 25%.

Margins

The company is investing a lot in user safety and moderation (checking content and users for location and age, stuff like that). This now constitutes half the workforce after adding more than 100 people to moderation since June.

This is a bit of a short-term headwind (but not surprisingly, management argues it's better long-term). Margins will be flat as a result in Q3 (y/y), and there is a $4M impact on video revenue as the company weeds out some less desirable stuff and educates users.

Cash

The company generates consistently positive cash flows for a couple of years already:

Producing $10.2M in free cash flow in Q2, ending the quarter with $26.1M in cash and equivalents and $32.7M in debt. The ratio of free cash flow to adjusted EBITDA is roughly 70%.

There has been a considerable amount of dilution. Given the four acquisitions, that's not a surprise:

There are about 5.7M shares coming from incentive pay. The board has agreed to a $30M share buyback program through 2021 (although it has already been brought into action).

Given the considerable amount of free cash flow the company generates, that's not a big surprise, but it will dampen dilution from incentive pay and perhaps even eliminate that altogether.

Valuation

Analyst expect an EPS of $0.15 this year rising to $0.21 next year.

Risk

There is a bear case which is well described by SA contributor Joseph Kowaleski and can be condensed into:

The audiences and "stars" go to YouTube (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) for performances and Match (NASDAQ:MTCH) (and now also perhaps to Facebook (NASDAQ:FB)) for dating.

The company's apps aren't very appealing.

Unlike Match, it doesn't have a clear strategy (it's like "throwing darts at a board blindfolded").

While we tend to agree with all of this and it solves the riddle of why income from advertising is declining, on the other hand, the company's performance in terms of growth in video and cash flow generation is undeniable (and Kowaleski acknowledges that).

One could add that if it manages to grow with flawed products and lack of strategic direction, there is ample room for improvement. The company could develop algorithms to make the content much more relevant and personal for its users for instance and/or provide more strategic focus.

If it manages to do that, it could even turn around its declining advertising business.

Then there is the risk of continued increases of content expenses. The company suffers an increase in product development and content expenses, reaching $30.1M in Q2, up 23.3% from $24.4M a year ago. Keep in mind that product development was actually down $1M due to a one-off $1.9M reward breakage (Q2CC):

...which occurs when streamers churn or stopped using their account and leave a balance of outstanding rewards offset by increased app store fees as video revenue has grown.

Going forward, this reward breakage will be roughly $400K a quarter. Adding this one-off $1.5M to product development and content cost raises the y/y increase to 29.5%.

As a percentage of revenue, product development and content costs have grown significantly, up from 34% Q3 2016 to 50% Q3 2017, 57% Q3 2018 and 62.9% in Q2 2019 (if we add that $1.5M of "excess" breakage back to these cost).

This looks to be a similar ailment of which some of the Chinese video streamers suffer, experiencing an escalation in talent cost, as it's called over there. The Chinese market is much more competitive and developed, so the hunt for the revenue stars is very intense and "talents" with drawing large audiences have to be given significant incentives.

The problem is that product development cost and content expenses are aggregated, so we don't know which part is responsible for the rise. If it's product development, that would paint a much more benign picture compared to escalating content expenses.

Conclusion

There are two obvious things to like about this company. First is the rapid growth in video, and the way it will be able to leverage this with its video platform as a service in the future. The second is the considerable amount of free cash flow the company generates.

Rising content cost could be a problem, but perhaps it isn't and the company simply spends a lot of money developing new products, which is fine given the cash flow the company generates. We tend to hold the latter view as we're unaware of talent battles similar to those between the Chinese platforms, but we're not entirely sure and are surprised no analyst inquired about this during the CC.

The shares don't seem overly expensive to us, and given the video growth, we think they are a fair bet here.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.