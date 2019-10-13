Enhanced Aggregate Bond Yield Through AGGY

Incorporating AGGY's 3.1% distribution yield into a broad-based fixed income portfolio can be beneficial not only as a replacement, but also as a complement to other bond funds.

As baby boomers continue to retire and seek shelter within fixed income, new bond products are hard to find that can focus on safety of principal while earning higher effective yield. Passive exchange traded funds continue to gain asset inflows as active managers continue to find it harder to beat their appropriate benchmarks. This is no different with passive bond funds as well. One company trying to put there own mark on the ETF world is WisdomTree. An exchange traded fund that doesn't have much coverage here on Seeking Alpha is the Wisdom Tree Yield Enhanced Aggregate Bond Fund (AGGY). What stuck out to me originally was the idea that one could enhance yield, while also following the Barclays Aggregate Bond Index.

AGGY's Investment Thesis

The WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund seeks to track the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Aggregate Enhanced Yield Index. Most investors here know the Barclays Aggregate Bond index and the biggest product that follows it; the iShares Barclays Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG). What separates AGGY from AGG is how AGGY attempts to enhance income potential by sourcing opportunities within the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Aggregate Bond Index. The management team does this by applying a rules-based approach while it re-weights the sub-components of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Aggregate Bond Index to enhance yield, while broadly maintaining familiar risk characteristics.

How Does AGGY Enhance Yield?

1. AGGY Divides The AGG Into 20 Sub-components

The Aggregate bond index is decomposed into 20 different bond buckets across sectors, maturity, and credit quality. While each component retains suitable size for investability and liquidity purposes, each bucket may present a unique combination of risk and reward. The Barclays Aggregate Bond Index has roughly 39% United States Treasury holdings, as AGGY has re-balanced its holdings to only hold 18% Treasuries since the yields are so low.

2. Develop & Apply Constraints

After applying sub-components to the Aggregate Bond Index, AGGY then applies tracking error constraints. This tracking error would be set to a maximum of 35 basis points and a portfolio turnover constraint of 5% due to monthly re-balancing. Lastly, the weight of major and minor sectors (Treasuries, credit and securitized bonds) cannot deviate by more than 20% from their weights in the Aggregate Bond Index as well.

3. Determine Index Weights

On a monthly basis, weights of the Index are reallocated across the 20 sub-components to maximize yield while adhering to the constraints listed above. For example, if a Treasury note is maturing in three years and has a 10% weight within the 1-5 Years Treasury sub-component, the new calculated weight of 12% allocated to the Treasury 1-5 sub-component would result in a weight of 1.2% at month-end. After all this, the AGGY's enhanced yield is re-balanced at each month-end.

The final result of all this is a product that focuses on purely enhancing yields, while still trying to stay true to that of AGG. For investors in retirement needing to hit minimum income targets to live off, this modification of the Aggregate Bond Index could help achieve more of their objectives. For managers like myself concerned about the high-yield bond market (HYG), this approach also can provide higher income potential than that of an investment-grade portfolio (LQD).

The Risk Metrics of AGGY vs. AGG

Since its inception in 2016, we are somewhat limited to only a few complete years of measurements of AGGY's risk. I am sure this won't come as a shocker, but since AGGY focuses more on corporate credit and mortgage backed security products, the volatility is slightly higher than that of AGG. Many perceive risk in terms of price volatility and fluctuations. AGGY is about 50 basis points more volatile annually than AGG. Lets take a look below at some of the other metrics:

Metric AGGY AGG Arithmetic Mean (monthly) 0.41% 0.32% Arithmetic Mean (annualized) 5.02% 3.91% Geometric Mean (monthly) 0.40% 0.32% Geometric Mean (annualized) 4.94% 3.85% Volatility (monthly) 1.12% 0.98% Volatility (annualized) 3.88% 3.39% Downside Deviation (monthly) 0.62% 0.52% Max. Drawdown -3.94% -3.52% US Market Correlation -0.01 -0.23 Beta(*) -0.00 -0.06 Alpha (annualized) 4.95% 4.62% R2 0.01% 5.20% Sharpe Ratio 0.96 0.79 Sortino Ratio 1.63 1.37 Treynor Ratio (%) -1,193.75 -42.01 Calmar Ratio 0.88 0.87 Active Return -7.41% -8.50% Tracking Error 12.89% 13.44% Information Ratio -0.57 -0.63 Skewness -0.29 0.04 Excess Kurtosis 1.00 1.34 Historical Value-at-Risk (5%) -1.59% -1.09% Analytical Value-at-Risk (5%) -1.43% -1.29% Conditional Value-at-Risk (5%) -2.27% -1.85% Upside Capture Ratio (%) 14.15 7.56 Downside Capture Ratio (%) -13.37 -18.97 Safe Withdrawal Rate 34.36% 33.58% Perpetual Withdrawal Rate 3.27% 1.99% Positive Periods 32 out of 45 (71.11%) 29 out of 45 (64.44%) Gain/Loss Ratio 1.09 1.37

(Source: Portfolio Visualizer)

AGGY is very close in all of its risk metrics than AGG. One thing an investor should note is most risk measurements here are about 50 basis points higher than AGG. This also coincides with AGGY paying about 50 basis points more in yield.

One could conclude that, yes, higher yield does come typically with more price and volatility risk.

As you look at more fixed income products for yourself, always remember that higher yield can mean more risk to the principal. Even here with AGGY, the small 50 basis points enhanced yield has also increased our risk calculations above.

Enhanced Yield, Enhanced Returns

Since we have looked at how the ETF attempts to produce alpha and the risks that come with this, lets take a look at the end result below:

Data by YCharts

As we can see, the AGGY has returned over 250 basis points extra total return to investors as of this year alone. For investors wanting to take slightly more risk, the AGGY can provide an aggregate approach to investing in investment grade bonds, while earning a little more yield.

Data by YCharts

That little extra yield right now is around 40-45 basis points. When considering all the facts listed above, AGGY could be a good fit instead of AGG if you are comfortable taking on a little more volatility. You can see the spread in the distribution yield has narrowed quite a bit from January when AGGY yielded around 3.4%, and AGG yielded 2.75%. However, investors are still earning above 3% in yield.

Summary & Look Forward

When deciding what bond funds to purchase in your fixed income allocations of your balanced portfolio, you might want to consider WisdomTree's AGGY. I like the fact of slightly shifting the allocations around within the index, so investors are not so dependent on United States Treasuries. AGGY will trade with general yield curve movements, and give you more beta to that 20+Year Treasury (TLT) than the AGG. As interest rates continue lower from the Federal Reserve Bank becoming more dovish, AGGY should continue its outperformance as it does trade higher when rates head lower. If you are an investor who believers that the long-end of the curve will rise, none of these funds would be helpful to you. For the rest of you who aren't sure where rates could head, it is a good way to own an aggregate allocation, while not trying to select which fixed income asset class will do better than others. Check out more information here on AGGY and give consideration to an enhanced way of investing in the Barclays Aggregate Bond Index.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AGG. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: These are professional opinions of Mr. Josh Ortner, CTFA. The information provided should not be construed as personal financial advice.