September Regional Bank Portfolio Update

I now have seven community banks in my portfolio. Of these, North American Savings Bank (OTC:NASB) released third quarter earnings in August and Putnam Bancorp (PBBI) released yearly earnings in September. All of the other five banks will release third quarter earnings in late October. With a glut of reports coming later this month, I figured I should go ahead and release my estimates for NASB and PBBI at this time. The NASB portion is a repeat of a blog post made in early September which was read by a whopping five people. Thus, it should be new to most of the audience.
On August 7, NASB announced $1.80 in earnings for the 3rd quarter, compared to $1.02 for the same quarter in 2018. But they did caution much of that was due to a one time gain from real estate, and this is borne out by an increase of about $8 million in non-interest income year to year. Here are the financials (Table 1):
Table 1: NASB Financials
|
NASB (Thousands)
|
2019 (3rd)
|
2018
|
2017
|
2016
|
Assets
|
$2,451,353
|
$2,060,361
|
$2,062,302
|
$1,949,677
|
Liabilities
|
$2,199,672
|
$1,828,680
|
$1,829,663
|
$1,735,294
|
Shareholder Equity (Total)
|
$251,681
|
$231,681
|
$232,639
|
$214,383
|
Intangible Assets
|
$6,347
|
$6,495
|
$6,859
|
$7,934
|
Total Loans Outstanding
|
$1,900,404
|
$1,836,624
|
$1,711,809
|
$1,586,054
|
Impaired Loans
|
$14,000
|
$9,200
|
$22,100
|
Provision for Loan Losses
|
$1,750
|
$2,625
|
$950
|
$1,350
|
Deposits
|
$1,709,492
|
$1,536,226
|
$1,296,112
|
$1,277,293
|
Shares Outstanding
|
7,384,851
|
7,385,000
|
7,395,000
|
7,413,000
|
Net Interest Income
|
$60,294
|
$77,928
|
$74,114
|
$60,648
|
Non Interest Expense
|
$55,120
|
$69,991
|
$76,420
|
$75,808
|
Total Noninterest Income
|
$35,460
|
$37,299
|
$50,796
|
$51,971
|
Income Taxes
|
$9,721
|
$13,480
|
$18,143
|
$13,068
|
Net Income (Total)
|
$29,163
|
$29,131
|
$29,397
|
$22,393
|
Earnings/Share
|
$3.95
|
$3.94
|
$3.98
|
$3.02
|
Dividends/ Share
|
$1.50
|
$3.82
|
$1.22
|
$0.98
|
Share Price at Close of Period
|
$40.55
|
$40.60
|
$36.11
|
$33.50
|
Yield
|
4.92%
|
9.41%
|
3.38%
|
2.93%
|
Shares Repurchased
|
36,327
|
FINANCIAL RATIOS
|
Shareholder Equity/ Assets
|
10.27%
|
11.24%
|
11.28%
|
11.00%
|
Book Value
|
$34.08
|
$31.37
|
$31.46
|
$28.92
|
Tangible Book Value
|
$33.22
|
$30.49
|
$30.53
|
$27.85
|
Efficiency Ratio
|
58%
|
61%
|
61%
|
67%
|
Net Interest Margin
|
3.38%
|
3.78%
|
3.69%
|
Price/Earnings
|
8.19
|
10.29
|
9.08
|
11.09
|
Price/Book
|
1.19
|
1.29
|
1.15
|
1.16
|
Tangible Price/Book
|
1.22
|
1.33
|
1.18
|
1.20
|
Dividend Payout
|
37.98%
|
96.84%
|
30.69%
|
32.44%
|
Return on Equity
|
15.76%
|
12.55%
|
13.15%
|
Return on Assets
|
1.64%
|
1.41%
|
1.47%
|
Impaired Loans/Total Loans
|
N/A
|
0.76%
|
0.54%
|
1.39%
|
Stock Valuation
|
P/B
|
$40.86
|
P/E
|
$49.17
|
$45.88
|
$46.23
|
$35.13
|
Buyout Valuation
|
P/B
|
$53.82
|
$55.58
|
$55.65
|
$50.76
So the Tangible Book Value has increased as has ROA and ROE. My Valuation metrics now show the stock should be selling between $40.86 and $49.17 (closed today at $43.24) with a buyout value of $53.82. This buyout value has dropped since last year as new data indicates a different buyout multiple for banks such as NASB; it has nothing to do with performance.
NASB is up over 5% since the recommendation and, since there are no apparent red flags, I see no reason to delve any further.
On September 26, Putnam Bank (PBBI) released their annual report for their Fiscal Year ending June 30. In my March 21 article, this stock was specifically recommended as a buyout candidate as they just became eligible to be sold. Unfortunately it has been the worst performing holding at a -2% loss so we will need to look more closely to see if we can spot any issues or trends that may have arisen.
Here are the numbers from the Annual Report (Tables 2 & 3).
Table 2: PBBI Capital Ratios
|
Capital Ratios
|
2019
|
2018
|
2017
|
Required
|
Common Equity Tier 1
|
17.69%
|
18.19%
|
19.33%
|
7.00%
|
Tier 1 Risk Based Assets
|
17.69%
|
18.19%
|
19.33%
|
8.50%
|
Total Capital Ratio
|
18.53%
|
19.05%
|
20.20%
|
10.50%
Table 3: PBBI Financials
|
PBBI (Thousands)
|
2019
|
2018
|
2017
|
2016
|
Assets
|
$538,030
|
$525,388
|
$524,148
|
$502,557
|
Liabilities
|
$452,958
|
$441,099
|
$439,611
|
$417,469
|
Intangible Assets
|
$6,912
|
$6,912
|
$6,912
|
$6,912
|
Shareholder Equity (Total)
|
$85,072
|
$84,289
|
$84,537
|
$85,088
|
Shareholder Equity (Tangible)
|
$78,160
|
$77,377
|
$77,625
|
$78,176
|
Total Loans Outstanding
|
$378,017
|
$352,270
|
$309,792
|
$251,344
|
Provision for Loan Losses
|
-$400
|
$225
|
$548
|
$663
|
Non Performing Loans
|
$4,200
|
$4,403
|
$4,399
|
$4,248
|
Deposits
|
$383,859
|
$371,585
|
$365,761
|
$356,066
|
Shares Outstanding
|
7,134,494
|
7,312,636
|
7,425,191
|
7,546,165
|
Net Interest Income
|
$14,958
|
$14,081
|
$12,138
|
$10,561
|
Non Interest Expense
|
$12,851
|
$12,335
|
$11,715
|
$11,448
|
Total Noninterest Income
|
$2,656
|
$2,773
|
$3,263
|
$2,689
|
Income Taxes
|
$856
|
$1,165
|
$822
|
$239
|
Net Income (Total)
|
$4,307
|
$3,129
|
$2,316
|
$900
|
Earnings/Share
|
$0.60
|
$0.43
|
$0.31
|
$0.12
|
Dividends/ Share
|
$0.33
|
$0.20
|
$0.13
|
$0.13
|
Share Price at Close of Period
|
$11.85
|
$11.35
|
$10.55
|
$8.42
|
Yield
|
2.78%
|
1.76%
|
1.23%
|
1.54%
|
Shares Repurchased
|
175,983
|
199,649
|
211,400
|
0
|
SE Used for Share Repurchase
|
$1,925
|
$2,076
|
FINANCIAL RATIOS
|
Shareholder Equity/ Assets
|
15.81%
|
16.04%
|
16.13%
|
16.93%
|
Book Value
|
$11.92
|
$11.53
|
$11.39
|
$11.28
|
Tangible Book Value
|
$10.96
|
$10.58
|
$10.45
|
$10.36
|
Efficiency Ratio
|
73%
|
73%
|
76%
|
86%
|
Net Interest Margin
|
2.81%
|
2.68%
|
2.36%
|
2.30%
|
Price/Earnings
|
19.63
|
26.53
|
33.82
|
70.60
|
Price/Book
|
1.08
|
1.07
|
1.01
|
0.81
|
Dividend Payout
|
54.66%
|
46.74%
|
41.68%
|
109.00%
|
Return on Equity
|
5.09%
|
3.71%
|
2.73%
|
1.36%
|
Return on Assets
|
0.81%
|
0.60%
|
0.45%
|
0.18%
|
% of NP Loans/Total Loans
|
1.11%
|
1.25%
|
1.42%
|
1.69%
|
Stock Valuation
|
P/B
|
$13.47
|
P/E
|
$7.02
|
$5.70
|
$4.15
|
$1.59
|
Buyout Valuation
|
P/B
|
$18.08
|
$14.07
|
$13.90
|
$13.78
Basically every metric is moving in the direction we would want. Things to note:
- The Capital Ratios are well above requirements.
- Shareholder Equity appears flat but over $4 million has been used in the last two years for share repurchase. This would have added approximately 54 cents to the Tangible Book Value.
- Earnings per share increased nicely (about 40%) but the corresponding 65% dividend increase pushed the payout ratio over 50%. Not a danger sign but we usually want to be below that figure.
- ROA, ROE, and NIM are increasing nicely and buyout valuation is up to $18. Current valuation is not as robust as we would like ($7.02-$13.47), especially on the low end. This is due to the P/E being very high but it has declined considerably in past four years.
I am comfortable with the numbers and will continue to hold, especially with a 3% yield. The market wasn’t impressed as the stock fell a full 3.5% from $11.53 to $11.12 the day after the report was released but is back up to about $11.50 at the time of this writing.
As far as the rest of the portfolio, per my last article, Auburn Bank (AUBN) was sold at $46.74. This was the closing price of AUBN on the day the article was published. I am also changing my rating on AUBN from Bullish to Neutral although I really have no idea. It hit the estimated Buyout Price and I will almost always sell in that situation.
Table 4 has some pertinent statistics for each bank in the portfolio. NASB and PBBI are in bold as they have been updated since the last report.
Table 4: Portfolio Statistics
|
Symbol
|
Price
|
Earnings
|
P/E
|
TBV
|
ROA
|
ROE
|
P/TB
|
First Bank of Va
|
FXNC
|
$18.44
|
$1.76
|
10.48
|
$14.61
|
1.15%
|
13.28%
|
1.26
|
Katahdin Bank
|
KTHN
|
$18.00
|
$2.08
|
8.65
|
$17.65
|
0.92%
|
10.27%
|
1.02
|
North America Sav
|
NASB
|
$43.24
|
$4.95
|
8.74
|
$33.22
|
1.64%
|
15.76%
|
1.30
|
Oregon Bancorp
|
ORBN
|
$25.50
|
$4.30
|
5.93
|
$13.83
|
3.81%
|
32.85%
|
1.84
|
Putnam Bancorp
|
PBBI
|
$11.30
|
$0.60
|
18.83
|
$10.96
|
0.81%
|
5.09%
|
1.03
|
Parke Bancorp
|
PKBK
|
$22.18
|
$2.66
|
8.34
|
$15.32
|
1.87%
|
17.77%
|
1.45
|
U & I Financial
|
UNIF
|
$8.55
|
$0.96
|
8.91
|
$8.43
|
1.67%
|
11.03%
|
1.01
Table 5 lists the valuations for each bank. P/E and TBV prices are the expected range using the average P/E and TBV of a Regional Bank (11.5 and 1.23 respectively). The TBV Buyout value is the expected buyout price using the average takeover TBV of about 1.65. Again, NASB and PBBI have been updated.
Table 5: Bank Valuations
|
Stock Valuation
|
Buyout
|
Symbol
|
TBV Price
|
P/E Price
|
TBV Buyout
|
FXNC
|
$17.97
|
$20.36
|
$24.11
|
KTHN
|
$21.71
|
$24.07
|
$29.12
|
NASB
|
$40.86
|
$49.17
|
$53.82
|
ORBN
|
$17.29
|
$46.31
|
$26.97
|
PBBI
|
$13.48
|
$6.98
|
$18.08
|
PKBK
|
$18.84
|
$30.78
|
$25.28
|
UNIF
|
$10.54
|
$11.84
|
$11.21
As far as performance, I have about a 12% gain since I began these exercises in February. This beats both Benchmarks: QABA, which has a slight loss, and the S&P 500 which is up about 2.5%. The prices are as of COB October 10 and the dividends are cumulative. AUBN is shaded (or should be) as it was sold on September 26.
Table 6: Portfolio Performance versus Benchmark and S&P
|
Symbol
|
Date Recommended
|
Buy Price
|
Current/Sale Price
|
Dividend
|
G/L
|
Gain (%)
|
AUBN
|
7/8/19
|
$33.22
|
$46.74
|
$0.25
|
$13.77
|
41.45%
|
FXNC
|
9/26/19
|
$18.25
|
$18.44
|
$0.19
|
1.04%
|
KTHN
|
2/6/19
|
$16.73
|
$18.00
|
$0.33
|
$1.60
|
9.59%
|
NASB
|
5/6/19
|
$41.00
|
$43.24
|
$1.00
|
$3.24
|
7.90%
|
ORBN
|
8/15/19
|
$24.26
|
$25.50
|
$0.11
|
$1.35
|
5.56%
|
PBBI
|
3/22/19
|
$11.85
|
$11.30
|
$0.14
|
-$0.41
|
-3.46%
|
PKBK
|
2/14/19
|
$21.00
|
$22.18
|
$0.46
|
$1.64
|
7.81%
|
UNIF
|
9/19/19
|
$8.55
|
$8.55
|
$0.00
|
$0.00
|
0.00%
|
$174.86
|
$193.95
|
$2.29
|
$21.38
|
12.23%
I am still happy with the holdings. Early November will bring a report with five updates so my attitude may be changed by then.
Finally, I am trying to add another bank as I have submitted an article that should be published any day.
As always, please do your own due diligence and, if you do buy, always set a limit order.
Disclosure: I am/we are long NASB, PKBK, KTHN, PBBI. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.