September Regional Bank Portfolio Update

The overall portfolio is up over 12% since inception in February, a strong performance compared to Benchmarks.

Putnam Bank released year end results. It is the worst performing bank in the portfolio so we need to look closely at the results.

I now have seven community banks in my portfolio. Of these, North American Savings Bank (OTC:NASB) released third quarter earnings in August and Putnam Bancorp (PBBI) released yearly earnings in September. All of the other five banks will release third quarter earnings in late October. With a glut of reports coming later this month, I figured I should go ahead and release my estimates for NASB and PBBI at this time. The NASB portion is a repeat of a blog post made in early September which was read by a whopping five people. Thus, it should be new to most of the audience.

On August 7, NASB announced $1.80 in earnings for the 3rd quarter, compared to $1.02 for the same quarter in 2018. But they did caution much of that was due to a one time gain from real estate, and this is borne out by an increase of about $8 million in non-interest income year to year. Here are the financials (Table 1):

Table 1: NASB Financials

NASB (Thousands) 2019 (3rd) 2018 2017 2016 Assets $2,451,353 $2,060,361 $2,062,302 $1,949,677 Liabilities $2,199,672 $1,828,680 $1,829,663 $1,735,294 Shareholder Equity (Total) $251,681 $231,681 $232,639 $214,383 Intangible Assets $6,347 $6,495 $6,859 $7,934 Total Loans Outstanding $1,900,404 $1,836,624 $1,711,809 $1,586,054 Impaired Loans $14,000 $9,200 $22,100 Provision for Loan Losses $1,750 $2,625 $950 $1,350 Deposits $1,709,492 $1,536,226 $1,296,112 $1,277,293 Shares Outstanding 7,384,851 7,385,000 7,395,000 7,413,000 Net Interest Income $60,294 $77,928 $74,114 $60,648 Non Interest Expense $55,120 $69,991 $76,420 $75,808 Total Noninterest Income $35,460 $37,299 $50,796 $51,971 Income Taxes $9,721 $13,480 $18,143 $13,068 Net Income (Total) $29,163 $29,131 $29,397 $22,393 Earnings/Share $3.95 $3.94 $3.98 $3.02 Dividends/ Share $1.50 $3.82 $1.22 $0.98 Share Price at Close of Period $40.55 $40.60 $36.11 $33.50 Yield 4.92% 9.41% 3.38% 2.93% Shares Repurchased 36,327 FINANCIAL RATIOS Shareholder Equity/ Assets 10.27% 11.24% 11.28% 11.00% Book Value $34.08 $31.37 $31.46 $28.92 Tangible Book Value $33.22 $30.49 $30.53 $27.85 Efficiency Ratio 58% 61% 61% 67% Net Interest Margin 3.38% 3.78% 3.69% Price/Earnings 8.19 10.29 9.08 11.09 Price/Book 1.19 1.29 1.15 1.16 Tangible Price/Book 1.22 1.33 1.18 1.20 Dividend Payout 37.98% 96.84% 30.69% 32.44% Return on Equity 15.76% 12.55% 13.15% Return on Assets 1.64% 1.41% 1.47% Impaired Loans/Total Loans N/A 0.76% 0.54% 1.39% Stock Valuation P/B $40.86 P/E $49.17 $45.88 $46.23 $35.13 Buyout Valuation P/B $53.82 $55.58 $55.65 $50.76

So the Tangible Book Value has increased as has ROA and ROE. My Valuation metrics now show the stock should be selling between $40.86 and $49.17 (closed today at $43.24) with a buyout value of $53.82. This buyout value has dropped since last year as new data indicates a different buyout multiple for banks such as NASB; it has nothing to do with performance.

NASB is up over 5% since the recommendation and, since there are no apparent red flags, I see no reason to delve any further.

On September 26, Putnam Bank (PBBI) released their annual report for their Fiscal Year ending June 30. In my March 21 article, this stock was specifically recommended as a buyout candidate as they just became eligible to be sold. Unfortunately it has been the worst performing holding at a -2% loss so we will need to look more closely to see if we can spot any issues or trends that may have arisen.

Here are the numbers from the Annual Report (Tables 2 & 3).

Table 2: PBBI Capital Ratios

Capital Ratios 2019 2018 2017 Required Common Equity Tier 1 17.69% 18.19% 19.33% 7.00% Tier 1 Risk Based Assets 17.69% 18.19% 19.33% 8.50% Total Capital Ratio 18.53% 19.05% 20.20% 10.50%

Table 3: PBBI Financials

PBBI (Thousands) 2019 2018 2017 2016 Assets $538,030 $525,388 $524,148 $502,557 Liabilities $452,958 $441,099 $439,611 $417,469 Intangible Assets $6,912 $6,912 $6,912 $6,912 Shareholder Equity (Total) $85,072 $84,289 $84,537 $85,088 Shareholder Equity (Tangible) $78,160 $77,377 $77,625 $78,176 Total Loans Outstanding $378,017 $352,270 $309,792 $251,344 Provision for Loan Losses -$400 $225 $548 $663 Non Performing Loans $4,200 $4,403 $4,399 $4,248 Deposits $383,859 $371,585 $365,761 $356,066 Shares Outstanding 7,134,494 7,312,636 7,425,191 7,546,165 Net Interest Income $14,958 $14,081 $12,138 $10,561 Non Interest Expense $12,851 $12,335 $11,715 $11,448 Total Noninterest Income $2,656 $2,773 $3,263 $2,689 Income Taxes $856 $1,165 $822 $239 Net Income (Total) $4,307 $3,129 $2,316 $900 Earnings/Share $0.60 $0.43 $0.31 $0.12 Dividends/ Share $0.33 $0.20 $0.13 $0.13 Share Price at Close of Period $11.85 $11.35 $10.55 $8.42 Yield 2.78% 1.76% 1.23% 1.54% Shares Repurchased 175,983 199,649 211,400 0 SE Used for Share Repurchase $1,925 $2,076 FINANCIAL RATIOS Shareholder Equity/ Assets 15.81% 16.04% 16.13% 16.93% Book Value $11.92 $11.53 $11.39 $11.28 Tangible Book Value $10.96 $10.58 $10.45 $10.36 Efficiency Ratio 73% 73% 76% 86% Net Interest Margin 2.81% 2.68% 2.36% 2.30% Price/Earnings 19.63 26.53 33.82 70.60 Price/Book 1.08 1.07 1.01 0.81 Dividend Payout 54.66% 46.74% 41.68% 109.00% Return on Equity 5.09% 3.71% 2.73% 1.36% Return on Assets 0.81% 0.60% 0.45% 0.18% % of NP Loans/Total Loans 1.11% 1.25% 1.42% 1.69% Stock Valuation P/B $13.47 P/E $7.02 $5.70 $4.15 $1.59 Buyout Valuation P/B $18.08 $14.07 $13.90 $13.78

Basically every metric is moving in the direction we would want. Things to note:

The Capital Ratios are well above requirements. Shareholder Equity appears flat but over $4 million has been used in the last two years for share repurchase. This would have added approximately 54 cents to the Tangible Book Value. Earnings per share increased nicely (about 40%) but the corresponding 65% dividend increase pushed the payout ratio over 50%. Not a danger sign but we usually want to be below that figure. ROA, ROE, and NIM are increasing nicely and buyout valuation is up to $18. Current valuation is not as robust as we would like ($7.02-$13.47), especially on the low end. This is due to the P/E being very high but it has declined considerably in past four years.

I am comfortable with the numbers and will continue to hold, especially with a 3% yield. The market wasn’t impressed as the stock fell a full 3.5% from $11.53 to $11.12 the day after the report was released but is back up to about $11.50 at the time of this writing.

As far as the rest of the portfolio, per my last article, Auburn Bank (AUBN) was sold at $46.74. This was the closing price of AUBN on the day the article was published. I am also changing my rating on AUBN from Bullish to Neutral although I really have no idea. It hit the estimated Buyout Price and I will almost always sell in that situation.

Table 4 has some pertinent statistics for each bank in the portfolio. NASB and PBBI are in bold as they have been updated since the last report.

Table 4: Portfolio Statistics

Symbol Price Earnings P/E TBV ROA ROE P/TB First Bank of Va FXNC $18.44 $1.76 10.48 $14.61 1.15% 13.28% 1.26 Katahdin Bank KTHN $18.00 $2.08 8.65 $17.65 0.92% 10.27% 1.02 North America Sav NASB $43.24 $4.95 8.74 $33.22 1.64% 15.76% 1.30 Oregon Bancorp ORBN $25.50 $4.30 5.93 $13.83 3.81% 32.85% 1.84 Putnam Bancorp PBBI $11.30 $0.60 18.83 $10.96 0.81% 5.09% 1.03 Parke Bancorp PKBK $22.18 $2.66 8.34 $15.32 1.87% 17.77% 1.45 U & I Financial UNIF $8.55 $0.96 8.91 $8.43 1.67% 11.03% 1.01

Table 5 lists the valuations for each bank. P/E and TBV prices are the expected range using the average P/E and TBV of a Regional Bank (11.5 and 1.23 respectively). The TBV Buyout value is the expected buyout price using the average takeover TBV of about 1.65. Again, NASB and PBBI have been updated.

Table 5: Bank Valuations

Stock Valuation Buyout Symbol TBV Price P/E Price TBV Buyout FXNC $17.97 $20.36 $24.11 KTHN $21.71 $24.07 $29.12 NASB $40.86 $49.17 $53.82 ORBN $17.29 $46.31 $26.97 PBBI $13.48 $6.98 $18.08 PKBK $18.84 $30.78 $25.28 UNIF $10.54 $11.84 $11.21

As far as performance, I have about a 12% gain since I began these exercises in February. This beats both Benchmarks: QABA, which has a slight loss, and the S&P 500 which is up about 2.5%. The prices are as of COB October 10 and the dividends are cumulative. AUBN is shaded (or should be) as it was sold on September 26.

Table 6: Portfolio Performance versus Benchmark and S&P

Symbol Date Recommended Buy Price Current/Sale Price Dividend G/L Gain (%) AUBN 7/8/19 $33.22 $46.74 $0.25 $13.77 41.45% FXNC 9/26/19 $18.25 $18.44 $0.19 1.04% KTHN 2/6/19 $16.73 $18.00 $0.33 $1.60 9.59% NASB 5/6/19 $41.00 $43.24 $1.00 $3.24 7.90% ORBN 8/15/19 $24.26 $25.50 $0.11 $1.35 5.56% PBBI 3/22/19 $11.85 $11.30 $0.14 -$0.41 -3.46% PKBK 2/14/19 $21.00 $22.18 $0.46 $1.64 7.81% UNIF 9/19/19 $8.55 $8.55 $0.00 $0.00 0.00% $174.86 $193.95 $2.29 $21.38 12.23%

I am still happy with the holdings. Early November will bring a report with five updates so my attitude may be changed by then.

Finally, I am trying to add another bank as I have submitted an article that should be published any day.

As always, please do your own due diligence and, if you do buy, always set a limit order.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NASB, PKBK, KTHN, PBBI. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.