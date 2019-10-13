Pre-Earnings Financials Review: Potential PitFalls (Video)

Earnings season is upon us again, and many of the major financial names start reporting the week of the 14th. In August we pointed out that financials continued their trend of making divergent lower highs and they have done so yet again in September. J.P Morgan Chase (JPM) being one of the only exceptions. Our thesis is that this continues to be a canary in the coal mine belying the markets underlying weakness as it tries to turn down in more of a Primary degree 4th wave. In the video below we update the analysis of the SPDRs Select Sector Financial ETF (XLF) as well as many of the individual components that start reporting, also looking at shorter term volatility into and beyond those earnings.

XLF's divergence from the broad market is subtle but it is noticeable. Whether we maintain a (B.) wave count leaving the top of P.3 at a 2018 top or call the September 2019 peak the "truncated" top of 5 of (5) of P.3 we still have a possible "one-two" start of a diagonal down from the September top. As long as price stays under that level we are looking for resolution lower initially toward the 24 region. The 19-17 region into late 2020 is still the ideal support for P.4.

As discussed in previous articles JPM counts more like the broad equity markets than other financials that have been significantly weaker through-out their 2012-present rallies based on Fibonacci extensions and relative subwave structure. The move up from December 2018 in JPM can count as complted Ending Diagonal as 5 of (5) of P.3 and the structure off the September high matches that discussed in XLF. Holding under that high points price toward 107.50-105 region next in what can be just the early start to its P.4 targeting the 70s longer term.

Next discussed in our video is CitiGroup (C). This chart along with Morgan Stanely (MS), Goldman Sachs (GS) and a cohort of other count a completed corrective move up from the end of the 2008 Financial Crisis as a likely Cycle Degree "b" wave top in place. So the structure down in these off the 2018 highs counts as the start of Primary degree wave 1 down in a much larger cycle "c". These charts are all very similar to Deutsche Bank (DB) circa late 2010 as has been discussed in previous articles. Also included in this group are First Horizon (FHN), M&T BANK (MTB) and FNB Corp (FNB).

Those who focus on Fundamental analysis might want to check in with Eric Basmajian. Hes has discussed a lot the struggled European banks have had in dealing with negative interest rates and that contagion is certainly spreading to this side of the pond.

Similar structures to those highlighted in the short term on JPM & XLF exist on many of these names too. MS for example looks like a clear corrective bounce off the recent lows as a "(b.)" wave inside the start of the 3rd down in a larger ED for (C.) off its May top. In fact it was the structure here that had us watching for this larger wider bounce off the earlier October low in the broad market. With all of the Moving Averages (Daily) bunched together here in the 42/43 region and the EW structure pointing down in a (c.) toward 35 region the upcoming earnings on Thursday morning could provide some more wild swings.

Allowing for Bank of America (BAC) to be in a P.4, but unlike JPM it counts as the 4th of a Diagonal post Financial Crisis. But not only does it look like the others counting (B.) waves into August (or earlier) highs, it has a nearly identical short term setup off September. A "one-two" start to a five wave diagonal down targeting the 24 region into later this year. The wave "(iii.)" of that should be an abc move toward 25.

US Bancorp (USB) might be closer to JPM in that it should get getting the P.4 of an impulse it has one of the cleaner impulsive starts as a 1-2 of its (C.) wave down from the July high. Resistance is the 55 region for a similar smaller degree wave ii bounce setting up the heart of the 3rd of the (C.) down targeting the lower 40s into 2020. Similarly BlackRock (BLK), The PNC Financial Services Group (PNC) and BB&T Corp (BBT) all count at slightly different points but trying to start their equivalent (C.) waves down in that larger P.4 into 2020.

What ever has been driving the broad market to nominal higher extension and delaying a larger correction has certainly not been the financials. They continue to LEAD in weakness.

Disclosure: I am/we are short JPM, MS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.