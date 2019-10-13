Precious Investing Lessons From The Debacle Of Valaris

Valaris (VAL) has caused devastating losses to its shareholders since it peaked, in mid-2014. During this period, the stock has plunged 98%. This stock has been my worst investment ever but fortunately I stopped my losses at 50% and my portfolio has enjoyed a strong recovery since then. In this article, I will analyze the precious lessons that investors can take from the debacle of Valaris. These lessons can help investors avoid other investing disasters, which can devastate the long-term performance of a portfolio.

Lesson 1: The purchase price is irrelevant

Most investors refuse to sell their stocks at a loss, as they sense the feeling of failure in such a case. As this tendency results simply from human nature, it is very widespread. There are a few cases, in which this investing behavior is positive. When investors regret the purchase of a stock for reasons that have nothing to do with its fundamentals, e.g. a broad market sell-off, it is a mistake to sell at a loss. Such losses may accumulate and hurt the total returns of a portfolio.

On the other hand, when the business of a company incurs severe deterioration, the sale of the stock at a loss can save investors from much greater, disastrous losses. The case of Valaris is a great example. In 2012-2014, when oil was hovering around $100 per barrel, offshore drillers were enjoying excessive profits and were investing great amounts on new rigs. However, the shale oil boom caused the price of oil to collapse and thus the day rates of offshore drillers plunged. As a result, all these companies switched from profits to losses. Even worse, they had to continue spending hefty amounts on their past investments, which resulted in a huge oversupply of rigs in the market. It is remarkable that the stocks of all the offshore drillers have slumped more than 90% since mid-2014 and there is still no light at the end of the tunnel due to the continuing oversupply in their market.

When a company incurs severe business deterioration, investors should sell the stock at a loss regardless of the purchase price. In the case of Valaris, I took the tough decision to sell at a 50% loss. The decision was tough because the loss is permanent once you sell the stock, as you will not benefit from a recovery if it happens. However, that decision proved highly beneficial to my portfolio. To be sure, since I sold Valaris at a 50% loss, the stock has incurred additional 95% losses. In other words, I saved my portfolio from devastating losses. The fact that a stock has plunged does not mean that it cannot cause much greater losses in the future.

Lesson 2: Ignore the dividend when business deteriorates

About six months before the business and the stock of Valaris peaked, management raised the dividend by 50% and thus sent the dividend yield to about 5.0%. After the price of oil peaked, the stock price of Valaris began to plunge in tandem with the oil price. The stock lost approximately 50% of its market cap in just six months. As the company did not cut its dividend immediately, many investors were allured by the 10% dividend yield that the stock was offering. That was a fatal mistake.

When the business model of a company is under attack, investors should completely ignore the dividend in their investing decisions. It may take a while until the company cuts its dividend and the capital losses may be disastrous until the dividend cut. This is exactly what happened in the case of Valaris. The stock had plunged about 60% when management cut the dividend by 80%. Moreover, the dividend was eliminated at a later stage. When the profits of a company evaporate and its outlook becomes gloomy, the dividend will be cut sooner or later. To be sure, all the offshore drillers have decimated or eliminated their dividends in the ongoing downturn of their business.

Lesson 3: Ignore the book value when business deteriorates

When Valaris peaked, it was trading below its book value per share. As the stock lost about 50% of its market cap in just six months, it was trading at less than half of its book value back then. That led some investors to conclude that the stock was a great bargain, as it was valued by the market much less than its assets.

However, the reality was different. The stock has proved that it was highly overvalued back then. During the last five years, Valaris has been forced to implement excessive asset write-offs in order to reflect the real value of its assets, which now have a much lower profit potential than in the past. To provide a perspective, the book value of Valaris plunged nearly 50%, from $12.8 billion in 2013 to $6.5 billion in 2015. Therefore, those who invested in the stock based on its deep discount to its book value set up themselves for excessive losses.

Some investors may claim that the book value of Valaris has increased in the last few years. However, the increase in the book value of the company has resulted merely from its recent acquisitions. The lesson for investors is to ignore the book value of a stock when its underlying business fundamentals deteriorate.

Lesson 4: Cyclical stocks require exceptional timing skills

According to Peter Lynch, the legendary investor, the easiest way to lose 50% of the invested capital in a short period is to invest in cyclical stocks with a low price-to-earnings ratio. Unfortunately, it is extremely hard to determine the right time to invest in cyclical stocks. These stocks tend to trade at markedly low, single-digit price-to-earnings ratios near the peak of their cycle and thus look the most attractive near their peak. Moreover, these companies tend to invest excessive amounts in the expansion of their capacity near their peak and thus boast of offering exciting growth potential to investors.

This is exactly what happened in the case of Valaris. Just before the stock topped out, it was trading at a price-to-earnings ratio around 7.0 and analysts were expecting the offshore driller to grow its earnings per share by 15%. Under the typical valuation criteria, the stock was looking a screaming bargain back then. However, that was actually the worst time to invest in offshore drillers. Thanks to their record profits, they were investing excessive amounts in new floaters and jack-ups. Due to those investments and the downturn in this business, the markets of floaters and jack-ups are still heavily oversupplied, with no light on the horizon yet.

Unfortunately for most investors, it is extremely hard to invest in cyclical stocks near their bottom. At that stage, cyclical stocks either post losses or they trade at abnormally high price-to-earnings ratios. Investors need to have strong conviction to invest in this type of stocks near their bottom. Overall, investors should keep in mind that cyclical stocks require exceptional timing skills, which most investors do not have.

Final thoughts

Valaris has been my worst stock pick ever but there are many lessons for investors to learn from this stock. Investors should always do their best to learn from their mistakes; otherwise they are condemned to repeat their mistakes and thus earn poor returns. As I always do my best to avoid selling stocks at a loss, it took me a great amount of courage to sell Valaris at a 50% loss. Fortunately, that sale proved one of my best investing decisions. Thanks to that sale and the recovery of my portfolio, I am now only 10% off my retirement financial target, at the age of 43.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.