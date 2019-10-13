Why Ulta Beauty Won't Lose The Amazon Battle

In my opinion, Ulta will be able to keep growing market share, even if Amazon would significantly increase its effort to enter the beauty market.

Recently, there was some concern about Amazon (AMZN) joining the beauty market, which could impact Ulta Beauty's (ULTA) business. For me, this is very important to examine as competition is one of my three main factors (cash flow, management, competitive advantage) in analysing a stock. In fact, this should be a big question for every investor when considering buying Ulta. Could Amazon hurt its business? In my opinion, if Ulta would suffer from this competition, the impact will be marginal. I will support this opinion based on four facts.

Ulta's customer loyalty is strong

Ulta is creating a very strong customer base, having 33.2 mln active members as of Q2 2019. In fact, loyalty members account for more than 95% of sales. As a consequence, it won't be easy for Amazon to take over Ulta's customers. Ulta can intensively interact with these customers, creating a competitive advantage:

Our loyalty members account for more than 95% of sales and we're using insights about preferences to create more personalized recommendations, replenishment reminders and unique offers, all to drive deeper engagement and increase spend per member.

Interestingly, Ulta's Platinum and Diamond customers (spending $450/year and $1200/year respectively) show a very strong 96% retention. This indicates that these high spending members won't be easy to acquire by Amazon.

(Source: Ulta Beauty)

Ulta targets other part of beauty market

Amazon is primarily focussed on offering replenishment goods at competitive prices. In contrast, Ulta Beauty targets customers who like to try out new cosmetics. In fact, only 3.5% of Ulta's sales are driven by replenishment transactions. Furthermore, 84% of sales are comprised of items not purchased in the previous twelve months, which indicates that its business relies significantly on innovation. Amazon did open a store in June 2019, focusing the professional beauty market (as this market should be easier to penetrate). In contrast, Ulta is expected to only have 10% of their sales from professional stylists. They primarily focus on satisfying normal consumers, providing them an all-in-one shopping experience. Obviously, Amazon generates gross of its sales online. Yes, they are opening some cosmetic stores, but these sales will be very marginal. In contrast, Ulta's customers are mostly purchasing in store only. Furthermore, omni-channel sales are getting more important with annual spending being a lot higher compared to store only. The strategy to disrupt the beauty market via omni-channeling should increase its competitive strenght.

Ulta Beauty's itself is growing in market share

With their differentiated all-in-one, innovative omni-channel approach, Ulta is significantly increasing its market share in the beauty market:

Reflecting data for the February through July period, Ulta Beauty now represents 24.5% of the prestige beauty market as tracked by NPD, an increase of 210 basis points from a year ago

I expect that if Amazon would be able to take over market share in the future, it would be from other less-innovative companies with lower customer loyalty. Taking into account its past ability to satisfy women via its innovative business approach, I think it is unlikely that Ulta would lose market share in the future.

Amazon's market entrances have minor impact

In the past, there were many doubts around companies that would face enormous competition from Amazon entering their markets. For example, in 2017 certain retail companies like Walmart (WMT) fell significantly on the news that Amazon acquired Whole foods. Foot locker (FL) is another example, which was called to be doomed as Amazon was overtaking some of its vendors. In fact, all of these Amazon entrances created a lot more FUD than necessary as all of these companies were able to withstand this competition. I do not deny the fact that Amazon is a strong company which has a significant impact on the retail market. But in my opinion, this 'impact' is largely overblown by the market as most competitors found ways to adept to this treat.

Investor takeaway

It looks like Amazon won't be a threat to Ulta as they are targetting a different segment of the beauty market. There is a high probability that this well-managed company will be able to keep growing it's market share in the future, as customers really love its business. Additionally, the company has a very attractive valuation (99% upside based on my past article) and insiders bought many shares over the past weeks. It looks like this stock is a great buy for patient investors who can withstand the short-term weakness in the US beauty market.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ULTA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.