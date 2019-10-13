BlackRock: International Expansion To Drive Further Growth

To achieve intended asset allocations in the second quarter this year, the company’s clients rebalanced toward fixed income and cash, out of equities.

The company has an ambition to significantly expand its operations outside the United States, particularly in China.

Investment Thesis

Over the last year, shares of BlackRock (BLK), a leading global asset management company, traded flat, which might soon change as the company plans to build its presence in China to become a dominant player in the world’s most populous market.

Corporate profile

Blackrock is leading investment management firm with six trillion of assets under management with employees in more than 30 countries, serving clients in over 100 countries across the globe. The company operates a diverse portfolio of both active and passive investment management strategies. At the end of 2018, the company had approximately 16000 employees and 40 percent of AUM were managed by 50 percent of total workforce for clients outside the United States.

Source: 2019 10-K filing

Insights from the latest quarterly earnings call

During the second quarterly earnings call, the management of the company commented on the most important developments. In the quarter, the company experienced a strong net inflow of assets with a 9 percent annualized organic asset growth rate. Partly as a result of costs associated with a launch of a new closed-end fund, the company’s operating profit ended lower than in the same quarter previous year. According to the company’s CFO Gary Shedlin, clients shifted preferences towards fixed income at the expense of equities.

Clients accelerated rebalancing and de-risking activity, shifting out of equities and into fixed income and cash. BlackRock's globally diverse investment platform, combined with industry-leading risk management and portfolio construction technology, was purposely designed to not only withstand today's market volatility, but thrive in it. -Gary Shedlin, Blackrock’s CFO

The company is also increasingly reliant on technology which is becoming important part of the company’s infrastructure. Including the impact of the acquisition of eFront closed in May, the company’s technology services revenue grew 20 percent year-over-year.

Ambition to expand into China

According to a recent article by Annie Massa, Blackrock is exploring ways to significantly expand on the Chinese market. This should be allegedly achieved through a partnership with China’s largest technology giant Tencent – which could help the company enter the world’s most populous market.

Financial Analysis

Having a closer look at the company’s financial statements, the company has very little debt in its capital structure, maintains a high operating profit margin and has solid operating profitability metrics. Since 2015, the company’s total assets shrunk from a sum of around $240 billion to $160 billion.

Valuation outlook

Through the lenses of F.A.S.T. Graphs, a valuation software based on a technique developed by Peter Lynch, a renowned investor who popularized growth-at-a-reasonable price investing, Blackrock’s shares seem to trade close to their intrinsic value.

Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs

The bottom line

To sum up, despite a slight fall in recent years in Blackrock’s both assets and assets under management, the company seems to have identified a large opportunity for expansion beyond its domestic market. Currently, only about 4.78 percent of total revenue comes from Asia-Pacific. With respect to the size demographic size of the market, this is a small percentage that can grow considerably in the case of a successful Tencent partnership.

