Essex Property Trust Should Outperform Its Peers, But Shares Are Richly Valued

The REIT should continue to perform well thanks to favorable demographic, macroeconomic, and supply and demand trends in its key markets.

Investment Thesis

Essex Property Trust (ESS) delivered another solid Q2 2019 earnings with positive top and bottom lines growth. The REIT should continue to do well in 2020 thanks to several notable trends in its key markets:

strong population and job growth rates, continual declining homeownership rate, favorable supply and demand dynamics, and its robust development pipeline.

The company pays a growing 2.3%-yielding dividend, but its shares are richly valued right now. Therefore, investors may want to wait for a pullback before initiating a position.

Data by YCharts

Recent Developments: Q2 2019 Highlights

Essex delivered another solid quarter with same-property revenue growth of 3.5% year over year (see table below). Its net operating income increased by 4.1% thanks to its effort to constrain its operating expenses growth (only 1.8%). However, its same-property occupancy ratio declined by 10 basis points year over year to 96.6%.

Source: Q2 2019 Supplemental

Earnings and Growth Analysis

We believe Essex will continue to perform well for the following reasons:

Continual decline in homeownership rates in the West

In PwC’s 2020 Real Estate report published recently, the agency observed that U.S. homeownership rate has declined from nearly 69% a decade ago to about 63% ~ 64% at present. PwC also projects that homeownership rate in 2020 will continue to drop to levels not seen since the 1930s and 1940s. Besides the report by PwC, Essex’s major markets in Washington and California also have even lower homeownership rates than the national average. As can be seen from the table below, homeownership rate in the West has declined to 59.3% in Q2 2019 from the rate of 60.9% in Q4 2018. The homeownership rate of 59.3% in the West is also much lower than the national average of 64.1%. We believe Essex’s focus in the urban and suburban markets in the coastal markets in Washington and California will benefit from this trend.

Source: U.S. Census Bureau

Supply will continue to be limited in Essex’s markets

In Essex’s major markets, California and Washington, population growth rates continue to remain healthy and are expected to grow by 0.48% and 1.71% respectively. The solid population growth rates were primarily due to strong job growth in technology sector. In fact, job growth rate in Essex’s major market was about 2.1% in the past 3 months. Therefore, we project continual strong residential rental demand in Essex’s markets. On the supply side, residential permits received in Essex’s major markets has been below the national average in the past few years. In addition, residential permits received in 2019 YTD has fallen by 13% since the peak reached in 2018 in Essex’s major markets. With limited supply and robust demand, we expect Essex to continue to grow its rental revenue in H2 2019 and 2020.

Source: September 2019 Investor Presentation

Source: September 2019 Investor Presentation

Development projects will reach stabilized occupancy in 2020

Essex has a robust development pipeline that consists of 6 projects (see table below). These 6 projects will add an additional 1,853 apartment homes to its existing portfolio of about 60 thousand apartment homes. This will represent a growth of about 3%. Essex expects 5 out of these 6 projects will reach initial occupancy in H2 2019 and reach stabilized operations in 2020. We believe these development projects will contribute to its rental revenue positively in 2020.

Source: September 2019 Investor Presentation

Solid balance sheet

Essex has a strong balance sheet with investment grade credit ratings (BBB+ Positive by Fitch, Baa1 by Moody’s, and BBB+ Stable by S&P). The company has solid net debt to adjusted EBITDA of 5.5x and interest coverage ratio of 4.5x. Essex also has a well laddered debt maturity schedule. The company’s strong balance sheet will allow it to fund its development projects.

Source: September 2019 Investor Presentation

Valuation Analysis

Essex expects to generate funds from operations of $13.19 ~ $13.37 per share in 2019. Using the midpoint of its guidance, we have a price to FFO ratio of 24.84x. This ratio is slightly higher than Equity Residential’s (EQR) 24.2x and AvalonBay’s (AVB) 23.3x. Hence, we think Essex is currently trading at a rich valuation.

Consistent dividend growth

Essex currently pays a quarterly dividend of $1.95 per share. This is equivalent to a dividend yield of 2.3%. Essex has consistently increased its dividend in the past. In fact, the REIT has increased its dividend for 25 consecutive years. In this time period, Essex has increased its dividend at a compound annual growth rate of 6.4%. Even during the Great Recession years (between 2008 and 2010), Essex continued to increase its dividend (although only modestly). As can be seen from the chart below, its dividend yield of 2.3% is towards the low end of its 10-year yield range.

Data by YCharts

Risks and Challenges

Macroeconomic risk

Essex has benefited from the boom of technology industry, as the industry is the main driving force of job creation and income growth in its key markets. If there is a significant downturn in the technology industry, massive job layoffs may happen. This will result in lower rental demands and impact Essex’s ability to raise rental rates. This is because apartment REITs tend to have shorter leases. Investors should be aware of this risk.

Rising construction costs and construction delays

We are now in the late stage of the current economic cycle. Typically we will see higher inflation growth coupled with higher wage growth rates in this phase. Investors should keep in mind that its current development project costs might end up higher than today. In fact, in the latest conference call, management indicated that shortages in the construction labor force continues to cost development delays in its development pipeline.

Investor Takeaway

We like the demographic trend and supply and demand dynamics in Essex’s major markets. However, its shares are currently richly valued. We believe a pullback will provide a better risk and reward profile.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This is not financial advice and that all financial investments carry risks. Investors are expected to seek financial advice from professionals before making any investment.